DEVINE DEFILEMENT (Death Metal/Deathcore, Islande) a publié une "lyric video" pour le titre "Anthropophagic Apocalypse Pt. 2 – The Lord Of Flesh" issu de son nouvel album Ruthless prévu aujourd'hui sur Time To Kill Records. Tracklist :
1. Human Sewer
2. Abusement Park
3. Terror Tales
4. Excreted Entity
5. Internal Delusions Of The Torn Mind
6. Pulverised Secretions
7. Anthropophagic Apocalypse pt.1 - Collapse
8. Anthropophagic Apocalypse pt.2 - Lord of Flesh
9. Curbstomp The Predator
10. Draco Dominus
11. Bio-Organic Liquid-Slam
12. Beyond the Veil of Death
CAVERN DEEP (Doom Metal, Suède) sort aujourd'hui son nouveau disque Part III - The Bodiless chez Bonebag Records et Majestic Mountain Records. Vous pouvez le découvrir en intégralité à cette adresse. Tracklist :
1. The Bodiless
2. Queen Womb
3. Putrid Sentry
4. Moskstraumen
5. Galaxies Collide
6. Full Circle
