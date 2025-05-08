UNDECAYED (Death Metal, Suède) a posté le titre "The Descendants of Death" issu de son premier longue-durée In Death’s Image prévu le 21 mai sur Lethal Scissor Records. Tracklist :
1 – The World Shall Know Only Death
2 – Death’s Only Demand
3 – The Descendants Of Death
4 – In Death’s Image
5 – Death Shall Come (Death Shall Prevail)
6 – Death’s Pallid Coat
7 – World At Death’s Door
8 – Entreating Death In Vain
9 – The Greatest Death
REFUSAL (Death Metal, Finlande) a mis en ligne le morceau "Congregation of the Eyeless" extrait de son nouvel opus Venomous Human Concept à venir le 6 juin chez Time To Kill Records. Tracklist :
1. Scholar of Perversion
2. Venomous Human Concept
3. The Grip Tightens
4. Insatiable God
5. War of Nothing
6. Dehumanize
7. We Are the Undead
8. Sleeping Leviathan
9. Congregation of the Eyeless
10. Eternal Refrain
