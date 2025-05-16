»

(Lien direct) LORNA SHORE (Symphonic Deathcore, USA) a dévoilé des informations sur son 5ème album. Il sera intitulé I Feel the Everblack Festering Within Me et sortira le 12 septembre 2025 chez Century Media Records. Track list:



1. Prison of Flesh

2. Oblivion

3. In Darkness

4. Unbreakable

5. Glenwood

6. Lionheart

7. Death Can Take Me

8. War Machine

9. A Nameless Hymn

10. Forevermore



On peut d'ores et déjà écouter son premier single "Oblivion" :



