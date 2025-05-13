»

(Lien direct) CRYPTOPSY (Brutal Deathcore Technique, Canada) a tourné un clip pour le titre "Malicious Needs", extrait de l'album An Insatiable Violence qui sortira le 20 juin chez Season of Mist. Tracklist :



1. The Nimis Adoriation (04:10)

2. Until There's Nothing Left (03:58)

3. Dead Eyes Replete (03:57)

4. Fools Last Acclaim (03:25)

5. The Art of Emptiness (04:15)

6. Our Great Deception (04:20)

7. Embrace the Nihility (03:50)

8. Malicious Needs (05:51)



