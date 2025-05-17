|
Les news du 17 Mai 2025
News
Les news du 17 Mai 2025 Sun After Dark - Thursbane - Iron Fortress Records - Before The Dawn - Gaerea - Foul Deformation - Shadow of Intent - Executionist - Sigh - ONDFODT - Anzv - Skuggor - Destinity
|SUN AFTER DARK (Black Metal Néoclassique, Allemagne) offre un avant goût de son album Tatkraft qui paraîtra le 13 juin chez Hammerheart Records. Il s'agit du titre "Burning Blue". Tracklist :
1. Dawn and Dirges
2. Waidmanns Hoffnung
3. Ohne Gråb
4. Schlittenfahrt
5. Burning Blue
6. Näbe 06:13
7. Leaving Metropolis
8. Antarctic Morning
|THURSBANE (Black Metal, Etats-Unis) vient de publier son nouveau single, "The Wolf Must be Fed!", qui annonce l'arrivée prochaine de l'album Direfolk.
|Le label IRON FORTRESS RECORDS vient de sortir l'épisode 5 de ses Sounds From the Septic Fog, une compilation limitée à 50 exemplaires qui contient 21 titres pour environ une heure de Death Metal. Nous y retrouvons :
01. Bayonet Dismemberment : "Detonation"
02. Cell Intruder : "Blunt Force Cranial Dissection"
03. Coagulating : "Slurping Pus Bubbles Off Her Ovaries"
04. DC : "Vintro"
05. Deliberalize : "No Solace in Shame"
06. Dysmorphia : "Filet o’Flesh"
07. Elphael : "Drowned in Caelid"
08. Guts : "Mortar"
09. Jade : "Shores of Otherness"
10. Noxious Mutation : "Disfigured Delerium"
11. Ripped Open : "Disemboweler"
12. Execute : "Post-mortem"
13. Chorus of Demons : "Dominion of Pure Suffering"
14. Depraver : "Drowning in Eternal Woe"
15. Landfilth : "Temple of Mammon"
16. Misanthropic : "Necrotic Embalmment"
17. Windchimes : "Civil Serpent"
18. Rancid Cadaver : "Gravespawn"
19. Sawed Off : "Marked for Death"
20. Seven Doors : "A Beautiful Stuffed Corpse"
21. Trench Foot : "Gradually Torn in Two"
|BEFORE THE DAWN (Death Metal Mélodique, Finlande) signe un vidéo clip pour le morceau "Fatal Design" extrait de l'album Cold Flare Eternal qui nous parviendra le 5 septembre depuis Reaper Entertainment. Tracklist :
01. Initium
02. Fatal Design
03. As Above, So Below
04. Mercury Blood
05. Stellar Effect
06. Flame Eternal
07. Stronghold
08. Destination
09. Shock Wave
10. Ad Infinitum
|GAEREA (Black Metal, Portugal) a enregistré une vidéo live pour illustrer le titre "Hope Shatters" issu de l'album Coma, paru en octobre 2024 chez Season of Mist.
