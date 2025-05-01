chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
104 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
CKRAFT
 CKRAFT - (I)
Par Tachy_Bunker		   
Les news du 30 Avril 2025
 Les news du 30 Avril 2025 -... (N)
Par Niktareum		   
Caustic Wound
 Caustic Wound - Grinding Me... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
No Return
 No Return - Contamination R... (C)
Par Cujo		   
Insineratehymn
 Insineratehymn - Irreverenc... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Grave
 Grave - Into the Grave (C)
Par Cujo		   
Agressor
 Agressor - Symposium of Reb... (C)
Par Cujo		   
Sinister
 Sinister - Hate (C)
Par Cujo		   
Massacre
 Massacre - Necrolution (C)
Par Cujo		   
Versatile
 Versatile - Les Litanies Du... (C)
Par Lestat		   
Vulvectomy
 Vulvectomy - Aberrant Vagin... (C)
Par Lestat		   
Urn
 Urn - Demon Steel (C)
Par Keyser		   
Korsakov
 Korsakov - Anosognosia (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Atone Mass Festival II
 Atone Mass Festival II - EC... (R)
Par Sosthène		   
Sacrifice
 Sacrifice - Volume Six (C)
Par Deathrash.		   
Liturgy
 Liturgy - 93696 (C)
Par Ikea		   
Neurosis
 Neurosis - Times of Grace (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Satyricon
 Satyricon - Live at the Ope... (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Godflesh
 Godflesh - Purge (C)
Par gulo gulo		   

Les news du 1 Mai 2025

News
Les news du 1 Mai 2025 Prieuré - Hellcrash - Waste Cult - Sarastus - Demonic Death Judge - Wald Krypta - Drouth - Αχέροντας - Unmerciful - Matraque - Hexella - Abyssal Vacuum - Bloodride
»
(Lien direct)
PRIEURÉ (Black Metal, Armorique) a sorti son nouveau disque Jusqu'au bénitier chez Altare Productions. Tracklist :

1. Introït
2. Prieuré
3. Foi
4. À travers la forêt (feat. Torve)
5. Marécages
6. Vautour
7. Le grand incendie
8. Patience
9. Triomphe (feat. Geoffroy D.A.)

»
(Lien direct)
HELLCRASH (Black/Speed, Italie) a posté le morceau "Mark of the Beast" issu de son nouvel opus Inferno Crematörio dont la sortie est programmée pour le 23 mai chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Flames of Hades
2. Inferno Crematörio
3. Black Fire Demon
4. Purgatory Raiders
5. Sword of Baphomet
6. Rapid Possession
7. Oathbreaker
8. Mark of the Beast
9. Templars' Curse

»
(Lien direct)
WASTE CULT (Stoner/Sludge, Italie) a mis en ligne le titre "Ad Astra" tiré de son premier long-format Blame à paraître le 6 juin via Aesthetic Death. Tracklist :

1 – Ad Astra
2 – Delirium Of Manners
3 – Blame
4 – Blended As One
5 – Kerberos
6 – Pictures
7 – The Warmest Shelter
8 - Maze

»
(Lien direct)
SARASTUS (Black Metal, Finlande) sortira son nouvel album Agony Eternal le 1er juillet sur Dominance of Darkness Records. Tracklist :

1. Gravelust
2. Agony Eternal
3. Towards Eternity
4. Where Cruelty Never Ends
5. No Horizon
6. Metamorphosis
7. From Pride, To Shame, To Misery
8. Into The Lair
9. 1644

»
(Lien direct)
DEMONIC DEATH JUDGE (Sludge/Stoner, Finlande) a sorti hier son nouveau disque Absolutely Launched chez Suicide Records. Tracklist :

1. 90's Violence
2. Natural Wine Guy
3. You've Got Red on You
4. Goner
5. Dead Dogs
6. I Realize That... Now
7. Spliffhanger
8. Absolutely Launched

»
(Lien direct)
WALD KRYPTA (Black Metal, USA) a publié à cette adresse le morceau "Of Disenchantment" tiré de son nouvel opus Disenchantment qui sort le 30 mai via Eternal Death. Tracklist :

1. Into Solace
2. Opulent Impudence
3. Depraved Insolence
4. Altar of Desecration
5. Of Disenchantment
6. Rotten Vessel
7. Beneath Broken Heavens

»
(Lien direct)
DROUTH (Black/Death, USA) a posté une vidéo pour le morceau-titre de son nouvel album The Teeth of Time prévu le 16 mai sur Eternal Warfare Records. Tracklist :

1. Hurl Your Thunderbolt Even Unto Death
2. False Grail
3. The Teeth of Time
4. Through a Glass, Darkly
5. Exult, Ye Flagellant

»
(Lien direct)
ΑΧΈΡΟΝΤΑΣ (Black Metal, Grèce) a sorti son nouveau disque ΝΕΚΥΙΑ -The Necromantic Patterns chez Zazen Sounds en collaboration avec III Damnation Productions. Tracklist :

