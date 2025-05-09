»

(Lien direct) FRAGMENTS OF UNBECOMING (Death Metal Mélodique, Allemagne) sort une "Lyric Video" pour le titre "In Times Of Doom" extrait de l'album Dawnbringer: Chapter VII - The Amber Emperor, à paraître le 23 mai chez Apostasy Records. Tracklist :



01. Dawnbringer

02. Among the Shades

03. Broken Breath of Time

04. To Everyone and None

05. Thou Shalt Eternally Wander

06. The Amber Emperor

07. Caught in the Endlessness

08. In Times of Doom

09. Devoured by Cold

10. Lakespectre



