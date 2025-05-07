»

(Lien direct) GENUNE (Post-Black Metal, Roumanie) a mis en ligne à cette adresse le morceau "Stay A Little Longer" extrait de son nouvel album Infinite Presence à venir le 17 mai sur Consouling Sounds. Tracklist :



1. The Sun Will Always Shine

2. Little Fountains

3. Stay a Little Longer

4. Infinite Presence

5. To Not Grow Old

6. I Want You Here