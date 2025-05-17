»

(Lien direct) IRON FORTRESS RECORDS vient de sortir l'épisode 5 de ses Sounds From the Septic Fog, une compilation limitée à 50 exemplaires qui contient 21 titres pour environ une heure de Death Metal. Nous y retrouvons :



01. Bayonet Dismemberment : "Detonation"

02. Cell Intruder : "Blunt Force Cranial Dissection"

03. Coagulating : "Slurping Pus Bubbles Off Her Ovaries"

04. DC : "Vintro"

05. Deliberalize : "No Solace in Shame"

06. Dysmorphia : "Filet o’Flesh"

07. Elphael : "Drowned in Caelid"

08. Guts : "Mortar"

09. Jade : "Shores of Otherness"

10. Noxious Mutation : "Disfigured Delerium"

11. Ripped Open : "Disemboweler"

12. Execute : "Post-mortem"

13. Chorus of Demons : "Dominion of Pure Suffering"

14. Depraver : "Drowning in Eternal Woe"

15. Landfilth : "Temple of Mammon"

16. Misanthropic : "Necrotic Embalmment"

17. Windchimes : "Civil Serpent"

18. Rancid Cadaver : "Gravespawn"

19. Sawed Off : "Marked for Death"

20. Seven Doors : "A Beautiful Stuffed Corpse"

21. Trench Foot : "Gradually Torn in Two"



