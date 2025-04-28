chargement...

Les news du 28 Avril 2025

News
Les news du 28 Avril 2025 Ghost - Primal Fear - Karg - Deathblow - Nasciturus - Obstruktion - Lenax - Brutal Sphincter - Sigorspéd - Prophets Tomb - Ahamkara - Tassi - Growing Horns
»
(Lien direct)
GHOST (Heavy Rock Metal, Suède) vient tout juste de mettre en ligne un clip vidéo pour le titre "Peacefield" qui ouvre l'album Skeletá, paru le 25 avril dernier chez Loma Vista Recordings.


»
(Lien direct)
PRIMAL FEAR (100% pur Heavy Metal, Allemagne) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Domination qui sortira le 5 septembre via Reigning Phoenix Music. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

1. The Hunter
2. Destroyer
3. Far Away
4. I Am The Primal Fear
5. Tears Of Fire
6. Heroes And Gods
7. Hallucinations
8. Eden
9. Scream
10. The Dead Don’t Die
11. Crossfire
12. March Boy March
13. A Tune I Won’t Forget
14. Bridges Will Burn (bonus)


»
(Lien direct)
KARG (Post-Black Metal, Autriche) propose une vidéo pour le titre "Yūgen" figurant sur son nouvel album Marodeur paru le 18 avril chez AOP Records.

»
(Lien direct)
DEATHBLOW (Thrash Metal, USA) sortira un nouvel EP baptisé Open Season le 16 juin via Sewer Mouth Records. Tracklist :

1. Open Season
2. Deny, Defend, Dispose
3. Tormentor
4. Never Again

»
(Lien direct)
NASCITURUS (Black Metal, Pologne) a mis en ligne son premier full-length Fabulae à venir le 30 avril sur Via Nocturna. Tracklist :

1. Pomirki
2. Ogniem uzdrowion
3. Potrójnie przez ziemię wypluty
4. O Czudca powstaniu
5. Pieklisko we Wróblowej
6. Silva Populo
7. Pokuta


»
(Lien direct)
OBSTRUKTION (Death Metal/Hardcore) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Touched by the Void" extrait de son nouvel opus The End Takes Form à venir le 30 mai sur Suicide Records. Tracklist :

1. The End Takes Form
2. Death Comes Near
3. The Final Hour
4. Sow Fear
5. Machinery Of Delusion
6. Grotesque Order
7. Touched By The Void
8. Only In Death
9. Born of Contempt

»
(Lien direct)
LENAX (Black Metal, USA) offre en écoute le morceau "Throne of the Forsaken" extrait de son premier longue-durée Infection dont la sortie est programmée pour le 25 juin en indépendant.

»
(Lien direct)
BRUTAL SPHINCTER (Brutal Death/Goregrind, Belgique) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "Beatdown Syndrome" tiré de son nouveau disque Sphinct-Earth Society qui sort le 23 mai via Time To Kill Records. Tracklist :

1. The Prolapse Of Society
2. Tony Hawk Pro-Choice 2022
3. Crusta-Colada (Crack'n Kofola)
4. Unvaxxed Lives Matter
5. Beatdown Syndrome
6. Name Three Songs
7. Sphinct-Earth Society
8. The Juice Did It
9. Persona Non-Greta
10. Abolish Frontex

»
(Lien direct)
SIGORSPÉD (Black Metal, USA) sortira son premier long-format Everlasting Wisdom of the Ancients le 11 juillet chez Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

1. Ecstatic Trance of the Warrior
2. Legacy
3. First Assault
4. Psychedelic Communion Under an Endless Sky
5. Venomous Betrayal of the Sacred Dominion
6. Twin Blades of the Order
7. Malefic Light Cast Upon the Coiled Serpent
8. Requiem for the Fallen
9. Trinity of Ruin
10. The Ties Which Bind an Eternal Brotherhood

»
(Lien direct)
PROPHETS TOMB (Progressive Death/Black USA) a signé sur Wormholedeath pour la sortie le 13 juin de son nouvel album Through Pain. Tracklist :

1. Play Me...
2. Bear Trap
3. Pit of Needles
4. Gift of Life
5. Last Man Standing
6. Shattered Glass Coffin
7. Pound of Flesh / Death Sentence

»
(Lien direct)
AHAMKARA (Atmospheric Black Metal, Angleterre) a sorti son nouvel opus The Harrow of the Lost via Bindrune Recordings. Tracklist :

1. The Circle of Remembrance
2. Our Scars Shall Abide in the Thaw
3. Channelling Grief
4. Ordeal of Ascension

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band TASSI (Post-Black Metal/Shoegaze, Japon), projet solo de Dryad de Bliss-Illusion, sortira son nouvel album Idamon Novasah-Liva le 31 mai sur Dusktone. Tracklist :

01. 怪想录
02. 怪想录 II
03. 怪想录 III
04. 怪想录 IV
05. 怪想录 V
06. 怪想录 VI：悲落之鸟
07. 怪想录 VII

»
(Lien direct)
GROWING HORNS (Doom/Sludge, Belgique) a posté une vidéo pour le titre "Godvergeten" issu de son premier long-format The Essence of Suffering prévu le 3 mai en autoproduction.
Thrasho Sosthène + Jean-Clint + Keyser
28 Avril 2025

