LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Ad Hominem
 Ad Hominem - Totalitarian B... (C)
Par mayhem13		   
Lhaäd
 Lhaäd - Beyond (C)
Par Hoover		   
Putrid Offal
 Putrid Offal - Obliterated ... (C)
Par Lestat		   
Catbreath
 Catbreath - Slice 'Em All (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Numinous
 Numinous - Numinous (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Glace
 Glace - Vie Mystique (C)
Par 32bites		   
Blood Incantation
 Blood Incantation - Lumines... (C)
Par Troll Traya		   
Absolute Elsetour - Europe 2025
 Absolute Elsetour - Europe ... (R)
Par Troll Traya		   
Harvey Milk
 Harvey Milk - A Small Turn ... (C)
Par Ikea		   
Hexekration Rites
 Hexekration Rites - Misanth... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Hangman's Chair
 Hangman's Chair - Saddiction (C)
Par Hölm		   
Les news du 5 Mai 2025
 Les news du 5 Mai 2025 - Cr... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Abhorration
 Abhorration - Demonolatry (C)
Par isotaupe		   
Acid Bath
 Acid Bath - When The Kite S... (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Darkthrone
 Darkthrone - Ravishing Grim... (C)
Par Funky Globe		   

Les news du 15 Mai 2025

News
Les news du 15 Mai 2025 Slow Crush - Devs Mortvorvm - Skräcken - Aeonian Sorrow - Viogression
»
(Lien direct)
SLOW CRUSH (Shoegaze, Belgique) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Thirst le 29 août prochain via Pure Noise Records. Après "Cherry", en voici un nouvel extrait avec le clip du morceau-titre à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Thirst
02. Covet
03. Cherry
04. Leap
05. Hollow
06. Haven
07. While You Dream Vividly
08. Bloodmoon
09. Ógilt
10. Hlýtt

»
(Lien direct)
DEVS MORTVORVM (Doom/Death, Chili) a dévoilé le titre "Orgy in the Graveyard" tiré de son premier EP Orgy in the Graveyard prévu le 6 juin sur Apocalyptic Productions. Tracklist :

01. Orgy in the Graveyard
02. Love for the Dead
03. The Oldest Crypt
04. Acid Orgy (Goatlord cover)
05. Orgy in the Graveyard (live)

»
(Lien direct)
SKRÄCKEN (Heavy Metal/Hard Rock, Suède) a publié le morceau "Sweet Silence" issu de son premier long-format Echoes From the Void qui sort le 20 juin chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Demoner Utan Ögon [1:12]
2. By His Word [3:38]
3. House Of Greed [3:12]2
4. Witch [3:57]
5. Her Presence [6:36]
6. Sweet Silence [3:57]
7. Visions Of Fire [4:44]
8. The Ghost Of Society [4:35]
9. Wasteland [8:40]

»
(Lien direct)
AEONIAN SORROW (Gothic/Doom/Death, Grèce/Finlande) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Harbinger of Ruin" extrait de son nouvel EP From The Shadows paru fin mars en indépendant.

»
(Lien direct)
VIOGRESSION (Death Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel album Thaumaturgic Veil le 11 juillet. Plus d'infos prochainement.
Thrasho AxGxB + Keyser
15 Mai 2025

