Les news du 30 Avril 2025

News
Les news du 30 Avril 2025 Putridity - Fly! - Iku-Turso - Malforce - Golem Of Gore - Underwater Father
»
(Lien direct)
PUTRIDITY (Brutal Death, Italie) sera de retour le 27 juin sur Willowtip Records avec un nouvel album baptisé Morbid Ataraxia. Tracklist :

1. Prenatal Obituary
2. Mors Mater Nostra
3. In Disgust They Shine
4. Adipocere Retribution
5. Molten Mirrors Of The Subjugated
6. Morbid Ataraxia
7. Overflowing Mortal Smell
8. Immersed In The Spell Of Death

»
(Lien direct)
FLY! (Heavy Metal/Hard Rock, Australie) a mis en ligne le morceau "Loser" extrait de son premier long-format ...or Die! prévu le 23 mai via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Into the Wasteland
2. Highway Fiend
3. The Sinner
4. Bowie Knife
5. Lecherous Lover
6. Loser
7. Fly or Die
8. Freeway Phantom
9. Gasolene
10. 6-Pack
11. Sweet Leaf

»
(Lien direct)
IKU-TURSO (Black Metal, Finlande/Pays-Bas) sortira un nouvel EP intitulé Wolfheart le 6 juin via Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :

1. Pagan Beasts [8:04]
2. Gales Of Hail [5:19]
3. Grizzled Skies [8:40]
4. Midwinter [1:49]
5. Beyond the Great Vast Forest [Emperor cover] [5:54]

»
(Lien direct)
MALFORCE (Thrash Metal, Allemagne) vient de sortir son premier longue-durée Force du mal chez Witches Brew. Tracklist :

1. Opening (Intro)
2. Force du Mal
3. Billboard God
4. Hypochrist
5. As Aloft, So Alone
6. Cease Church
7. Sinphony
8. Carne Diem
9. A Call To Harm
10. Messiah 2000 A.D.
11. Dark Age Of Wisdom
12. Which To Burn

»
(Lien direct)
GOLEM OF GORE (Goregrind/Death, Italie) a dévoilé le titre "L'Isola Maledetta" tiré de son nouvel opus Ultimo Mondo Cane qui sort le 30 mai chez Everlasting Spew Records.

»
(Lien direct)
UNDERWATER FATHER (Melodic Black/Death, Finlande) vient de sortir son premier EP Without Waves sur Inverse Records. Tracklist :

1. Spiral Through
2. Drowned
3. My Name Is Your Name
4. Avichi
Thrasho Keyser
30 Avril 2025

