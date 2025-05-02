»

(Lien direct) FOR THE PYRES (Death Metal, Suède) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "Downfall" issu de son premier longue-durée At the Pyres of Sin prévu le 9 mai via Gruesome Records. Tracklist :



01. All Becomes None

02. Let Their Blood Colour Our Swords

03. Downfall

04. Overture of Demise

05. For the Dawn

06. Enslave and Dominate

07. Void

08. Until Obedience

09. Where Icons Turn to Dust

10. At the Pyres of Sin



