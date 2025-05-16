LORNA SHORE (Symphonic Deathcore, USA) a dévoilé des informations sur son 5ème album. Il sera intitulé I Feel the Everblack Festering Within Me et sortira le 12 septembre 2025 chez Century Media Records. Track list:
1. Prison of Flesh
2. Oblivion
3. In Darkness
4. Unbreakable
5. Glenwood
6. Lionheart
7. Death Can Take Me
8. War Machine
9. A Nameless Hymn
10. Forevermore
On peut d'ores et déjà écouter son premier single "Oblivion" :
