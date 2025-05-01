|
Les news du 1 Mai 2025
Les news du 1 Mai 2025 Prieuré - Hellcrash - Waste Cult - Sarastus - Demonic Death Judge - Wald Krypta - Drouth - Αχέροντας - Unmerciful - Matraque - Hexella - Abyssal Vacuum - Bloodride
|PRIEURÉ (Black Metal, Armorique) a sorti son nouveau disque Jusqu'au bénitier chez Altare Productions. Tracklist :
1. Introït
2. Prieuré
3. Foi
4. À travers la forêt (feat. Torve)
5. Marécages
6. Vautour
7. Le grand incendie
8. Patience
9. Triomphe (feat. Geoffroy D.A.)
|»
|HELLCRASH (Black/Speed, Italie) a posté le morceau "Mark of the Beast" issu de son nouvel opus Inferno Crematörio dont la sortie est programmée pour le 23 mai chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Flames of Hades
2. Inferno Crematörio
3. Black Fire Demon
4. Purgatory Raiders
5. Sword of Baphomet
6. Rapid Possession
7. Oathbreaker
8. Mark of the Beast
9. Templars' Curse
|»
|WASTE CULT (Stoner/Sludge, Italie) a mis en ligne le titre "Ad Astra" tiré de son premier long-format Blame à paraître le 6 juin via Aesthetic Death. Tracklist :
1 – Ad Astra
2 – Delirium Of Manners
3 – Blame
4 – Blended As One
5 – Kerberos
6 – Pictures
7 – The Warmest Shelter
8 - Maze
|»
|SARASTUS (Black Metal, Finlande) sortira son nouvel album Agony Eternal le 1er juillet sur Dominance of Darkness Records. Tracklist :
1. Gravelust
2. Agony Eternal
3. Towards Eternity
4. Where Cruelty Never Ends
5. No Horizon
6. Metamorphosis
7. From Pride, To Shame, To Misery
8. Into The Lair
9. 1644
|»
|DEMONIC DEATH JUDGE (Sludge/Stoner, Finlande) a sorti hier son nouveau disque Absolutely Launched chez Suicide Records. Tracklist :
1. 90's Violence
2. Natural Wine Guy
3. You've Got Red on You
4. Goner
5. Dead Dogs
6. I Realize That... Now
7. Spliffhanger
8. Absolutely Launched
|»
|WALD KRYPTA (Black Metal, USA) a publié à cette adresse le morceau "Of Disenchantment" tiré de son nouvel opus Disenchantment qui sort le 30 mai via Eternal Death. Tracklist :
1. Into Solace
2. Opulent Impudence
3. Depraved Insolence
4. Altar of Desecration
5. Of Disenchantment
6. Rotten Vessel
7. Beneath Broken Heavens
|»
|DROUTH (Black/Death, USA) a posté une vidéo pour le morceau-titre de son nouvel album The Teeth of Time prévu le 16 mai sur Eternal Warfare Records. Tracklist :
1. Hurl Your Thunderbolt Even Unto Death
2. False Grail
3. The Teeth of Time
4. Through a Glass, Darkly
5. Exult, Ye Flagellant
|»
|ΑΧΈΡΟΝΤΑΣ (Black Metal, Grèce) a sorti son nouveau disque ΝΕΚΥΙΑ -The Necromantic Patterns chez Zazen Sounds en collaboration avec III Damnation Productions. Tracklist :
1. The Eleventh Inversion - Oracles of the Abyss
2. Serpent’s Oath - Hymns of the Coiled Void
3. Venomous Ascension - The Nexus of the Void
4. The Chalice of Fiery Transmutation
5. The Crimson Litany of Eternal Return
6. The Elder Keybearer’s Awakening
7. Truth is a Pathless Land
|»
|UNMERCIFUL (Brutal Death, USA) a dévoilé le morceau "Miracle In Fire" qui ouvre son nouvel opus Devouring Darkness à venir le 23 mai via Willowtip Records. Tracklist :
01. Miracle In Fire
02. Unnatural Ferocity
03. Malice Unbound
04. Devouring Darkness
05. Relentless Malevolence
06. Vomit You Out (Origin cover)
07. Infernal Conquering
08. The Reaping
09. Voracious Lunacy
10. Vengeance Transcending
|»
|MATRAQUE (Sludge/Doom/Death, Biélorussie) sort aujourd'hui sur Ashen Tree Records son premier full-length Nature Morte. Tracklist :
1. Kola
2. Pustazelle
3. Malimon
4. Volya
5. Pry`py`nak
|»
|HEXELLA (Black 'n Roll, USA) sortira son premier longue-durée The Ancient Gaping Mouth le 27 juin chez Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :
1. Malefic Warpath
2. Leviathan Calls
3. Ophitic Revelation
4. Into 218
5. No Return
6. Black Earth
7. Obsidian Night
8. Storms of Uncreation
9. Voices of Vorsa
10. Nocturnal Fury
11. Where The Scythe Falls
|»
|ABYSSAL VACUUM (Black Metal, Lyon) offre son premier long-format éponyme en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie demain via Signal Rex. Tracklist :
1. 43°23'51.0"N 40°21'35.3"E
2. 44°13'15.2"N 3°21'25.4"E
3. 37°11'18.4"N 86°06'10.3"W
4. 17°08'51.0"N 88°48'45.0"W
5. 17°07'42.1"N 88°51'02.5"W
6. 27°51'03.6"N 105°29'45.7"W
|»
|BLOODRIDE (Thrash Metal, Finlande) a signé sur Wormholedeath pour la sortie le 25 juillet de son nouvel album Deafening. Tracklist :
1 Sardonic Grin (Intro)
2 Kill Without Hate
3 Come in Peace
4 Hindsight Einstein
5 Ashes Remain
6 Holy Simplicity
7 King of Pain
8 The Dark Triad
9 Simply Complicated
10 Death Sentinel
11 Erase and Replace
12 Fear Cage
