chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
252 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Hexekration Rites
 Hexekration Rites - Misanth... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Hangman's Chair
 Hangman's Chair - Saddiction (C)
Par Hölm		   
Les news du 5 Mai 2025
 Les news du 5 Mai 2025 - Cr... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Ad Hominem
 Ad Hominem - Totalitarian B... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Abhorration
 Abhorration - Demonolatry (C)
Par isotaupe		   
Acid Bath
 Acid Bath - When The Kite S... (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Darkthrone
 Darkthrone - Ravishing Grim... (C)
Par Funky Globe		   
Throne
 Throne - That Who Sat Upon ... (C)
Par Niktareum		   
Supreme Void
 Supreme Void - Towards Obli... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
CKRAFT
 CKRAFT - (I)
Par Tachy_Bunker		   
Les news du 30 Avril 2025
 Les news du 30 Avril 2025 -... (N)
Par Niktareum		   
Caustic Wound
 Caustic Wound - Grinding Me... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
No Return
 No Return - Contamination R... (C)
Par Cujo		   
Insineratehymn
 Insineratehymn - Irreverenc... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Grave
 Grave - Into the Grave (C)
Par Cujo		   
Agressor
 Agressor - Symposium of Reb... (C)
Par Cujo		   
Sinister
 Sinister - Hate (C)
Par Cujo		   

Les news du 7 Mai 2025

News
Les news du 7 Mai 2025 Dehuman Reign - Sodom - Eschaton - Darkenhöld - Temptress - Intrepid - Nada - My Dementia - Genune
»
(Lien direct)
DEHUMAN REIGN (Death Metal, Allemagne) publiera son nouvel album intitulé Dawn Of A Malefic Dominion le 25 juillet via F.D.A. Records. En attendant un premier extrait bientôt dévoilé le tracklisting se découvre ici :

1. The Invasion
2. Cursed To Feed On Flesh
3. Let Chaos Reign
4. Opium
5. Inclusio Fetalis
6. Post-Traumatic Suicide Syndrome
7. Heretic
8. The Ancient Enemy
9. An Envoy From The In-Between

»
(Lien direct)
SODOM (Thrash Metal, Allemagne) nous offre un nouveau clip pour promouvoir l'arrivée de l'album The Arsonist le 27 juin prochain chez Steamhammer. Il s'agit du titre "Witchhunter". Tracklist :

01. The Arsonist (01:02)
02. Battle of Harvest Moon (04:12)
03. Trigger Discipline (03:52)
04. The Spirits That I Called (02:57)
05. Witchhunter (03:13)
06. Scavenger (04:01)
07. Gun Without Groom (04:43)
08. Taphephobia (03:42)
09. Sane Insanity (04:03)
10. A.W.T.F. (03:57)
11. Twilight Void (04:44)
12. Obliteration of the Aeons (03:53)
13. Return to God in Parts (04:28)

»
(Lien direct)
ESCHATON (Death Metal Technique, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé le morceau "Hellfire's Woe" extrait de son nouvel opus Techtalitarian à venir le 30 mai sur Transcending Obscurity Records. Tracklist :

1. Inferior Superior
2. Devour the Contrarian
3. Blood of the People
4. Hellfire's Woe
5. The Bellicose Duality
6. Econocracy
7. Antimatter
8. Techtalitarian
9. The Sufferer's Dichotomy
10. Castle Strnad

»
(Lien direct)
DARKENHÖLD (Black Metal, France) a dévoilé le tracklisting de son nouvel album intitulé Le Fléau Du Rocher qui sortira le 6 juin via Les Acteurs De L'Ombre Productions. Un premier extrait sera bientôt dévoilé...

1. Codex de la Chevalerie
2. Le Cortège Royal
3. Temps Enfouis
4. L’ascension du Mage Noir
5. Dans l’antre de la Vouivre
6. Troubadour
7. Le Fléau du Rocher
8. Gardienne des Dryades
9. Sortilège Ancestral
10. La Cavalerie Fantôme
11. Pour le Royaume

»
(Lien direct)
TEMPTRESS (Heavy Metal, Italie) sortira son premier full-length Catch the Endless Dawn le 25 juillet sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Beneath the Waves of Fantasia - Breathe the Dust of Time
2. Dream Metal
3. Woman of the Dark
4. Catch the Endless Dawn
5. Awake the Enchanter
6. Fears Like Towers
7. Nightflight over Dreamland
8. She's Cold

»
(Lien direct)
INTREPID (Death Metal, Estonie) sortira son nouvel opus Juxtaposition le 4 juin chez Knife Fight Media. Tracklist :

