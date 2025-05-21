|
Les news du 21 Mai 2025
News
Les news du 21 Mai 2025 ...and Oceans - Enragement - Entrails - Unleashed - Edoma - Heaven Shall Burn
|...AND OCEANS (Black Metal Symphonique, Finlande) a déjà mis en ligne l'intégralité de son nouvel album The Regeneration Itinerary qui sortira officiellement le 23 mai chez Season of Mist. Tracklist :
01. Inertiae
02. Förnyelse i tre akter
03. Chromium Lungs, Bronze Optics
04. The Form and the Formless
05. Prophetical Mercury Implement
06. The Fire in Which We Burn
07. The Ways of Sulphur
08. I Am Coin, I Am Two
09. Towards the Absence of Light
10. The Terminal Filter
|ENRAGEMENT (Death Metal, Finlande) dévoile clip du titre "Abyssal Hellscapes", extrait de l'album Extinguish All Existence à paraître prochainement chez Transcending Obscurity Records.
|ENTRAILS (Swedeath, Suède) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Grip Of Ancient Evil qui sortira le 18 juillet via Hammerheart Records. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :
1. Grip Of Ancient Evil
2. Untreatable Decay
3. Skin 'Em All
4. Conquering The Unknown
5. Hunt In The Shadows
6. Fed To The Dead
7. Wings Of Death
8. Graveyard Rising
9. Inner Demon
10. Insane Death
11. Consumed By Insects
|UNLEASHED (Death Metal, Suède) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Fire Upon Your Lands prévu pour le 15 août via Napalm Records. L'ensemble est à découvrir ici :
1. Left For Dead
2. A Toast To The Fallen
3. The Road To Haifa Pier
4. War Comes Again
5. Fire Upon Your Lands
6. Loyal To tThe End
7. Midjardarhaf
8. Hail The Varangians!
9. To My Only Son
10. Hold Your Hammers High!
11. Unknown Flag
|EDOMA (Black/Death Metal, Russie) sortira courant juin via Svanrenne Music un album live intitulé Heartbeat Of Permafrost enregistré au Serdtse de Saint Pétersbourg, et qui sera accompagné d'un dvd de ce même concert.
|HEAVEN SHALL BURN (Metalcore/Death mélodique, Allemagne) a dévoilé un troisième extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Heimat qui sortira le 27 juin via Century Media Records. "Empowerment " se découvre ici :
