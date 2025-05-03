Les news du 3 Mai 2025
Les news du 3 Mai 2025 Brinicle - Iätön
|BRINICLE (Groove/Death, Colombie) a signé sur Wormholedeath pour la sortie CD prochaine de son premier longue-durée Perceptions of Reality (septembre 2024). Tracklist :
1. Pandemic
2. Deep Trip
3. Almost Gods
4. Brinicle
5. Concept Of Destruction
6. Human Predation
7. Burning Slowly
8. Blink
|IÄTÖN (Black Metal, Finlande) sortira son premier long-format Portit pohjolan le 6 juin sur Signal Rex. Tracklist :
1. Intro
2. Myrskyn laulu
3. Korpin musta viisaus
4. Yön hämärässä
5. Varjoista ja hopeasta
6. Vainajalan vaeltaja
7. Korpimaiden kutsu
8. Portit pohjolan näkyvät
