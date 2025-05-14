chargement...

Les news du 14 Mai 2025

News
Les news du 14 Mai 2025 Bocc - Morbyda - Chironex - Angel of Damnation - Endless Dismal Moan - Cumbeast - Darkenhöld - Stygian - Enterré Vivant - Nithe - Shadecrown - Warmoon Lord - Matraque - Shed The Skin
»
(Lien direct)
BOCC (Death/Doom, Espagne) a signé sur Horror Pain Gore Death Productions pour la sortie le 13 juin d'une compilation intitulée Obrint El Taü et regroupant ses trois EP Al La Forca (2020), Santa Eulàlia (2021) et La Forja Dels Cranis (2024). Les détails :

1. La Nit Mes Negra
2. Ala De Corb
3. A La Forca
4. Dansa De La Mort
5. La Culla
6. Santa Eulalia
7. L'Altar
8. Pels Camins De La Vesania
9. La Forja Dels Cranis
10. Camp Dels Cremats
11. Icones Del Fracas
12. Black Vision (Purtenance cover)

»
(Lien direct)
MORBYDA (Speed Metal, Allemagne) a dévoilé le morceau "Open the Gates of Fire" extrait de son premier longue-durée Under the Spell dont la sortie est programmée pour le 20 juin sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Evil [3:33]
2. Mother Of Decay [5:44]
3. Open The Gates Of Fire [4:43]
4. Turning The Wheel Of Steel [6:19]
5. The Curse [3:49]
6. Sacrifice [4:36]
7. Under Her Spell [6:18]
8. Morbid Ways Of Dying [5:08]

»
(Lien direct)
CHIRONEX (Progressive Death Metal, USA) a posté une "lyric video" pour le titre "Arjuna" tiré de son premier long-format The Crucible of Brutal Opposition sorti en mars dernier en indépendant.

»
(Lien direct)
ANGEL OF DAMNATION (Doom Metal, Allemagne) a mis en ligne le morceau "Lost in a World of Despair" extrait de son nouvel opus Ethereal Blasphemy à paraître le 20 juin chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Eternal Life In Hell [6:56]
2. Evangeline [4:55]
3. Stigmata [6:36]
4. Warning From The Sky [5:36]
5. Lost In A World Of Despair [6:51]
6. Hungry Hordes Of Hades [6:50]
7. Anal Worship Of The Goatlord [10:13]

»
(Lien direct)
L'ancien one-man band ENDLESS DISMAL MOAN (Black Metal, Japon), arrêté en 2008 à la suite du suicide de son leader, va rééditer son premier full-length Lord of Nightmare (2006) au format CD le 25 juillet via Hessian Firm. Tracklist :

1. Thirst for Pleasure
2. I.S.L.N.W.D
3. Griefs
4. Thirst
5. Lord of Nightmare
6. ENDLESS DISMAL MOAN [9 to Death]

»
(Lien direct)
CUMBEAST (Brutal Death, Finlande) vient de sortir son nouvel album Fairytales of Filth sur Morbid Generation Records. Tracklist :

1. Cummando
2. Metham Of Gotham
3. Captain Cock
4. Abacus Of Testicles
5. Troll Named Scrot
6. Åbomination
7. Forest Fap Frenzy
8. Ghostfuckers
9. Spermafrost

»
(Lien direct)
DARKENHÖLD (Black Metal, France) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Le Fléau Du Rocher qui sortira le 6 juin via Les Acteurs De L'Ombre Productions. "L'ascension du Mage Noir" s'écoute ici :

»
(Lien direct)
STYGIAN (Groove/Death/Crust, Italie) sortira son premier longue-durée Dreadlands le 4 juillet sur Time To Kill Records. Tracklist :

01. Death Rite
02. Endless Hunger
03. You Will Not Survive This Night
04. Runic Ritual
05. Burning Mires
06. Shadow of a Massacre
07. Falling God
08. Unholy Ways
09. Spirit in the Mist
10. Where Dead Men Stand

»
(Lien direct)
ENTERRÉ VIVANT (Atmospheric Black Metal, France/Japon) a publié le morceau "Kigo" extrait de son nouvel album 悪罪 (Akuzaï) qui sort le 26 mai chez Antiq. Tracklist :

1. Jaken
2. Chûtô
3. Jesshô
4. Warugushi
5. Jain
6. Dony'oku
7. Môgo
8. Shin'i
9. Kigo
10. Ryôshita

»
(Lien direct)
NITHE (Black/Thrash/Death, Norvège) vient de sortir son nouvel EP Funeral Death au format numérique. La version cassette sortira elle le 30 mai via Caligari Records. Tracklist :

1. Chains of the Abyss
2. Primordial Ooze (Mother of Woe)
3. Funeral Death
4. Poison Wind

»
(Lien direct)
SHADECROWN (Melodic Death/Doom, Finlande) a posté une "lyric video" pour le titre "Tear-Blind" issu de son nouveau disque 0 prévu le 25 juillet sur Inverse Records. Tracklist :

01. The Art of Grieving
02. In a State of Agony
03. Fragile Chapters
04. Gone
05. Zero
06. Under the Waves
07. Inadequate
08. Tear-blind
09. Repentance

»
(Lien direct)
WARMOON LORD (Black Metal, Finlande) a dévoilé son nouvel opus Sacrosanct Demonopath en intégralité ci-dessous. Sortie le 25 mai chez Werewolf Records. Tracklist :

1. Warpoems & Tragedies
2. Invoking the Retribution Eidolon
3. A Hungering Yoke
4. Tartaros Offering
5. Uncreation's Dragon
6. His Enigmatic Ways
7. Daemonic Supremacy Enthroned
8. Torch of Magickal Arte

»
(Lien direct)
MATRAQUE (Sludge/Doom/Death, Biélorussie) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Volya" extrait de son premier long-format Nature Morte paru le 1er mai via Ashen Tree Records.

»
(Lien direct)
SHED THE SKIN (Death Metal avec notamment le batteur d'Incantation Kyle Severn, USA) offre son nouvel album The Carnage Cast Shadows en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 16 mai sur Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :

1. The Carnage Cast Shadows
2. Crook of the Sacred Skies
3. Ice Hearted Herald
4. Henge Tomb
5. The Mind's Vermin
6. Scion of Nyx
7. Formorian Hordes
8. Ancient Flames
9. Swarm and Talons
10. Ravenous Rage
11. Stolen from the Storm God
Thrasho Keyser + Jean-Clint
14 Mai 2025

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