|FOUL DEFORMATION (Brutal Slam Death Metal, Etats-Unis) a mis en ligne son premier album éponyme, sorti en indépendant. Tracklist :
01. Involuntary Tracheostomy (Intro) (01:53)
02. Senseless Agony (01:51)
03. Trapped Inside a Burning Nursery (01:26)
04. Beaten the Fuck to Death (01:16)
05. Memoirs of a Murderer II (01:31)
06. A Bloated, Rotting Cadaver (01:29)
07. D.F. (01:30)
08. Cold Case (01:26)
09. Reflections of Disembodiment (01:33)
10. Ratchet City Bloodbath (ft. Sid of Bent Ower Rwisted & Fisted) (02:41)
|SHADOW OF INTENT (Deathcore Mélodique, Etats-Unis) assure la promotion de son prochain LP Imperium Delirium avec le clip du titre "Infinity of Horrors". Tracklist :
01. Prepare to Die (04:00)
02. Flying the Black Flag (03:57)
03. Infinity of Horrors (04:13)
04. Mechanical Chaos (03:50)
05. They Murdered Sleep (04:01)
06. The Facets of Propaganda (05:19)
07. Feeding the Meatgrinder (04:03)
08. Vehement Draconian Vengeance (03:54)
09. Beholding the Sickness of Civilization (04:30)
10. Apocalypse Canvas (05:08)
11. No Matter the Cost (04:16)
12. Imperium Delirium (07:34)
|EXECUTIONIST (Thrash Death Metal, Etats-Unis) met en écoute libre l'intégralité de son premier album autoproduit, Sacrament of the Sick. Tracklist :
01. Ultionum
02. Edge of Annihilation
03. Wheels of War
04. Serrated Shadows
05. Divided We Stand... United We Fall
06. Thy Kingdom Come
07. Strange Aeons
08. Palace of Kings
09. Sacrament of the Sick
10. Coup de Grâce
|SIGH (Black Metal d'Avant-Garde, Japon) dévoile le clip de "Death With Dishonor" issu de l'album I Saw the World's End - Hangman's Hymn MMXXV qui sortira le 13 juin sur Peaceville Records. Tracklist :
01. Introitus / Kyrie (04:30)
02. Inked in Blood (03:13)
03. Me-Devil (03:19)
04. Dies Irae (00:40)
05. The Master Malice (04:46)
06. The Memories as a Sinner (03:30)
07. Death with Dishonor (03:08)
08. In Devil`s Arms (04:32)
09. Overture (01:14)
10. Rex Tremendae / I Saw the World`s End (05:18)
11. Salvation in Flame / Confutatis (05:22)
12. Finale: Hangman`s Hymn / In Paradisum / Das Ende (04:47)
|ONDFODT (Black Metal, Finlande) a déjà mis en ligne via la chaîne de son label Eisenwald l'intégralité de son nouvel album, le cinquième, Dimsvall. Tracklist :
1. Dimsvall (02:02)
2. Födärvis tid (04:45)
3. Tuonela (04:09)
4. Futuria (06:56)
5. Svartsyn (06:06)
6. Grymhejtins ansikt (03:29)
7. Längton efter mörkri (03:58)
8. Bakom blekna skuggor (04:32)
9. Stormin (09:04)
|ANZV (Black Death Metal, Portugal) a tourné un clip pour illustrer le titre "Edimmu" issu de l'album Kur qui arrivera le 30 mai chez Edged Circle Productions. Tracklist :
01. Ekur (03:21)
02. Imdugud 03:03)
03. Alû (02:05)
04. Sahar (02:05)
05. Shamash (04:25)
06. Edimmu (02:53)
07. Etemenanki (03:09)
08. Namtaru (02:02)
09. Lamashtu (01:45)
10. Anzû (01:27)
|SKUGGOR (Black Metal Atmosphérique, Suède) dévoile son album Where Sun Resigns, sorti le 16 mai sur le label Naturmacht Productions. Tracklist :
1. Writhe (05:44)
2. Meditations Upon the Roots of Infinity (05:38)
3. From Crescent to Oblivion (04:48)
4. For Every Wound a Hymn of Growth (06:34)
5. Coma Abyss, Devour Me (04:36)
6. Time Folds Spirals (04:36)
|DESTINITY (Thrash Death Metal Mélodique, France) propose à l'écoute l'intégralité de son album Ascension, paru le 11 avril dernier chez Crimson Productions. Tracklist :
01. Ascension (01:17)
02. Light Up Your Sky (03:44)
03. Dying Light (03:55)
04. Crimson Portrait (04:27)
05. Children of the Sun (04:12)
06. Final Fiction (03:57)
07. Silver Shades (03:03)
08. Hollow Intent (03:54)
09. Everdark (04:27)
10. The Wolf Within (03:54)
11. In Thorns (04:14)