1. Blood Means Nothing
2. Ciphered
3. Nocturnal Tones of Grey
4. Sanctimonious
5. Overthrone
6. Juxtaposition
7. Opiated Consumption
8. Sensationalized
9. Aries
10. Flesh Scorner

»
(Lien direct)
NADA (Crossover/Crust/Thrash, Brésil) a signé avec Wormholedeath pour la sortie CD de son premier longue-durée Entropia (2024). Tracklist :

1 · 1984 (Crumbs for the Poors)
2 · Sociofobia
3 - Julgamento
4 · Entropia
5 · Vengeance
6 · Nada
7 · Simpatia
8 · Veneno
9 · O Cego e o Orgulho
10 · Distopia
11 · Black Bodies Bleeds
12 · O Ovo da Serpente
13 · Porcos da Mentira

»
(Lien direct)
MY DEMENTIA (Doom/Death, Portugal) offre son premier long-format Premonição: Só Me Arrependo Do Que Não Vivi en écoute intégrale sur ce lien à l'occasion de sa sortie demain via Premonição: Só Me Arrependo Do Que Não Vivi. Tracklist :

1. Noite Terrível
2. The Abyss
3. The Eternal Wanderer
4. Gloom's Light
5. Sin's Demise I
6. Sin's Demise II

»
(Lien direct)
GENUNE (Post-Black Metal, Roumanie) a mis en ligne à cette adresse le morceau "Stay A Little Longer" extrait de son nouvel album Infinite Presence à venir le 17 mai sur Consouling Sounds. Tracklist :

1. The Sun Will Always Shine
2. Little Fountains
3. Stay a Little Longer
4. Infinite Presence
5. To Not Grow Old
6. I Want You Here
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Sosthène + Keyser
7 Mai 2025

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Hexekration Rites
 Hexekration Rites
Misanthropic Path Of Carnal Deliverance
2025 - Godz Ov War Productions		   
Yvonxhe
 Yvonxhe
Inferiority Faith of Fabrication
((甓地鬼哭))
2025 - Zero Dimensional Records		   
Dysangelium
 Dysangelium
Exxekratus (EP)
2025 - World Terror Committee Records		   
Entretien avec Julien Helwin (IRON FLESH)
 Entretien avec Julien Helwin (IRON FLESH)
Mai 2025		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Darkenhöld
 Darkenhöld
Black Metal - 2008 - France		   
Dehuman Reign
 Dehuman Reign
Death Metal - 2011 - Allemagne		   
Sodom
 Sodom
Thrash Metal - 1982 - Allemagne		   
Hexekration Rites
Misanthropic Path Of Carnal...
Lire la chronique
Dysangelium
Exxekratus (EP)
Lire la chronique
Entretien avec Julien Helwin (IRON FLESH)
Lire le podcast
Yvonxhe
Inferiority Faith of Fabric...
Lire la chronique
Ǥứŕū
Revel in the End of the World
Lire la chronique
Ad Hominem
Totalitarian Black Metal
Lire la chronique
Souillé
L'odeur du mépris
Lire la chronique
Gusoh
花 (EP) (Hana)
Lire la chronique
Frozen Night #16
Ardente + Bataille + Limbes...
Lire le live report
Macabra
Etsaman
Lire la chronique
Darkthrone
Ravishing Grimness
Lire la chronique
Supreme Void
Towards Oblivion
Lire la chronique
Hangman's Chair
Saddiction
Lire la chronique
La photo mystère du 1 Mai 2025
Jouer à la Photo mystère
Torsofuck
Feasting on Carved Remains ...
Lire la chronique
Iron Lung
Adapting // Crawling
Lire la chronique
Celestia
Forever Gone
Lire la chronique
Throne
That Who Sat Upon Him, Was ...
Lire la chronique
Caustic Wound
Grinding Mechanism Of Torment
Lire la chronique
Insineratehymn
Irreverence of the Divine
Lire la chronique
Versatile
Les Litanies Du Vide
Lire la chronique
Grima
Nightside
Lire la chronique
Vulvectomy
Aberrant Vaginal Gestation
Lire la chronique
CKRAFT
Lire l'interview
Eldamar
Astral Journeys Pt. II : Di...
Lire la chronique
Wormface
A Sound You Can Smell (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Urn
Demon Steel
Lire la chronique
Korsakov
Anosognosia
Lire la chronique
Atone Mass Festival II
ECR.LINF + Salò + Usquam + ...
Lire le live report
Cantique Lépreux
Sectes (EP)
Lire la chronique