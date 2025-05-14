»

(Lien direct) MORBYDA (Speed Metal, Allemagne) a dévoilé le morceau "Open the Gates of Fire" extrait de son premier longue-durée Under the Spell dont la sortie est programmée pour le 20 juin sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :



1. Evil [3:33]

2. Mother Of Decay [5:44]

3. Open The Gates Of Fire [4:43]

4. Turning The Wheel Of Steel [6:19]

5. The Curse [3:49]

6. Sacrifice [4:36]

7. Under Her Spell [6:18]

8. Morbid Ways Of Dying [5:08]



