(Lien direct) POSTMORTAL (Funeral Doom, Pologne) a mis en ligne le morceau "Decay of Paradise" extrait de son premier long-format Profundis Omnis à venir le 9 mai sur Aesthetic Death. Tracklist :



1. Fallen

2. Darkest Desire

3. Decay of Paradise

4. Prophecy of the Endless

5. Queen of Woe

6. The Masterpiece of the Thing That Once Was but Will Never Be



