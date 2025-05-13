Les news du 13 Mai 2025 News Les news du 13 Mai 2025 Prophets Tomb » (Lien direct) PROPHETS TOMB (Progressive Death Metal, USA) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Last Man Standing" extrait de son nouvel album Through Pain à venir le 13 juin sur Wormholedeath. Tracklist :



1. Play Me...

2. Bear Trap

3. Pit of Needles

4. Gift of Life

5. Last Man Standing

6. Shattered Glass Coffin

7. Pound of Flesh / Death Sentence





Disembodiment - Stygian - Belore - Puteraeon

