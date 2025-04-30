»

(Lien direct) PUTRIDITY (Brutal Death, Italie) sera de retour le 27 juin sur Willowtip Records avec un nouvel album baptisé Morbid Ataraxia. Tracklist :



1. Prenatal Obituary

2. Mors Mater Nostra

3. In Disgust They Shine

4. Adipocere Retribution

5. Molten Mirrors Of The Subjugated

6. Morbid Ataraxia

7. Overflowing Mortal Smell

8. Immersed In The Spell Of Death



