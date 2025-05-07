DEHUMAN REIGN (Death Metal, Allemagne) publiera son nouvel album intitulé Dawn Of A Malefic Dominion le 25 juillet via F.D.A. Records. En attendant un premier extrait bientôt dévoilé le tracklisting se découvre ici :
1. The Invasion
2. Cursed To Feed On Flesh
3. Let Chaos Reign
4. Opium
5. Inclusio Fetalis
6. Post-Traumatic Suicide Syndrome
7. Heretic
8. The Ancient Enemy
9. An Envoy From The In-Between
SODOM (Thrash Metal, Allemagne) nous offre un nouveau clip pour promouvoir l'arrivée de l'album The Arsonist le 27 juin prochain chez Steamhammer. Il s'agit du titre "Witchhunter". Tracklist :
01. The Arsonist (01:02)
02. Battle of Harvest Moon (04:12)
03. Trigger Discipline (03:52)
04. The Spirits That I Called (02:57)
05. Witchhunter (03:13)
06. Scavenger (04:01)
07. Gun Without Groom (04:43)
08. Taphephobia (03:42)
09. Sane Insanity (04:03)
10. A.W.T.F. (03:57)
11. Twilight Void (04:44)
12. Obliteration of the Aeons (03:53)
13. Return to God in Parts (04:28)
ESCHATON (Death Metal Technique, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé le morceau "Hellfire's Woe" extrait de son nouvel opus Techtalitarian à venir le 30 mai sur Transcending Obscurity Records. Tracklist :
1. Inferior Superior
2. Devour the Contrarian
3. Blood of the People
4. Hellfire's Woe
5. The Bellicose Duality
6. Econocracy
7. Antimatter
8. Techtalitarian
9. The Sufferer's Dichotomy
10. Castle Strnad
DARKENHÖLD (Black Metal, France) a dévoilé le tracklisting de son nouvel album intitulé Le Fléau Du Rocher qui sortira le 6 juin via Les Acteurs De L'Ombre Productions. Un premier extrait sera bientôt dévoilé...
1. Codex de la Chevalerie
2. Le Cortège Royal
3. Temps Enfouis
4. L’ascension du Mage Noir
5. Dans l’antre de la Vouivre
6. Troubadour
7. Le Fléau du Rocher
8. Gardienne des Dryades
9. Sortilège Ancestral
10. La Cavalerie Fantôme
11. Pour le Royaume
TEMPTRESS (Heavy Metal, Italie) sortira son premier full-length Catch the Endless Dawn le 25 juillet sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Beneath the Waves of Fantasia - Breathe the Dust of Time
2. Dream Metal
3. Woman of the Dark
4. Catch the Endless Dawn
5. Awake the Enchanter
6. Fears Like Towers
7. Nightflight over Dreamland
8. She's Cold
MY DEMENTIA (Doom/Death, Portugal) offre son premier long-format Premonição: Só Me Arrependo Do Que Não Vivi en écoute intégrale sur ce lien à l'occasion de sa sortie demain via Premonição: Só Me Arrependo Do Que Não Vivi. Tracklist :
1. Noite Terrível
2. The Abyss
3. The Eternal Wanderer
4. Gloom's Light
5. Sin's Demise I
6. Sin's Demise II
