Les news du 9 Mai 2025

News
Les news du 9 Mai 2025 Devine Defilement - Cavern Deep - Cromlech - Thermality
»
(Lien direct)
DEVINE DEFILEMENT (Death Metal/Deathcore, Islande) a publié une "lyric video" pour le titre "Anthropophagic Apocalypse Pt. 2 – The Lord Of Flesh" issu de son nouvel album Ruthless prévu aujourd'hui sur Time To Kill Records. Tracklist :

1. Human Sewer
2. Abusement Park
3. Terror Tales
4. Excreted Entity
5. Internal Delusions Of The Torn Mind
6. Pulverised Secretions
7. Anthropophagic Apocalypse pt.1 - Collapse
8. Anthropophagic Apocalypse pt.2 - Lord of Flesh
9. Curbstomp The Predator
10. Draco Dominus
11. Bio-Organic Liquid-Slam
12. Beyond the Veil of Death

»
(Lien direct)
CAVERN DEEP (Doom Metal, Suède) sort aujourd'hui son nouveau disque Part III - The Bodiless chez Bonebag Records et Majestic Mountain Records. Vous pouvez le découvrir en intégralité à cette adresse. Tracklist :

1. The Bodiless
2. Queen Womb
3. Putrid Sentry
4. Moskstraumen
5. Galaxies Collide
6. Full Circle

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band CROMLECH (Black Metal, Allemagne) a mis en ligne le morceau "Ice Curse" extrait de son nouvel opus Of Owls and Eels prévu le 6 juin via Darkness Shall Rise Productions. Tracklist :

1. Old Incineration Hymn
2. Past Forever
3. Owls In The Fog
4. Ice Curse
5. Eels (Part I)
6. The Quiet Witness
7. Mordlust

»
(Lien direct)
THERMALITY (Melodic Death Metal/Metalcore, Suisse) mixe actuellement son nouvel album A New Era of Intensity and Emotion à venir dans le courant de l'année sur Black Lodge Records.
Thrasho Keyser
9 Mai 2025

