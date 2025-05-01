»

(Lien direct) ΑΧΈΡΟΝΤΑΣ (Black Metal, Grèce) a sorti son nouveau disque ΝΕΚΥΙΑ -The Necromantic Patterns chez Zazen Sounds en collaboration avec III Damnation Productions. Tracklist :



1. The Eleventh Inversion - Oracles of the Abyss

2. Serpent’s Oath - Hymns of the Coiled Void

3. Venomous Ascension - The Nexus of the Void

4. The Chalice of Fiery Transmutation

5. The Crimson Litany of Eternal Return

6. The Elder Keybearer’s Awakening

7. Truth is a Pathless Land



