chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
128 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
CKRAFT
 CKRAFT - (I)
Par Tachy_Bunker		   
Les news du 30 Avril 2025
 Les news du 30 Avril 2025 -... (N)
Par Niktareum		   
Caustic Wound
 Caustic Wound - Grinding Me... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
No Return
 No Return - Contamination R... (C)
Par Cujo		   
Insineratehymn
 Insineratehymn - Irreverenc... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Grave
 Grave - Into the Grave (C)
Par Cujo		   
Agressor
 Agressor - Symposium of Reb... (C)
Par Cujo		   
Sinister
 Sinister - Hate (C)
Par Cujo		   
Massacre
 Massacre - Necrolution (C)
Par Cujo		   
Versatile
 Versatile - Les Litanies Du... (C)
Par Lestat		   
Vulvectomy
 Vulvectomy - Aberrant Vagin... (C)
Par Lestat		   
Urn
 Urn - Demon Steel (C)
Par Keyser		   
Korsakov
 Korsakov - Anosognosia (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Atone Mass Festival II
 Atone Mass Festival II - EC... (R)
Par Sosthène		   
Sacrifice
 Sacrifice - Volume Six (C)
Par Deathrash.		   
Liturgy
 Liturgy - 93696 (C)
Par Ikea		   
Neurosis
 Neurosis - Times of Grace (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Satyricon
 Satyricon - Live at the Ope... (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Godflesh
 Godflesh - Purge (C)
Par gulo gulo		   

Les news du 2 Mai 2025

News
Les news du 2 Mai 2025 The Haunted - Animalize - Devs Mortvorvm - For the Pyres - Goatblood - Chamber of Mirrors - Grin - Solfatare
»
(Lien direct)
THE HAUNTED (Thrash Metal, Suède) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Songs Of Last Resort prévu pour le 30 mai via Century Media. "In Fire Reborn" s'écoute ici :

»
(Lien direct)
ANIMALIZE (Heavy Metal, France) a dévoilé une vidéo pour le morceau "Damnée" tiré de son nouvel album Verminateur qui sort le 23 mai sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Armées de la Nuit
2. Damnée
3. Cheval Astral
4. Verminateur
5. Au Jugement de Soi
6. Invasion
7. Envahisseurs
8. Prière de Remords
9. Bons Baisers d'Outre-Tombe
10. Reviens-moi

»
(Lien direct)
DEVS MORTVORVM (Doom/Death, Chili) sortira son nouvel EP The Oldest Crypt le 6 juin chez Apocalyptic Productions. Tracklist :

01. Orgy in the Graveyard
02. Love for the Dead
03. The Oldest Crypt
04. Acid Orgy (Goatlord cover)
05. Orgy in the Graveyard (live)

»
(Lien direct)
FOR THE PYRES (Death Metal, Suède) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "Downfall" issu de son premier longue-durée At the Pyres of Sin prévu le 9 mai via Gruesome Records. Tracklist :

01. All Becomes None
02. Let Their Blood Colour Our Swords
03. Downfall
04. Overture of Demise
05. For the Dawn
06. Enslave and Dominate
07. Void
08. Until Obedience
09. Where Icons Turn to Dust
10. At the Pyres of Sin

»
(Lien direct)
GOATBLOOD (Black Metal, Allemagne) vient de sortir son nouveau disque Mysticism of Unholy Cries sur Astral Nightmare Productions. Tracklist :

01. Icy Winds from the Weathertop
02. From Dark Bogs
03. A Pale Light of the Wolf Moon
04. Into Troll Caverns
05. Wereworm Rock
06. Shadows of a Black Ram
07. The Fortified Churches of Transilvania
08. In Nights When Cold Winds Blow and Wolves Cry
09. Saladins Grave
10. [Hidden Bonus Track]

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band CHAMBER OF MIRRORS (Black Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel opus Tales of Blood le 6 juin chez Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

1. Dominion
2. Mistress of the Blood Red Moon
3. Soul of Sorrow
4. Ancient Ember of Endless Time
5. Stolen Flame
6. The Serpent
7. Tales of Blood
8. I am Eternal

»
(Lien direct)
GRIN (Sludge/Stoner, Allemagne) a mis en ligne le morceau "Unshut" extrait de son nouvel album Acid Gods à venir le 30 mai via The Lasting Dose Records. Tracklist :

Black Dye
Nocturno
Drag Me Down
Beneath the Altar
Crystals
Unshut
Slivers
Wild Eyes
Nebulas
Heavy Dew

»
(Lien direct)
SOLFATARE (Black Metal, Belgique) sort aujourd'hui sur Signal Rex son premier long-format Asservis par l’espoir. Tracklist :

1. Des monarques anhédoniques
2. D'Hommes et d'Isoptères
3. Du deuil affairé
4. Ozymandias
5. Sous des Cieux absents
6. Quand ton cerveau te surine le crâne
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser
2 Mai 2025

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Hangman's Chair
 Hangman's Chair
Saddiction
2025 - Nuclear Blast Records		   
Supreme Void
 Supreme Void
Towards Oblivion
2025 - Dolorem Records		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Animalize
 Animalize
Heavy Metal - 2018 - France		   
The Haunted
 The Haunted
Thrash Metal - 1996 - Suède		   
Supreme Void
Towards Oblivion
Lire la chronique
Hangman's Chair
Saddiction
Lire la chronique
La photo mystère du 1 Mai 2025
Jouer à la Photo mystère
Torsofuck
Feasting on Carved Remains ...
Lire la chronique
Iron Lung
Adapting // Crawling
Lire la chronique
Celestia
Forever Gone
Lire la chronique
Throne
That Who Sat Upon Him, Was ...
Lire la chronique
Caustic Wound
Grinding Mechanism Of Torment
Lire la chronique
Insineratehymn
Irreverence of the Divine
Lire la chronique
Versatile
Les Litanies Du Vide
Lire la chronique
Grima
Nightside
Lire la chronique
Vulvectomy
Aberrant Vaginal Gestation
Lire la chronique
CKRAFT
Lire l'interview
Eldamar
Astral Journeys Pt. II : Di...
Lire la chronique
Wormface
A Sound You Can Smell (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Urn
Demon Steel
Lire la chronique
Korsakov
Anosognosia
Lire la chronique
Atone Mass Festival II
ECR.LINF + Salò + Usquam + ...
Lire le live report
Cantique Lépreux
Sectes (EP)
Lire la chronique
Aortes
Carrion
Lire la chronique
Necrogilistic Anomaly
Barbwire Halo (EP)
Lire la chronique
Yfel1710 / Dominance
Zakon Nienawiści (Split-CD)
Lire la chronique
Disarmonia Mundi
The Dormant Stranger
Lire la chronique
Liturgy
93696
Lire la chronique
Aran Angmar
Ordo Diabolicum
Lire la chronique
Today Is The Day
Willpower
Lire la chronique
Big Business
Battlefields Forever
Lire la chronique
Sacrifice
Volume Six
Lire la chronique
Wurmian
Immemorial Shrine
Lire la chronique
Mortuaire
Monde Vide
Lire la chronique