chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
103 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Entretien avec Julien Helwin (IRON FLESH)
 Entretien avec Julien Helwi... (D)
Par Jean-Clint		   
No Return
 No Return - Contamination R... (C)
Par Cujo		   
Agressor
 Agressor - Symposium of Reb... (C)
Par Cujo		   
Urn
 Urn - Demon Steel (C)
Par Keyser		   
Sacrifice
 Sacrifice - Volume Six (C)
Par Deathrash.		   
S.O.D.
 S.O.D. - Live at Budokan (L... (C)
Par Funky Globe		   
Entretien avec Repurgator
 Entretien avec Repurgator - (D)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Gozer
 Gozer - This Is Gore (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Herakleion
 Herakleion - Necroverse (EP) (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
High On Fire
 High On Fire - Blessed Blac... (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Bomber
 Bomber - Cages and Windows (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Entretien avec CIRCLES OV HELL
 Entretien avec CIRCLES OV H... (D)
Par Niktareum		   
Entretien avec Julien Truchan (BENIGHTED)
 Entretien avec Julien Truch... (D)
Par Lestat		   
Deadspeak
 Deadspeak - Plagues Of Sulf... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Loudblast
 Loudblast - Altering Fates ... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Oozing Wound
 Oozing Wound - We Cater To ... (C)
Par gulo gulo		   

Les news du 9 Mai 2025

News
Les news du 9 Mai 2025 Fragments Of Unbecoming - Dehuman Reign - PROPHETIC SUFFERING - Mawiza - DEVOURED BY THE ABYSS - Warmoon Lord - Devine Defilement - Cavern Deep - Cromlech - Thermality
»
(Lien direct)
FRAGMENTS OF UNBECOMING (Death Metal Mélodique, Allemagne) sort une "Lyric Video" pour le titre "In Times Of Doom" extrait de l'album Dawnbringer: Chapter VII - The Amber Emperor, à paraître le 23 mai chez Apostasy Records. Tracklist :

01. Dawnbringer
02. Among the Shades
03. Broken Breath of Time
04. To Everyone and None
05. Thou Shalt Eternally Wander
06. The Amber Emperor
07. Caught in the Endlessness
08. In Times of Doom
09. Devoured by Cold
10. Lakespectre

»
(Lien direct)
DEHUMAN REIGN (Death Metal, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Dawn Of A Malefic Dominion le 25 juillet sur FDA Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Let Chaos Reign" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. The Invasion
02. Cursed To Feed On Flesh
03. Let Chaos Reign
04. Opium
05. Inclusio Fetalis
06. Post-Traumatic Suicide Syndrome
07. Heretic
08. The Ancient Enemy
09. An Envoy From The In-Between
10. Preparing Armageddon
11. Des Geistes Störung

»
(Lien direct)
PROPHETIC SUFFERING (Black Death Metal, Canada) met en écoute son nouvel (et premier) album intitulé Rivalry of Thyself. Le disque est disponible depuis le 9 mai sur le label Sentient Ruin Laboratories. Tracklist :

1. Holy Death, Sacred Rot (04:26)
2. Foul (01:19)
3. Refuge in Libations (02:29)
4. Empire of Filth (05:17)
5. Easy Prey (Weakness Defined) (03:08)
6. Gift of Decay (02:20)
7. Rivalry of Thyself (02:49)
8. Oppressor Beheaded (03:35)

»
(Lien direct)
MAWIZA (Groove Metalcore, Chili) a tourné un clip pour le morceau "Wingkawnoam", issu de l'album Ül, prévu le 18 juillet chez Season of Mist. Tracklist :

1. Wingkawnoam (03:38)
2. Pinhza Ñi Pewma (04:29)
3. Ngulutu (03:50)
4. Nawelkünuwnge (05:06)
5. Mamüll Reke (04:24)
6. Wenu Weychan (06:13)
7. Lhan Antü (04:08)
8. Kalli Lhayay (03:58)
9. Ti Inan Paw-Pawkan (04:42)

»
(Lien direct)
DEVOURED BY THE ABYSS (Brutal Deathcore Technique, Mexique) lance la promotion de son troisième album Genetic Purification (sortie en indépendant le 31 mai) en proposant le single "The Beasts of the Purge". Tracklist :

01. 2197 : Annihilation Protocol
02. The Beasts of the Purge
03. Lumuxwr
04. Planetary Vivisection
05. The Dark Fragment
06. The Vyrraks
07. The Black Ziggurat
08. The Wraiths Communion
09. The Abyssal Devastating
10. Genetic Purification

»
(Lien direct)
WARMOON LORD (Black Metal, Finlande) rend disponible à l'écoute l'intégralité de son troisième album Sacrosanct Demonopathy, qui verra officiellement le jour le 25 mai chez Werewolf Records. Tracklist :

