»

(Lien direct) GAAHL'S WYRD (Heavy Black Metal, Norvège) vient de publier un nouveau single, "And the Now", extrait de l'album Braiding the Stories qui paraîtra le 6 juin prochain chez Season of Mist. Tracklist :



1. The Dream (02:11)

2. Braiding the Stories (08:37)

3. Voices in My Head (02:00)

4. Time and Timeless Timeline (03:03)

5. And the Now (05:49)

6. Through the Veil (01:57)

7. Visions and Time (06:00)

8. Root the Will (05:25)

9. Flowing Starlight (07:11)