1. The Eleventh Inversion - Oracles of the Abyss
2. Serpent’s Oath - Hymns of the Coiled Void
3. Venomous Ascension - The Nexus of the Void
4. The Chalice of Fiery Transmutation
5. The Crimson Litany of Eternal Return
6. The Elder Keybearer’s Awakening
7. Truth is a Pathless Land

»
(Lien direct)
UNMERCIFUL (Brutal Death, USA) a dévoilé le morceau "Miracle In Fire" qui ouvre son nouvel opus Devouring Darkness à venir le 23 mai via Willowtip Records. Tracklist :

01. Miracle In Fire
02. Unnatural Ferocity
03. Malice Unbound
04. Devouring Darkness
05. Relentless Malevolence
06. Vomit You Out (Origin cover)
07. Infernal Conquering
08. The Reaping
09. Voracious Lunacy
10. Vengeance Transcending

»
(Lien direct)
MATRAQUE (Sludge/Doom/Death, Biélorussie) sort aujourd'hui sur Ashen Tree Records son premier full-length Nature Morte. Tracklist :

1. Kola
2. Pustazelle
3. Malimon
4. Volya
5. Pry`py`nak

»
(Lien direct)
HEXELLA (Black 'n Roll, USA) sortira son premier longue-durée The Ancient Gaping Mouth le 27 juin chez Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :

1. Malefic Warpath
2. Leviathan Calls
3. Ophitic Revelation
4. Into 218
5. No Return
6. Black Earth
7. Obsidian Night
8. Storms of Uncreation
9. Voices of Vorsa
10. Nocturnal Fury
11. Where The Scythe Falls

»
(Lien direct)
ABYSSAL VACUUM (Black Metal, Lyon) offre son premier long-format éponyme en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie demain via Signal Rex. Tracklist :

1. 43°23'51.0"N 40°21'35.3"E
2. 44°13'15.2"N 3°21'25.4"E
3. 37°11'18.4"N 86°06'10.3"W
4. 17°08'51.0"N 88°48'45.0"W
5. 17°07'42.1"N 88°51'02.5"W
6. 27°51'03.6"N 105°29'45.7"W

»
(Lien direct)
BLOODRIDE (Thrash Metal, Finlande) a signé sur Wormholedeath pour la sortie le 25 juillet de son nouvel album Deafening. Tracklist :

1 Sardonic Grin (Intro)
2 Kill Without Hate
3 Come in Peace
4 Hindsight Einstein
5 Ashes Remain
6 Holy Simplicity
7 King of Pain
8 The Dark Triad
9 Simply Complicated
10 Death Sentinel
11 Erase and Replace
12 Fear Cage
Thrasho Keyser
1 Mai 2025

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Iron Lung
 Iron Lung
Adapting // Crawling
2025 - Iron Lung Records		   
Celestia
 Celestia
Forever Gone
2025 - Drakkar Productions		   
Torsofuck
 Torsofuck
Feasting on Carved Remains (EP)
2025 - New Standard Elite		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Abyssal Vacuum
 Abyssal Vacuum
Black Metal - 2017 - France		   
Demonic Death Judge
 Demonic Death Judge
2009 - Finlande		   
Prieuré
 Prieuré
Black Metal - 2021 - France		   
Unmerciful
 Unmerciful
Brutal Death - 2001 - Etats-Unis		   
Torsofuck
Feasting on Carved Remains ...
Lire la chronique
Iron Lung
Adapting // Crawling
Lire la chronique
Celestia
Forever Gone
Lire la chronique
Throne
That Who Sat Upon Him, Was ...
Lire la chronique
Caustic Wound
Grinding Mechanism Of Torment
Lire la chronique
Insineratehymn
Irreverence of the Divine
Lire la chronique
Versatile
Les Litanies Du Vide
Lire la chronique
Grima
Nightside
Lire la chronique
Vulvectomy
Aberrant Vaginal Gestation
Lire la chronique
CKRAFT
Lire l'interview
Eldamar
Astral Journeys Pt. II : Di...
Lire la chronique
Wormface
A Sound You Can Smell (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Urn
Demon Steel
Lire la chronique
Korsakov
Anosognosia
Lire la chronique
Atone Mass Festival II
ECR.LINF + Salò + Usquam + ...
Lire le live report
Cantique Lépreux
Sectes (EP)
Lire la chronique
Aortes
Carrion
Lire la chronique
Necrogilistic Anomaly
Barbwire Halo (EP)
Lire la chronique
Yfel1710 / Dominance
Zakon Nienawiści (Split-CD)
Lire la chronique
Disarmonia Mundi
The Dormant Stranger
Lire la chronique
Liturgy
93696
Lire la chronique
Aran Angmar
Ordo Diabolicum
Lire la chronique
Today Is The Day
Willpower
Lire la chronique
Big Business
Battlefields Forever
Lire la chronique
Sacrifice
Volume Six
Lire la chronique
Wurmian
Immemorial Shrine
Lire la chronique
Mortuaire
Monde Vide
Lire la chronique
Blood Red Fog
Marrasv​ä​et
Lire la chronique
European Tour 2025
Black Curse + Concrete Wind...
Lire le live report
eGorGe
Amalgams / Drill Baby Drill...
Lire la chronique