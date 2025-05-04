Les news du 4 Mai 2025 News Les news du 4 Mai 2025 Devilpriest » (Lien direct) DEVILPRIEST (Blackened Death Metal, Pologne) a signé sur Nuclear Winter Records pour la sortie dans le courant de l'année de son nouvel album Where I Am the Chalice, Be Thou the Blood.

VOIR AUSSI Les news du 3 Mai 2025

Brinicle - Iätön

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE GROUPES DU JOUR