FOR THE PYRES (Death Metal, Suède) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "Downfall" issu de son premier longue-durée At the Pyres of Sin prévu le 9 mai via Gruesome Records. Tracklist :
01. All Becomes None
02. Let Their Blood Colour Our Swords
03. Downfall
04. Overture of Demise
05. For the Dawn
06. Enslave and Dominate
07. Void
08. Until Obedience
09. Where Icons Turn to Dust
10. At the Pyres of Sin
GOATBLOOD (Black Metal, Allemagne) vient de sortir son nouveau disque Mysticism of Unholy Cries sur Astral Nightmare Productions. Tracklist :
01. Icy Winds from the Weathertop
02. From Dark Bogs
03. A Pale Light of the Wolf Moon
04. Into Troll Caverns
05. Wereworm Rock
06. Shadows of a Black Ram
07. The Fortified Churches of Transilvania
08. In Nights When Cold Winds Blow and Wolves Cry
09. Saladins Grave
10. [Hidden Bonus Track]
