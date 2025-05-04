Les news du 4 Mai 2025
Les news du 4 Mai 2025 Détresse - Forged Relics - Immortal Disfigurement - Devilpriest
|DÉTRESSE (Black Metal, Autriche) nous offre un extrait, "Die Ruhe Trägt", de son album Pessimismes qui paraîtra le 17 mai prochain chez Vendetta Records. Tracklist :
1 : Désarroi
2. Der Alte Weg
3. Vision Funeste
4. In Asche Gehüllt
5. Die Ruhe Trägt
6. Pessimisme
|FORGED RELICS (New Wave of Funeral Doom Metal, Slovénie) propose son récent album autoproduit Portal sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
1. Borrowed Forms (Eternal Sea)
2. Portal
3. Catacombs for the Broken Stars (Eternal Desert)
|DEVILPRIEST (Blackened Death Metal, Pologne) a signé sur Nuclear Winter Records pour la sortie dans le courant de l'année de son nouvel album Where I Am the Chalice, Be Thou the Blood.
