IRON SPELL (Heavy Metal, Chili) sortira son nouvel album From the Grave le 25 juillet sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :



1. Curse Of The Ushers

2. Sorceress

3. Release From Darkness

4. While Witches Dance

5. Whispers Of Sorrow

6. Devil King

7. Deep In The Night

8. Black, Hot & Heavy

9. From The Grave

10. Children Of The Night



