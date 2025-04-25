SERENITUS (Death / Doom, USA) sortira son premier album intitulé Tranquility In Insanity le 30 mai prochain via Desert Wastelands Productions (CD) et Night Terrors Records (cassette). En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Oizys' Grasp" à découvrir ci-dessous :
ABIGAIL WILLIAMS (Black Metal Atmosphérique Progressif, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé le tracklisting de son nouvel album intituitulé A Void Within Existence qui sortira le 18 juillet via Agonia Records. Un premier extrait sera bientôt dévoilé...
1. Life, Disconnected
2. Void Within
3. Nonexistence
4. Still Nights
5. Talk To Your Sleep
6. Embrace The Chasm
7. No Less Than Death
