Les news du 4 Mai 2025

News
Les news du 4 Mai 2025 Devilpriest
»
(Lien direct)
DEVILPRIEST (Blackened Death Metal, Pologne) a signé sur Nuclear Winter Records pour la sortie dans le courant de l'année de son nouvel album Where I Am the Chalice, Be Thou the Blood.
Thrasho Keyser
4 Mai 2025

GROUPES DU JOUR
Frozen Night #16
Ardente + Bataille + Limbes...
Lire le live report
Macabra
Etsaman
Lire la chronique
Darkthrone
Ravishing Grimness
Lire la chronique
Supreme Void
Towards Oblivion
Lire la chronique
Hangman's Chair
Saddiction
Lire la chronique
La photo mystère du 1 Mai 2025
Jouer à la Photo mystère
Torsofuck
Feasting on Carved Remains ...
Lire la chronique
Iron Lung
Adapting // Crawling
Lire la chronique
Celestia
Forever Gone
Lire la chronique
Throne
That Who Sat Upon Him, Was ...
Lire la chronique
Caustic Wound
Grinding Mechanism Of Torment
Lire la chronique
Insineratehymn
Irreverence of the Divine
Lire la chronique
Versatile
Les Litanies Du Vide
Lire la chronique
Grima
Nightside
Lire la chronique
Vulvectomy
Aberrant Vaginal Gestation
Lire la chronique
CKRAFT
Lire l'interview
Eldamar
Astral Journeys Pt. II : Di...
Lire la chronique
Wormface
A Sound You Can Smell (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Urn
Demon Steel
Lire la chronique
Korsakov
Anosognosia
Lire la chronique
Atone Mass Festival II
ECR.LINF + Salò + Usquam + ...
Lire le live report
Cantique Lépreux
Sectes (EP)
Lire la chronique
Aortes
Carrion
Lire la chronique
Necrogilistic Anomaly
Barbwire Halo (EP)
Lire la chronique
Yfel1710 / Dominance
Zakon Nienawiści (Split-CD)
Lire la chronique
Disarmonia Mundi
The Dormant Stranger
Lire la chronique
Liturgy
93696
Lire la chronique
Aran Angmar
Ordo Diabolicum
Lire la chronique
Today Is The Day
Willpower
Lire la chronique
Big Business
Battlefields Forever
Lire la chronique