1. Warpoems & Tragedies (04:23)
2. Invoking the Retribution Eidolon (04:29)
3. A Hungering Yoke (05:21)
4. Tartaros Offering (07:48)
5. Uncreation’s Dragon (07:21)
6. His Enigmatic Ways (05:48)
7. Daemonic Supremacy Enthroned (04:45)
8. Torch of Magickal Arte (03:14)


»
(Lien direct)
DEVINE DEFILEMENT (Death Metal/Deathcore, Islande) a publié une "lyric video" pour le titre "Anthropophagic Apocalypse Pt. 2 – The Lord Of Flesh" issu de son nouvel album Ruthless prévu aujourd'hui sur Time To Kill Records. Tracklist :

1. Human Sewer
2. Abusement Park
3. Terror Tales
4. Excreted Entity
5. Internal Delusions Of The Torn Mind
6. Pulverised Secretions
7. Anthropophagic Apocalypse pt.1 - Collapse
8. Anthropophagic Apocalypse pt.2 - Lord of Flesh
9. Curbstomp The Predator
10. Draco Dominus
11. Bio-Organic Liquid-Slam
12. Beyond the Veil of Death

»
(Lien direct)
CAVERN DEEP (Doom Metal, Suède) sort aujourd'hui son nouveau disque Part III - The Bodiless chez Bonebag Records et Majestic Mountain Records. Vous pouvez le découvrir en intégralité à cette adresse. Tracklist :

1. The Bodiless
2. Queen Womb
3. Putrid Sentry
4. Moskstraumen
5. Galaxies Collide
6. Full Circle

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band CROMLECH (Black Metal, Allemagne) a mis en ligne le morceau "Ice Curse" extrait de son nouvel opus Of Owls and Eels prévu le 6 juin via Darkness Shall Rise Productions. Tracklist :

1. Old Incineration Hymn
2. Past Forever
3. Owls In The Fog
4. Ice Curse
5. Eels (Part I)
6. The Quiet Witness
7. Mordlust

»
(Lien direct)
THERMALITY (Melodic Death Metal/Metalcore, Suisse) mixe actuellement son nouvel album A New Era of Intensity and Emotion à venir dans le courant de l'année sur Black Lodge Records.
Thrasho Sosthène + AxGxB + Keyser
9 Mai 2025

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Cryptosis
 Cryptosis
Celestial Death
2025 - Century Media Records		   
Deadguy
 Deadguy
Screamin' With The Deadguy Quintet (EP)
1996 - Victory Records		   
No Sun Rises + Norkh + Soissons
 No Sun Rises + Norkh + Soissons
Le 03 Mai 2025 à Malakoff, France (Maison de Quartier Barbusse)		   
Soissons
 Soissons
8 photo(s)		   
Norkh
 Norkh
12 photo(s)		   
No Sun Rises
 No Sun Rises
20 photo(s)		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Dehuman Reign
 Dehuman Reign
Death Metal - 2011 - Allemagne		   
Fragments Of Unbecoming
 Fragments Of Unbecoming
Death mélodique velu - 2000 - Allemagne		   
Warmoon Lord
 Warmoon Lord
Black Metal - 2019 - Finlande		   
Deadguy
Screamin' With The Deadguy ...
Lire la chronique
No Sun Rises + Norkh + Soissons
Lire le live report
Cryptosis
Celestial Death
Lire la chronique
Absolute Elsetour - Europe 2025
Blood Incantation + Minami ...
Lire le live report
Harvey Milk
A Small Turn of Human Kindness
Lire la chronique
Hexekration Rites
Misanthropic Path Of Carnal...
Lire la chronique
Dysangelium
Exxekratus (EP)
Lire la chronique
Entretien avec Julien Helwin (IRON FLESH)
Lire le podcast
Yvonxhe
Inferiority Faith of Fabric...
Lire la chronique
Ǥứŕū
Revel in the End of the World
Lire la chronique
Ad Hominem
Totalitarian Black Metal
Lire la chronique
Souillé
L'odeur du mépris
Lire la chronique
Gusoh
花 (EP) (Hana)
Lire la chronique
Frozen Night #16
Ardente + Bataille + Limbes...
Lire le live report
Macabra
Etsaman
Lire la chronique
Darkthrone
Ravishing Grimness
Lire la chronique
Supreme Void
Towards Oblivion
Lire la chronique
Hangman's Chair
Saddiction
Lire la chronique
La photo mystère du 1 Mai 2025
Jouer à la Photo mystère
Torsofuck
Feasting on Carved Remains ...
Lire la chronique
Iron Lung
Adapting // Crawling
Lire la chronique
Celestia
Forever Gone
Lire la chronique
Throne
That Who Sat Upon Him, Was ...
Lire la chronique
Caustic Wound
Grinding Mechanism Of Torment
Lire la chronique
Insineratehymn
Irreverence of the Divine
Lire la chronique
Versatile
Les Litanies Du Vide
Lire la chronique
Grima
Nightside
Lire la chronique
Vulvectomy
Aberrant Vaginal Gestation
Lire la chronique
CKRAFT
Lire l'interview
Eldamar
Astral Journeys Pt. II : Di...
Lire la chronique