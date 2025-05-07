TEMPTRESS (Heavy Metal, Italie) sortira son premier full-length Catch the Endless Dawn le 25 juillet sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Beneath the Waves of Fantasia - Breathe the Dust of Time
2. Dream Metal
3. Woman of the Dark
4. Catch the Endless Dawn
5. Awake the Enchanter
6. Fears Like Towers
7. Nightflight over Dreamland
8. She's Cold
MY DEMENTIA (Doom/Death, Portugal) offre son premier long-format Premonição: Só Me Arrependo Do Que Não Vivi en écoute intégrale sur ce lien à l'occasion de sa sortie demain via Premonição: Só Me Arrependo Do Que Não Vivi. Tracklist :
1. Noite Terrível
2. The Abyss
3. The Eternal Wanderer
4. Gloom's Light
5. Sin's Demise I
6. Sin's Demise II
