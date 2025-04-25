|
Les news du 25 Avril 2025
|CHANGELING (Death Metal Progressif, International) a mis en ligne son premier album éponyme, paru chez Season of Mist. le groupe est composé de Tom Fountainhead (ex-Obscura, Amogh Symphony, Belphegor, Defeated Sanity), Mike Heller (Fear Factory, Malignancy, Raven), Arran McSporran (Vipassi, Virvum) et Morean (Alkaloid, Dark Fortress). De nombreux guests sont également crédités (Bill Hudson, Jason Gobel, Andy Laroque, etc.). Tracklist :
01. Introject (01:55)
02. Instant Results (04:33)
03. Falling in Circles (03:47)
04. World? What World? (06:42)
05. Metanoia Interlude (00:57)
06. Changeling (06:57)
07. Abyss (08:05)
08. Cathexis Interlude (01:19)
09. Abdication (09:05)
10. Anathema (16:51)
|CORRUPTER (Death Metal, France) offre l'écoute intégrale de son deuxième LP intitulé Gloria in Profundis, sorti le 25 avril chez Godz ov War Productions. Tracklist :
01. Eucharist (04:54)
02. Beating Heart Cadaver (03:18)
03. Permanent Storage Down Below (03:40)
04. Heading for Afterlife (03:06)
05. Chasm of Atonement (03:26)
06. Gloria in Profundis (04:34)
07. In the Maze of Malebolge (04:26)
08. Awakened from Beyond (05:22)
|OPIA (Gothic Doom Metal, Espagne - Royaume-Uni), via la chaîne de son label Hammerheart Records, nous propose l'intégralité de son premier album I Welcome Thee, Eternal Sleep, paru ce 25 avril. Tracklist :
01. These Pristine Memories (01:00)
02. On Death's Door Part I (05:26)
03. Man Proposes, God Disposes (06:59)
04. The Fade (05:19)
05. The Eye (05:25)
06. Days Gone By (04:51)
07. Silence (05:09)
08. On Death's Door Part II (07:11)
|HAEMORRHAGE (Goregrind/Death, Espagne) sort aujourd'hui son nouvel EP Opera Medica via Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :
1. Scalpels, Scissors and Other Forensick Instruments
2. Polyclinic Abattoirs
3. Obstetric Phantom
4. Nomenclator Pathologicum
5. Deathevokation [Dismember cover]
|POSTMORTAL (Funeral Doom, Pologne) a mis en ligne le morceau "Decay of Paradise" extrait de son premier long-format Profundis Omnis à venir le 9 mai sur Aesthetic Death. Tracklist :
1. Fallen
2. Darkest Desire
3. Decay of Paradise
4. Prophecy of the Endless
5. Queen of Woe
6. The Masterpiece of the Thing That Once Was but Will Never Be
|SERENITUS (Death / Doom, USA) sortira son premier album intitulé Tranquility In Insanity le 30 mai prochain via Desert Wastelands Productions (CD) et Night Terrors Records (cassette). En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Oizys' Grasp" à découvrir ci-dessous :
|ABIGAIL WILLIAMS (Black Metal Atmosphérique Progressif, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé le tracklisting de son nouvel album intituitulé A Void Within Existence qui sortira le 18 juillet via Agonia Records. Un premier extrait sera bientôt dévoilé...
1. Life, Disconnected
2. Void Within
3. Nonexistence
4. Still Nights
5. Talk To Your Sleep
6. Embrace The Chasm
7. No Less Than Death
