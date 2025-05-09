chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
143 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Entretien avec Julien Helwin (IRON FLESH)
 Entretien avec Julien Helwi... (D)
Par Jean-Clint		   
No Return
 No Return - Contamination R... (C)
Par Cujo		   
Agressor
 Agressor - Symposium of Reb... (C)
Par Cujo		   
Urn
 Urn - Demon Steel (C)
Par Keyser		   
Sacrifice
 Sacrifice - Volume Six (C)
Par Deathrash.		   
S.O.D.
 S.O.D. - Live at Budokan (L... (C)
Par Funky Globe		   
Entretien avec Repurgator
 Entretien avec Repurgator - (D)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Gozer
 Gozer - This Is Gore (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Herakleion
 Herakleion - Necroverse (EP) (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
High On Fire
 High On Fire - Blessed Blac... (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Bomber
 Bomber - Cages and Windows (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Entretien avec CIRCLES OV HELL
 Entretien avec CIRCLES OV H... (D)
Par Niktareum		   
Entretien avec Julien Truchan (BENIGHTED)
 Entretien avec Julien Truch... (D)
Par Lestat		   
Deadspeak
 Deadspeak - Plagues Of Sulf... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Loudblast
 Loudblast - Altering Fates ... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Oozing Wound
 Oozing Wound - We Cater To ... (C)
Par gulo gulo		   

Les news du 9 Mai 2025

News
Les news du 9 Mai 2025 Warmoon Lord - Devine Defilement - Cavern Deep - Cromlech - Thermality
»
(Lien direct)
WARMOON LORD (Black Metal, Finlande) rend disponible à l'écoute l'intégralité de son troisième album Sacrosanct Demonopathy, qui verra officiellement le jour le 25 mai chez Werewolf Records. Tracklist :

1. Warpoems & Tragedies (04:23)
2. Invoking the Retribution Eidolon (04:29)
3. A Hungering Yoke (05:21)
4. Tartaros Offering (07:48)
5. Uncreation’s Dragon (07:21)
6. His Enigmatic Ways (05:48)
7. Daemonic Supremacy Enthroned (04:45)
8. Torch of Magickal Arte (03:14)


»
(Lien direct)
DEVINE DEFILEMENT (Death Metal/Deathcore, Islande) a publié une "lyric video" pour le titre "Anthropophagic Apocalypse Pt. 2 – The Lord Of Flesh" issu de son nouvel album Ruthless prévu aujourd'hui sur Time To Kill Records. Tracklist :

1. Human Sewer
2. Abusement Park
3. Terror Tales
4. Excreted Entity
5. Internal Delusions Of The Torn Mind
6. Pulverised Secretions
7. Anthropophagic Apocalypse pt.1 - Collapse
8. Anthropophagic Apocalypse pt.2 - Lord of Flesh
9. Curbstomp The Predator
10. Draco Dominus
11. Bio-Organic Liquid-Slam
12. Beyond the Veil of Death

»
(Lien direct)
CAVERN DEEP (Doom Metal, Suède) sort aujourd'hui son nouveau disque Part III - The Bodiless chez Bonebag Records et Majestic Mountain Records. Vous pouvez le découvrir en intégralité à cette adresse. Tracklist :

1. The Bodiless
2. Queen Womb
3. Putrid Sentry
4. Moskstraumen
5. Galaxies Collide
6. Full Circle

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band CROMLECH (Black Metal, Allemagne) a mis en ligne le morceau "Ice Curse" extrait de son nouvel opus Of Owls and Eels prévu le 6 juin via Darkness Shall Rise Productions. Tracklist :

1. Old Incineration Hymn
2. Past Forever
3. Owls In The Fog
4. Ice Curse
5. Eels (Part I)
6. The Quiet Witness
7. Mordlust

»
(Lien direct)
THERMALITY (Melodic Death Metal/Metalcore, Suisse) mixe actuellement son nouvel album A New Era of Intensity and Emotion à venir dans le courant de l'année sur Black Lodge Records.
Thrasho Sosthène + Keyser
9 Mai 2025

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Cryptosis
 Cryptosis
Celestial Death
2025 - Century Media Records		   
Deadguy
 Deadguy
Screamin' With The Deadguy Quintet (EP)
1996 - Victory Records		   
No Sun Rises + Norkh + Soissons
 No Sun Rises + Norkh + Soissons
Le 03 Mai 2025 à Malakoff, France (Maison de Quartier Barbusse)		   
Soissons
 Soissons
8 photo(s)		   
Norkh
 Norkh
12 photo(s)		   
No Sun Rises
 No Sun Rises
20 photo(s)		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Warmoon Lord
 Warmoon Lord
Black Metal - 2019 - Finlande		   
Cryptosis
Celestial Death
Lire la chronique
Entretien avec Julien Helwin (IRON FLESH)
Lire le podcast
La photo mystère du 1 Mai 2025
Jouer à la Photo mystère
Urn
Demon Steel
Lire la chronique
Sacrifice
Volume Six
Lire la chronique
La photo mystère du 16 Avril 2025
Jouer à la Photo mystère
S.O.D.
Live at Budokan (Live)
Lire la chronique
Frightful
What Lies Ahead
Lire la chronique
Doomsday
Doomsday (EP)
Lire la chronique
Hirax
Faster Than Death
Lire la chronique
Sarcator
Swarming Angels & Flies
Lire la chronique
La photo mystère du 1 Avril 2025
Jouer à la Photo mystère
Entretien avec Brokenheads
Lire le podcast
Entretien avec Repurgator
Lire le podcast
Burning Dead
Into the Abyss
Lire la chronique
Radiation
Reactor Collapse
Lire la chronique
La photo mystère du 16 Mars 2025
Jouer à la Photo mystère
Gozer
This Is Gore
Lire la chronique
Surgical Invasion
Death Before Dishonor
Lire la chronique
High On Fire
Cometh the Storm
Lire la chronique
Necrodeath
Arimortis
Lire la chronique
Under Assault
Deadly Experiments
Lire la chronique
High On Fire
Death Is This Communion
Lire la chronique
La photo mystère du 2 Mars 2025
Jouer à la Photo mystère
Destabilizer
Monopoly on Violence
Lire la chronique
Herakleion
Necroverse (EP)
Lire la chronique
Synaptic
Enter the Void
Lire la chronique
Obscura Tour 2025
Gorod + Obscura + Skeletal ...
Lire le live report
Colisevm European Tour 2025
Iceland + Light of Dark + P...
Lire le live report
Pandemic
Phantoms
Lire la chronique