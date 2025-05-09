|
Les news du 9 Mai 2025
News
|FRAGMENTS OF UNBECOMING (Death Metal Mélodique, Allemagne) sort une "Lyric Video" pour le titre "In Times Of Doom" extrait de l'album Dawnbringer: Chapter VII - The Amber Emperor, à paraître le 23 mai chez Apostasy Records. Tracklist :
01. Dawnbringer
02. Among the Shades
03. Broken Breath of Time
04. To Everyone and None
05. Thou Shalt Eternally Wander
06. The Amber Emperor
07. Caught in the Endlessness
08. In Times of Doom
09. Devoured by Cold
10. Lakespectre
|DEHUMAN REIGN (Death Metal, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Dawn Of A Malefic Dominion le 25 juillet sur FDA Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Let Chaos Reign" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. The Invasion
02. Cursed To Feed On Flesh
03. Let Chaos Reign
04. Opium
05. Inclusio Fetalis
06. Post-Traumatic Suicide Syndrome
07. Heretic
08. The Ancient Enemy
09. An Envoy From The In-Between
10. Preparing Armageddon
11. Des Geistes Störung
|PROPHETIC SUFFERING (Black Death Metal, Canada) met en écoute son nouvel (et premier) album intitulé Rivalry of Thyself. Le disque est disponible depuis le 9 mai sur le label Sentient Ruin Laboratories. Tracklist :
1. Holy Death, Sacred Rot (04:26)
2. Foul (01:19)
3. Refuge in Libations (02:29)
4. Empire of Filth (05:17)
5. Easy Prey (Weakness Defined) (03:08)
6. Gift of Decay (02:20)
7. Rivalry of Thyself (02:49)
8. Oppressor Beheaded (03:35)
|MAWIZA (Groove Metalcore, Chili) a tourné un clip pour le morceau "Wingkawnoam", issu de l'album Ül, prévu le 18 juillet chez Season of Mist. Tracklist :
1. Wingkawnoam (03:38)
2. Pinhza Ñi Pewma (04:29)
3. Ngulutu (03:50)
4. Nawelkünuwnge (05:06)
5. Mamüll Reke (04:24)
6. Wenu Weychan (06:13)
7. Lhan Antü (04:08)
8. Kalli Lhayay (03:58)
9. Ti Inan Paw-Pawkan (04:42)
|DEVOURED BY THE ABYSS (Brutal Deathcore Technique, Mexique) lance la promotion de son troisième album Genetic Purification (sortie en indépendant le 31 mai) en proposant le single "The Beasts of the Purge". Tracklist :
01. 2197 : Annihilation Protocol
02. The Beasts of the Purge
03. Lumuxwr
04. Planetary Vivisection
05. The Dark Fragment
06. The Vyrraks
07. The Black Ziggurat
08. The Wraiths Communion
09. The Abyssal Devastating
10. Genetic Purification
|WARMOON LORD (Black Metal, Finlande) rend disponible à l'écoute l'intégralité de son troisième album Sacrosanct Demonopathy, qui verra officiellement le jour le 25 mai chez Werewolf Records. Tracklist :
1. Warpoems & Tragedies (04:23)
2. Invoking the Retribution Eidolon (04:29)
3. A Hungering Yoke (05:21)
4. Tartaros Offering (07:48)
5. Uncreation’s Dragon (07:21)
6. His Enigmatic Ways (05:48)
7. Daemonic Supremacy Enthroned (04:45)
8. Torch of Magickal Arte (03:14)
|DEVINE DEFILEMENT (Death Metal/Deathcore, Islande) a publié une "lyric video" pour le titre "Anthropophagic Apocalypse Pt. 2 – The Lord Of Flesh" issu de son nouvel album Ruthless prévu aujourd'hui sur Time To Kill Records. Tracklist :
1. Human Sewer
2. Abusement Park
3. Terror Tales
4. Excreted Entity
5. Internal Delusions Of The Torn Mind
6. Pulverised Secretions
7. Anthropophagic Apocalypse pt.1 - Collapse
8. Anthropophagic Apocalypse pt.2 - Lord of Flesh
9. Curbstomp The Predator
10. Draco Dominus
11. Bio-Organic Liquid-Slam
12. Beyond the Veil of Death
|CAVERN DEEP (Doom Metal, Suède) sort aujourd'hui son nouveau disque Part III - The Bodiless chez Bonebag Records et Majestic Mountain Records. Vous pouvez le découvrir en intégralité à cette adresse. Tracklist :
1. The Bodiless
2. Queen Womb
3. Putrid Sentry
4. Moskstraumen
5. Galaxies Collide
6. Full Circle
|Le one-man band CROMLECH (Black Metal, Allemagne) a mis en ligne le morceau "Ice Curse" extrait de son nouvel opus Of Owls and Eels prévu le 6 juin via Darkness Shall Rise Productions. Tracklist :
1. Old Incineration Hymn
2. Past Forever
3. Owls In The Fog
4. Ice Curse
5. Eels (Part I)
6. The Quiet Witness
7. Mordlust
|THERMALITY (Melodic Death Metal/Metalcore, Suisse) mixe actuellement son nouvel album A New Era of Intensity and Emotion à venir dans le courant de l'année sur Black Lodge Records.
