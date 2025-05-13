chargement...

Les news du 13 Mai 2025

News
Les news du 13 Mai 2025 Meth Leppard - SWAMPGRAVE - Cryptopsy - Monolyth - Prophets Tomb
»
(Lien direct)
METH LEPPARD (Grindcore, Australie) a mis en ligne l'intégralité de son nouvel et deuxième album Gatekeepers à paraître courant mai. Tracklist :

Tracklist:
1. Gatekeepers
2. Algorithm & Blues
3. Oligarchy Bukkake
4. Deeds Of Fleshlight
5. HPV Lovecraft
6. Mind-Ctrl-Alt-Delete
7. D-Fens
8. Pay To Play
9. Snake Oil Salesman
10. Idiocracy


»
(Lien direct)
SWAMPGRAVE (Hardcore Death Metal, Etats-Unis) nous offre l'intégralité de son nouvel EP Skinned Crushed Reduced, sorti ce 12 mai chez Iron Fortress Records. Tracklist :

1. Skinned from the Inside Out (04:34)
2. Crushed by the Hands of God (02:36)
3. Reduced to Waste (04:16)

»
(Lien direct)
CRYPTOPSY (Brutal Deathcore Technique, Canada) a tourné un clip pour le titre "Malicious Needs", extrait de l'album An Insatiable Violence qui sortira le 20 juin chez Season of Mist. Tracklist :

1. The Nimis Adoriation (04:10)
2. Until There's Nothing Left (03:58)
3. Dead Eyes Replete (03:57)
4. Fools Last Acclaim (03:25)
5. The Art of Emptiness (04:15)
6. Our Great Deception (04:20)
7. Embrace the Nihility (03:50)
8. Malicious Needs (05:51)

»
(Lien direct)
MONOLYTH (Power Thrash Mélodique/Metalcore, France) a dévoilé un trailer de son nouvel album intitulé Seeds Of Perseverance prévu pour cet automne. Il se découvre ici :

»
(Lien direct)
PROPHETS TOMB (Progressive Death Metal, USA) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Last Man Standing" extrait de son nouvel album Through Pain à venir le 13 juin sur Wormholedeath. Tracklist :

1. Play Me...
2. Bear Trap
3. Pit of Needles
4. Gift of Life
5. Last Man Standing
6. Shattered Glass Coffin
7. Pound of Flesh / Death Sentence
Thrasho Sosthène + Jean-Clint + Keyser
13 Mai 2025

