Les news du 16 Mai 2025

News
Les news du 16 Mai 2025 Lorna Shore - Fugitive - Imperialist - Patrick Rondat - Abigail Williams
»

LORNA SHORE (Symphonic Deathcore, USA) a dévoilé des informations sur son 5ème album. Il sera intitulé I Feel the Everblack Festering Within Me et sortira le 12 septembre 2025 chez Century Media Records. Track list:

1. Prison of Flesh
2. Oblivion
3. In Darkness
4. Unbreakable
5. Glenwood
6. Lionheart
7. Death Can Take Me
8. War Machine
9. A Nameless Hymn
10. Forevermore

On peut d'ores et déjà écouter son premier single "Oblivion" :

»

FUGITIVE (Thrash / Crossover, USA) vient de partager un nouveau morceau intitulé "Spheres Of Virulence". Celui-ci est à découvrir ci-dessous :

»

IMPERIALIST (Black Metal, Etats-Unis) propose un extrait de son album Prime qui sortira prochainement chez Transcending Obscurity Records. Il s'agit du titre "Starstorm".


»

PATRICK RONDAT (Guitar Hero, France) nous offre un extrait, "Escape From Shadows", issu de son prochain album Escape from Shadows qui arrivera le 30 mai chez Verycords. Tracklist :

01. Overture
02. F & G
03. Invisible Wars
04. Whispery Hopes
05. Back on Tracks
06. Escape from Shadows
07. Now We're Home
08. Hold On to Your Dreams
09. From Nowhere
10. Prelude & Alegro

»

ABIGAIL WILLIAMS (Black Metal Atmosphérique, Etats-Unis) dévoile le titre "Nonexistence", extrait de la l'album A Void Within Existence qui sortira le 18 juillet chez Agonia Records. Tracklist :

1. Life, Disconnected (05:31)
2. Void Within (05:52)
3. Nonexistence (04:32)
4. Still Nights (04:21)
5. Talk to Your Sleep (07:45)
6. Embrace the Chasm (08:17)
7. No Less than Death (09:24)
Thrasho Lestat + AxGxB + Sosthène
16 Mai 2025

