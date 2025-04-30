PUTRIDITY (Brutal Death, Italie) sera de retour le 27 juin sur Willowtip Records avec un nouvel album baptisé Morbid Ataraxia. Tracklist :
1. Prenatal Obituary
2. Mors Mater Nostra
3. In Disgust They Shine
4. Adipocere Retribution
5. Molten Mirrors Of The Subjugated
6. Morbid Ataraxia
7. Overflowing Mortal Smell
8. Immersed In The Spell Of Death
MALFORCE (Thrash Metal, Allemagne) vient de sortir son premier longue-durée Force du mal chez Witches Brew. Tracklist :
1. Opening (Intro)
2. Force du Mal
3. Billboard God
4. Hypochrist
5. As Aloft, So Alone
6. Cease Church
7. Sinphony
8. Carne Diem
9. A Call To Harm
10. Messiah 2000 A.D.
11. Dark Age Of Wisdom
12. Which To Burn
