(Lien direct) SIGORSPÉD (Black Metal, USA) sortira son premier long-format Everlasting Wisdom of the Ancients le 11 juillet chez Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :



1. Ecstatic Trance of the Warrior

2. Legacy

3. First Assault

4. Psychedelic Communion Under an Endless Sky

5. Venomous Betrayal of the Sacred Dominion

6. Twin Blades of the Order

7. Malefic Light Cast Upon the Coiled Serpent

8. Requiem for the Fallen

9. Trinity of Ruin

10. The Ties Which Bind an Eternal Brotherhood



