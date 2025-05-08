»

(Lien direct) UNDECAYED (Death Metal, Suède) a posté le titre "The Descendants of Death" issu de son premier longue-durée In Death’s Image prévu le 21 mai sur Lethal Scissor Records. Tracklist :



1 – The World Shall Know Only Death

2 – Death’s Only Demand

3 – The Descendants Of Death

4 – In Death’s Image

5 – Death Shall Come (Death Shall Prevail)

6 – Death’s Pallid Coat

7 – World At Death’s Door

8 – Entreating Death In Vain

9 – The Greatest Death



