Les news du 8 Mai 2025
News
|STRYCHNOS (Black Death Metal, Danemark) a rendu disponible son nouvel EP Uendelig Begravelsesmarch qui sortira officiellement le 30 mai au sein de l'écurie Dark Descent Records. Tracklist :
1. Uendelig begravelsesmarch (05:40)
2. Stanken af Dyd (04:35)
|»
|JADE (Death Metal Atmosphérique, Allemagne - Espagne) a publié la totalité de son nouvel album Mysteries of a Flowery Dream qui paraîtra le 9 mai chez Pulverised Records. Tracklist :
1. The Stars’ Shelter (03:52)
2. Light’s Blood (06:20)
3. Shores of Otherness (08:26)
4. The Stars’ Shelter (II) (04:34)
5. 9th Episode (05:35)
6. Darkness in Movement (06:40)
7. A Flowery Dream (07:12)
|»
|OMINOUS RUIN (Brutal Death Metal Technique, Etats-Unis) vient de mettre en ligne l'intégralité de son deuxième album Requiem qui sortira officiellement demain 9 mai chez Willowtip Records. Tracklist :
1. Intro
2. Seeds of Entropy
3. Eternal 06:00
4. Bane of Syzygial Triality
5. Divergent Anomaly
6. Fractal Abhorrence
7. Architect of Undoing
8. Staring into the Abysm
9. Requiem
|»
|CHEPANG (Grindcore Death Metal, Etats-Unis - Népal) a tourné un clip pour le morceau "Nirnaya" issu de l'album Jhyappa qui arrivera le 23 mai chez Relapse Records. Tracklist :
1. Parichaya 2.0
2. Shakti (Force)
3. Gatichad
4. Ek Hajar Jhut
5. Khel
6. Drivya Shakti
7. Spastata Ko Khoji Ma
8. Nirnaya
9. Bidhai
|»
|ORBIT CULTURE (Death Groove Metal Mélodique, Suède) a sorti une vidéo pour son single The Tales of War, édité par Century Media Records.
|»
|BYZANTINE (Thrash Groove Metal, Etats-Unis) nous offre une Lyric Video pour le titre "The Unobtainable Sleep", extrait de l'album Harbingers qui sortira le 13 juin chez Metal Blade Records. Tracklist :
1. Consequentia
2. A Place We Cannot Go
3. Floating Chrysanthema
4. The Clockmaker's Intention
5. Riddance
6. Harbinger
7. The Unobtainable Sleep
8. Kobayashi Maru
9. Irene
|»
|BATTLE BEAST (Heavy Metal, Finlande) a tourné un clip pour le single "Last Goodbye", sorti ce 8 mai chez Nuclear Blast Records.
|»
|GRUESOME (Death Metal, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé un second extrait de son prochain album intitulé Silent Echoes qui paraitra le 6 juin prochain via Relapse Records, "Silent Echoes" s'écoute ici :
|»
|KATATONIA (Metal progressif, Suède) vient de dévoiler un deuxième extrait de son prochain album intitulé Nightmares As Extensions Of The Waking State prévu pour le 6 juin via Napalm Records. "Temporal" se découvre ci-dessous :
|»
|DESOLATOR (Speed/Thrash, Angleterre) a récemment sorti son nouveau disque Spirit of Speed en indépendant. Tracklist :
01. Maniac Attack
02. Eye of the Night
03. Call of the Void
04. KIA
05. Rapid Force
06. Midnight Leather
07. Brain Decay
08. Prison City
09. Spirit of Speed
10. Back on the Road
|»
|ΤΈΛΜΑ (Doom Metal, Grèce) sortira son premier full-length Ανθρωποβόρος le 25 juillet via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Καλότυχες
2. Αντίο
3. Ερπετό
4. Φωνή
5. Θέρος
6. Τέλμα
7. Φανοστάτης
8. Χώμα
|»
|UNDECAYED (Death Metal, Suède) a posté le titre "The Descendants of Death" issu de son premier longue-durée In Death’s Image prévu le 21 mai sur Lethal Scissor Records. Tracklist :
1 – The World Shall Know Only Death
2 – Death’s Only Demand
3 – The Descendants Of Death
4 – In Death’s Image
5 – Death Shall Come (Death Shall Prevail)
6 – Death’s Pallid Coat
7 – World At Death’s Door
8 – Entreating Death In Vain
9 – The Greatest Death
|»
|REFUSAL (Death Metal, Finlande) a mis en ligne le morceau "Congregation of the Eyeless" extrait de son nouvel opus Venomous Human Concept à venir le 6 juin chez Time To Kill Records. Tracklist :
1. Scholar of Perversion
2. Venomous Human Concept
3. The Grip Tightens
4. Insatiable God
5. War of Nothing
6. Dehumanize
7. We Are the Undead
8. Sleeping Leviathan
9. Congregation of the Eyeless
10. Eternal Refrain
|»
|PYROMANCER (Black/Death, USA) a dévoilé son premier long-format Absolute Dominion by Fire en streaming complet à l'occasion de sa sortie demain via Adirondack Black Mass. Tracklist :
1. Igniting the Sacrificial Pyre
2. Ancient Hatred
3. Perverse Immolation
4. Unholy Cremation
5. Barbaric Wrath
6. Fireborn Witchery
7. Inferno
8. Hellish Visions
9. Alchemical Red Death
10. Absolute Dominion by Fire
11. Pit of Writhing Horror
12. Volcanic Rapture
|»
|ELUSIVE GOD (Epic Doom Metal, Croatie) offre son nouvel album Ambis en écoute intégrale. Sortie demain sur Personal Records. Tracklist :
1. Kob [5:44]
2. Ambisovi Krici [7:28]
3. Vrata Vjecnosti [6:05]
4. Ples Demona [5:43]
5. Sapat Propasti [6:12]
6. Onostran [2:45]
7. Iz Tame I Pepela [6:38]
