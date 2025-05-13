Les news du 13 Mai 2025
Les news du 13 Mai 2025 Prophets Tomb
|PROPHETS TOMB (Progressive Death Metal, USA) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Last Man Standing" extrait de son nouvel album Through Pain à venir le 13 juin sur Wormholedeath. Tracklist :
1. Play Me...
2. Bear Trap
3. Pit of Needles
4. Gift of Life
5. Last Man Standing
6. Shattered Glass Coffin
7. Pound of Flesh / Death Sentence
