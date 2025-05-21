»

(Lien direct) ...AND OCEANS (Black Metal Symphonique, Finlande) a déjà mis en ligne l'intégralité de son nouvel album The Regeneration Itinerary qui sortira officiellement le 23 mai chez Season of Mist. Tracklist :



01. Inertiae

02. Förnyelse i tre akter

03. Chromium Lungs, Bronze Optics

04. The Form and the Formless

05. Prophetical Mercury Implement

06. The Fire in Which We Burn

07. The Ways of Sulphur

08. I Am Coin, I Am Two

09. Towards the Absence of Light

10. The Terminal Filter



