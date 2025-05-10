|
Les news du 10 Mai 2025
News
Les news du 10 Mai 2025 Castle Rat - Liminal Spirit - Vaneno - Iron Spell - Atrox Trauma - Mindlag Project - Metal Charm - Idolos
|»
|CASTLE RAT (Doom Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel opus The Bestiary le 19 septembre chez Blues Funeral Recordings. Tracklist :
1. PHOENIX I: Ardent
2. WOLF I: Tooth & Blade
3. WIZARD: Crystal Heart
4. SIREN: The Pull of Promise
5. UNICORN: Carnage and Ice
6. PATH OF MOSS
7. CRYSTAL CAVE: Enshrined
8. SERPENT: Coiled Figure
9. WOLF II: Celestial Beast
10. DRAGON: Lord of The Sky
11. SUMMONING SPELL
12. SUN SONG: Behold The Flame
13. PHOENIX II: Cinerous
|
|»
|Le one-man band LIMINAL SPIRIT (Progressive/Avant-garde Doom Metal, USA) a sorti un nouvel EP intitulé Pathways. Tracklist :
1. Pathways
|
|»
|VANENO (Slusge/Groove, Portugal) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "Sludgehammer" tiré de son premier longue-durée Chaos, Hostility, Murder prévu le 26 mai via Raging Planet Records.
|
|»
|IRON SPELL (Heavy Metal, Chili) sortira son nouvel album From the Grave le 25 juillet sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Curse Of The Ushers
2. Sorceress
3. Release From Darkness
4. While Witches Dance
5. Whispers Of Sorrow
6. Devil King
7. Deep In The Night
8. Black, Hot & Heavy
9. From The Grave
10. Children Of The Night
|
|»
|ATROX TRAUMA (Thrash Metal, Hongrie) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau-titre de son nouveau disque Where Death Hunts sorti le mois dernier chez Wormholedeath.
|
|»
|MINDLAG PROJECT (Thrash/Metalcore, France) a sorti son nouvel opus Exophronicon. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Deezer. Tracklist :
01. Exophronicon
02. Shrapnel
03. Alea jacta est
04. Cast a shadow
05. Eros et Thanatos
06. Crève
07. Erebos
08. Triumvirat
09. Dédale
10. 10H57
11. Mekrath
|
|»
|METAL CHARM (Melodic Death Metal, Turquie) a dévoilé le morceau "Future In That Moment", deuxième single extrait de son nouvel album Visions Of Escape à venir le 23 mai via Bitume Prods.
|
|»
|IDOLOS (Atmospheric/Post-Black Metal, Limoges) vient de sortir son premier long-format 132019 sur Adipocere Records. Tracklist :
- Prolegomenes
- Thick Fiery Hair
- Like A Shattered Anthill Following Despair
- The Last Door
- Three Glorious Suns
- Driven By Glory
- Permanent Separation
- Epilogue
|
|
