Blood Incantation
 Blood Incantation - Lumines... (C)
Par Troll Traya		   
Absolute Elsetour - Europe 2025
 Absolute Elsetour - Europe ... (R)
Par Troll Traya		   
Harvey Milk
 Harvey Milk - A Small Turn ... (C)
Par Ikea		   
Hexekration Rites
 Hexekration Rites - Misanth... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Entretien avec Julien Helwin (IRON FLESH)
 Entretien avec Julien Helwi... (D)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Hangman's Chair
 Hangman's Chair - Saddiction (C)
Par Hölm		   
Les news du 5 Mai 2025
 Les news du 5 Mai 2025 - Cr... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Ad Hominem
 Ad Hominem - Totalitarian B... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Abhorration
 Abhorration - Demonolatry (C)
Par isotaupe		   
Acid Bath
 Acid Bath - When The Kite S... (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Darkthrone
 Darkthrone - Ravishing Grim... (C)
Par Funky Globe		   
Throne
 Throne - That Who Sat Upon ... (C)
Par Niktareum		   
Supreme Void
 Supreme Void - Towards Obli... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
CKRAFT
 CKRAFT - (I)
Par Tachy_Bunker		   
Les news du 30 Avril 2025
 Les news du 30 Avril 2025 -... (N)
Par Niktareum		   

Les news du 8 Mai 2025

News
Les news du 8 Mai 2025 Strychnos - Jade - Ominous Ruin - Chepang - Orbit Culture - Byzantine - Battle Beast - Gruesome - Katatonia - Desolator - Τέλμα - Undecayed - Refusal - Pyromancer - Elusive God
»
(Lien direct)
STRYCHNOS (Black Death Metal, Danemark) a rendu disponible son nouvel EP Uendelig Begravelsesmarch qui sortira officiellement le 30 mai au sein de l'écurie Dark Descent Records. Tracklist :

1. Uendelig begravelsesmarch (05:40)
2. Stanken af Dyd (04:35)

»
(Lien direct)
JADE (Death Metal Atmosphérique, Allemagne - Espagne) a publié la totalité de son nouvel album Mysteries of a Flowery Dream qui paraîtra le 9 mai chez Pulverised Records. Tracklist :

1. The Stars’ Shelter (03:52)
2. Light’s Blood (06:20)
3. Shores of Otherness (08:26)
4. The Stars’ Shelter (II) (04:34)
5. 9th Episode (05:35)
6. Darkness in Movement (06:40)
7. A Flowery Dream (07:12)

»
(Lien direct)
OMINOUS RUIN (Brutal Death Metal Technique, Etats-Unis) vient de mettre en ligne l'intégralité de son deuxième album Requiem qui sortira officiellement demain 9 mai chez Willowtip Records. Tracklist :

1. Intro
2. Seeds of Entropy
3. Eternal 06:00
4. Bane of Syzygial Triality
5. Divergent Anomaly
6. Fractal Abhorrence
7. Architect of Undoing
8. Staring into the Abysm
9. Requiem

»
(Lien direct)
CHEPANG (Grindcore Death Metal, Etats-Unis - Népal) a tourné un clip pour le morceau "Nirnaya" issu de l'album Jhyappa qui arrivera le 23 mai chez Relapse Records. Tracklist :

1. Parichaya 2.0
2. Shakti (Force)
3. Gatichad
4. Ek Hajar Jhut
5. Khel
6. Drivya Shakti
7. Spastata Ko Khoji Ma
8. Nirnaya
9. Bidhai

»
(Lien direct)
ORBIT CULTURE (Death Groove Metal Mélodique, Suède) a sorti une vidéo pour son single The Tales of War, édité par Century Media Records.

