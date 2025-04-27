»

(Lien direct) THE RIVEN (Hard Rock/Heavy Metal, Suède/Angleterre) a sorti son nouveau disque Visions of Tomorrow chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :



1. Far Away From Home

2. Killing Machine

3. Set My Heart On Fire

4. Travelling Great Distance

5. Crystals

6. On My Mind (Tonight)

7. Seen It All

8. Visions of Tomorrow

9. En Dag Som Aldrig Förr

10. We Love You

11. Follow You



<a href="https://dyingvictimsproductions.bandcamp.com/album/visions-of-tomorrow">Visions of Tomorrow de The Riven</a>