Les news du 10 Mai 2025

News
Les news du 10 Mai 2025 Exilium Noctis - Beyond Mortal Dreams - Escarnium - Interceptor - Castle Rat - Liminal Spirit - Vaneno - Iron Spell - Atrox Trauma - Mindlag Project - Metal Charm - Idolos
»
(Lien direct)
EXILIUM NOCTIS (Black Death Metal, Grèce) met à disposition l'intégralité de nouvel album Pactum Diaboli, paru le 9 mai chez Black Lion Records. Tracklist :

1. Adventus Tenebrarum (01:57)
2. All Shall Burn (05:19)
3. Pactum Diaboli (04:13)
4. Fall of Babylon (04:43)
5. Deorum Cremator (05:22)
6. God's Demise (06:28)
7. Priest of Blasphemy (05:20)
8. Devil's March (04:29)
9. Rise of Serpent (04:44)


»
(Lien direct)
BEYOND MORTAL DREAMS (Death Metal, Australie) dévoile un premier extrait de son album Devastation Hymns à paraître le 28 juin sur le label Lavadome Productions. Il s'agit du titre "Arachnivore". Tracklist :

1. Arachnivore
2. Tormenting the Iniquitous
3. Fetid Beyond All Conception
4. Predatory Dysmorphia
5. Bred for Possession
6. Forbidden Evil

»
(Lien direct)
ESCARNIUM (Death Metal, Brésil) a rendu disponible l'intégralité de son album Inexorable Entropy sorti le 9 mai chez Everlasting Spew Records. Tracklist :

1. Fentanyl
2. Relentless Katabasis
3. Cancerous Abyss
4. Inexorable Entropy
5. The Heritag
6. Revulsion of Carbon
7. Through the Depths of the 12th Gate
8. Ashen Path
9. Pyroscene's Might

»
(Lien direct)
INTERCEPTOR (Speed Black Metal, Etats-Unis) accompagne la sortie de son deuxième album Metal Death, arrivé le 9 mai chez Motorpunk Records, pas un clip pour la chanson éponyme.


»
(Lien direct)
CASTLE RAT (Doom Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel opus The Bestiary le 19 septembre chez Blues Funeral Recordings. Tracklist :

1. PHOENIX I: Ardent
2. WOLF I: Tooth & Blade
3. WIZARD: Crystal Heart
4. SIREN: The Pull of Promise
5. UNICORN: Carnage and Ice
6. PATH OF MOSS
7. CRYSTAL CAVE: Enshrined
8. SERPENT: Coiled Figure
9. WOLF II: Celestial Beast
10. DRAGON: Lord of The Sky
11. SUMMONING SPELL
12. SUN SONG: Behold The Flame
13. PHOENIX II: Cinerous

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band LIMINAL SPIRIT (Progressive/Avant-garde Doom Metal, USA) a sorti un nouvel EP intitulé Pathways. Tracklist :

1. Pathways

»
(Lien direct)
VANENO (Slusge/Groove, Portugal) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "Sludgehammer" tiré de son premier longue-durée Chaos, Hostility, Murder prévu le 26 mai via Raging Planet Records.

»
(Lien direct)
IRON SPELL (Heavy Metal, Chili) sortira son nouvel album From the Grave le 25 juillet sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Curse Of The Ushers
2. Sorceress
3. Release From Darkness
4. While Witches Dance
5. Whispers Of Sorrow
6. Devil King
7. Deep In The Night
8. Black, Hot & Heavy
9. From The Grave
10. Children Of The Night

»
(Lien direct)
ATROX TRAUMA (Thrash Metal, Hongrie) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau-titre de son nouveau disque Where Death Hunts sorti le mois dernier chez Wormholedeath.

»
(Lien direct)
MINDLAG PROJECT (Thrash/Metalcore, France) a sorti son nouvel opus Exophronicon. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Deezer. Tracklist :

01. Exophronicon
02. Shrapnel
03. Alea jacta est
04. Cast a shadow
05. Eros et Thanatos
06. Crève
07. Erebos
08. Triumvirat
09. Dédale
10. 10H57
11. Mekrath

»
(Lien direct)
METAL CHARM (Melodic Death Metal, Turquie) a dévoilé le morceau "Future In That Moment", deuxième single extrait de son nouvel album Visions Of Escape à venir le 23 mai via Bitume Prods.

»
(Lien direct)
IDOLOS (Atmospheric/Post-Black Metal, Limoges) vient de sortir son premier long-format 132019 sur Adipocere Records. Tracklist :

- Prolegomenes
- Thick Fiery Hair
- Like A Shattered Anthill Following Despair
- The Last Door
- Three Glorious Suns
- Driven By Glory
- Permanent Separation
- Epilogue
Thrasho Sosthène + Keyser
10 Mai 2025

