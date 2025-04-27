|
Les news du 27 Avril 2025
News
Les news du 27 Avril 2025 Desekryptor - Glutted Swarm - Ominous Ruin - Azathoth's Dream - The Riven - Quadvium - Profanatica - I, Cursed - Venator - Postmortal
|»
|DESEKRYPTOR (Death Metal, USA) va sortir un nouvel EP baptisé Sarcophagal Corridors le 16 mai chez Nuclear Winter Records. Tracklist :
01. Penance of Hemorrhaging Wrath
02. Sarcophagal Corridors
03. Leprous Exsanguination
04. Umbilical Stigmata
|
|»
|GLUTTED SWARM (Death Metal, USA) a signé sur Memento Mori pour la sortie CD de son nouveau disque courant 2026.
|
|»
|OMINOUS RUIN (Brutal Technical Death Metal, USA) a posté une vidéo pour le morceau "Eternal" tiré de son nouvel opus Requiem qui sort le 25 avril via Willowtip Records. Tracklist :
1 - Intro
2 - Seeds of Entropy
3 - Eternal
4 - Bane of Syzygial Triality
5 - Divergent Anomaly
6 - Fractal Abhorrence
7 - Architect of Undoing
8 - Staring into the Abysm
9 - Requiem
|
|»
|AZATHOTH'S DREAM (Atmospheric Black Metal/Dungeon Synth, USA) sortira son nouvel album Solitary Forest Necromancy le 11 juillet sur Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :
1. Malefic Spellcraft
2. Death Denied
3. Ancient Black Blood
4. Solitary Forest Necromancy
5. Malevolence Enshrined
6. Coven of the Ancient Black Flame
7. Exsanguinated and Impaled
8. Heed the Call
9. Under Cover of Night
10. Beyond the Veil of this Reality
|
|»
|THE RIVEN (Hard Rock/Heavy Metal, Suède/Angleterre) a sorti son nouveau disque Visions of Tomorrow chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Far Away From Home
2. Killing Machine
3. Set My Heart On Fire
4. Travelling Great Distance
5. Crystals
6. On My Mind (Tonight)
7. Seen It All
8. Visions of Tomorrow
9. En Dag Som Aldrig Förr
10. We Love You
11. Follow You
|
|»
|QUADVIUM (Instrumental Progressive Metal/Fusion, USA/Pays-Bas), projet formé par les bassistes Steve Di Giorgio et Jeroen Paul Thesseling, a publié une vidéo pour le titre "Apophis" issu de son premier longue-durée Tetradōm prévu le 30 mai via Agonia Records. Tracklist :
1. Moksha
2. Náströnd
3. Apophis
4. Ghardus
5. Adhyasa
6. Sarab
7. Eidolon
|
|»
|PROFANATICA (Black/Death, USA) a sorti son nouvel EP Wreathed in Dead Angels sur Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :
1. Hung In Golgatha
2. The Sixth Hour
3. Descent From The Cross
4. The Entombment
5. Wreathed in Dead Angels
6. By Thine Agony
|
|»
|I, CURSED (Death/Grind, Finlande) sortira dans le courant de l'année un nouvel EP chez Inverse Records et Meara Music. Un single, "Disfigurement", est à découvrir ci-dessous.
|
|»
|VENATOR (Heavy Metal, Autriche) vient de sortir son nouvel album Psychodrome via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Into the Drome
2. Steal the Night
3. Children of the Beast
4. Ravening Angel
5. The Final Call
6. Radar
7. Race to Glory
8. Dynamite
9. Fear the Light
10. Astral Seduction
|
|»
|POSTMORTAL (Funeral Doom Metal, Pologne) a mis en ligne le morceau "Decay of Paradise" extrait de son premier long-format Profundis Omnis à venir le 9 mai sur Aesthetic Death. Tracklist :
1. Fallen
2. Darkest Desire
3. Decay of Paradise
4. Prophecy of the Endless
5. Queen of Woe
6. The Masterpiece of the Thing That Once Was but Will Never Be
|
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
|
ARTICLES DU JOUR
|
|CKRAFT
Entretien avec Charles Kieny (2025)
|
|
Par Sosthène
Par Keyser
Par Sosthène
Par Sosthène
Par Deathrash.
Par Ikea
Par Sosthène
Par gulo gulo
Par gulo gulo
Par Sosthène
Par Jean-Clint
Par gulo gulo
Par Jean-Clint
Par Sosthène
Par Funky Globe
Par gulo gulo