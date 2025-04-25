chargement...

Atone Mass Festival II
 Atone Mass Festival II - EC... (R)
Par Sosthène		   
Sacrifice
 Sacrifice - Volume Six (C)
Par Deathrash.		   
Liturgy
 Liturgy - 93696 (C)
Par Ikea		   
Neurosis
 Neurosis - Times of Grace (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Satyricon
 Satyricon - Live at the Ope... (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Godflesh
 Godflesh - Purge (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Big Business
 Big Business - Battlefields... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Les news du 18 Avril 2025
 Les news du 18 Avril 2025 -... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Mortuaire
 Mortuaire - Monde Vide (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
European Tour 2025
 European Tour 2025 - Black ... (R)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 16 Avril 2025
 Les news du 16 Avril 2025 -... (N)
Par Sosthène		   
S.O.D.
 S.O.D. - Live at Budokan (L... (C)
Par Funky Globe		   
Chestcrush
 Chestcrush - Ψυχοβγάλτης... (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Belnejoum
 Belnejoum - Dark Tales of Z... (C)
Par Lestat		   
Judas Priest
 Judas Priest - Screaming Fo... (C)
Par Ikea		   
Godflesh
 Godflesh - A World Lit Only... (C)
Par Ikea		   

Les news du 25 Avril 2025

News
Les news du 25 Avril 2025 Haemorrhage - Postmortal - Serenitus - Abigail Williams
»
(Lien direct)
HAEMORRHAGE (Goregrind/Death, Espagne) sort aujourd'hui son nouvel EP Opera Medica via Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :

1. Scalpels, Scissors and Other Forensick Instruments
2. Polyclinic Abattoirs
3. Obstetric Phantom
4. Nomenclator Pathologicum
5. Deathevokation [Dismember cover]

»
(Lien direct)
POSTMORTAL (Funeral Doom, Pologne) a mis en ligne le morceau "Decay of Paradise" extrait de son premier long-format Profundis Omnis à venir le 9 mai sur Aesthetic Death. Tracklist :

1. Fallen
2. Darkest Desire
3. Decay of Paradise
4. Prophecy of the Endless
5. Queen of Woe
6. The Masterpiece of the Thing That Once Was but Will Never Be

»
(Lien direct)
SERENITUS (Death / Doom, USA) sortira son premier album intitulé Tranquility In Insanity le 30 mai prochain via Desert Wastelands Productions (CD) et Night Terrors Records (cassette). En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Oizys' Grasp" à découvrir ci-dessous :

»
(Lien direct)
ABIGAIL WILLIAMS (Black Metal Atmosphérique Progressif, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé le tracklisting de son nouvel album intituitulé A Void Within Existence qui sortira le 18 juillet via Agonia Records. Un premier extrait sera bientôt dévoilé...

1. Life, Disconnected
2. Void Within
3. Nonexistence
4. Still Nights
5. Talk To Your Sleep
6. Embrace The Chasm
7. No Less Than Death
25 Avril 2025
25 Avril 2025

