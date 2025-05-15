»

(Lien direct) DEVS MORTVORVM (Doom/Death, Chili) a dévoilé le titre "Orgy in the Graveyard" tiré de son premier EP Orgy in the Graveyard prévu le 6 juin sur Apocalyptic Productions. Tracklist :



01. Orgy in the Graveyard

02. Love for the Dead

03. The Oldest Crypt

04. Acid Orgy (Goatlord cover)

05. Orgy in the Graveyard (live)