»
(Lien direct)
BYZANTINE (Thrash Groove Metal, Etats-Unis) nous offre une Lyric Video pour le titre "The Unobtainable Sleep", extrait de l'album Harbingers qui sortira le 13 juin chez Metal Blade Records. Tracklist :

1. Consequentia
2. A Place We Cannot Go
3. Floating Chrysanthema
4. The Clockmaker's Intention
5. Riddance
6. Harbinger
7. The Unobtainable Sleep
8. Kobayashi Maru
9. Irene

»
(Lien direct)
BATTLE BEAST (Heavy Metal, Finlande) a tourné un clip pour le single "Last Goodbye", sorti ce 8 mai chez Nuclear Blast Records.


»
(Lien direct)
GRUESOME (Death Metal, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé un second extrait de son prochain album intitulé Silent Echoes qui paraitra le 6 juin prochain via Relapse Records, "Silent Echoes" s'écoute ici :

»
(Lien direct)
KATATONIA (Metal progressif, Suède) vient de dévoiler un deuxième extrait de son prochain album intitulé Nightmares As Extensions Of The Waking State prévu pour le 6 juin via Napalm Records. "Temporal" se découvre ci-dessous :

»
(Lien direct)
DESOLATOR (Speed/Thrash, Angleterre) a récemment sorti son nouveau disque Spirit of Speed en indépendant. Tracklist :

01. Maniac Attack
02. Eye of the Night
03. Call of the Void
04. KIA
05. Rapid Force
06. Midnight Leather
07. Brain Decay
08. Prison City
09. Spirit of Speed
10. Back on the Road

»
(Lien direct)
ΤΈΛΜΑ (Doom Metal, Grèce) sortira son premier full-length Ανθρωποβόρος le 25 juillet via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Καλότυχες
2. Αντίο
3. Ερπετό
4. Φωνή
5. Θέρος
6. Τέλμα
7. Φανοστάτης
8. Χώμα

»
(Lien direct)
UNDECAYED (Death Metal, Suède) a posté le titre "The Descendants of Death" issu de son premier longue-durée In Death’s Image prévu le 21 mai sur Lethal Scissor Records. Tracklist :

1 – The World Shall Know Only Death
2 – Death’s Only Demand
3 – The Descendants Of Death
4 – In Death’s Image
5 – Death Shall Come (Death Shall Prevail)
6 – Death’s Pallid Coat
7 – World At Death’s Door
8 – Entreating Death In Vain
9 – The Greatest Death

»
(Lien direct)
REFUSAL (Death Metal, Finlande) a mis en ligne le morceau "Congregation of the Eyeless" extrait de son nouvel opus Venomous Human Concept à venir le 6 juin chez Time To Kill Records. Tracklist :

1. Scholar of Perversion
2. Venomous Human Concept
3. The Grip Tightens
4. Insatiable God
5. War of Nothing
6. Dehumanize
7. We Are the Undead
8. Sleeping Leviathan
9. Congregation of the Eyeless
10. Eternal Refrain

»
(Lien direct)
PYROMANCER (Black/Death, USA) a dévoilé son premier long-format Absolute Dominion by Fire en streaming complet à l'occasion de sa sortie demain via Adirondack Black Mass. Tracklist :

1. Igniting the Sacrificial Pyre
2. Ancient Hatred
3. Perverse Immolation
4. Unholy Cremation
5. Barbaric Wrath
6. Fireborn Witchery
7. Inferno
8. Hellish Visions
9. Alchemical Red Death
10. Absolute Dominion by Fire
11. Pit of Writhing Horror
12. Volcanic Rapture

»
(Lien direct)
ELUSIVE GOD (Epic Doom Metal, Croatie) offre son nouvel album Ambis en écoute intégrale. Sortie demain sur Personal Records. Tracklist :

1. Kob [5:44]
2. Ambisovi Krici [7:28]
3. Vrata Vjecnosti [6:05]
4. Ples Demona [5:43]
5. Sapat Propasti [6:12]
6. Onostran [2:45]
7. Iz Tame I Pepela [6:38]
Thrasho Sosthène + Jean-Clint + Keyser
8 Mai 2025

