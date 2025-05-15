SLOW CRUSH (Shoegaze, Belgique) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Thirst le 29 août prochain via Pure Noise Records. Après "Cherry", en voici un nouvel extrait avec le clip du morceau-titre à découvrir ci-dessous :
SKRÄCKEN (Heavy Metal/Hard Rock, Suède) a publié le morceau "Sweet Silence" issu de son premier long-format Echoes From the Void qui sort le 20 juin chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Demoner Utan Ögon [1:12]
2. By His Word [3:38]
3. House Of Greed [3:12]2
4. Witch [3:57]
5. Her Presence [6:36]
6. Sweet Silence [3:57]
7. Visions Of Fire [4:44]
8. The Ghost Of Society [4:35]
9. Wasteland [8:40]
