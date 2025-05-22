|
Les news du 22 Mai 2025
News
Les news du 22 Mai 2025 Byzantine - Comatose - Balmog - Pandemia - Deathgoat - Gruesome - Kataklysm - Animalize - Mors Principium Est - Unmerciful - Unleashed - Cryptosis - Hexrot - Thy Catafalque - Atomic Witch
|»
|BYZANTINE (Groove Thrash Metal, Etats-Unis) propose une vidéo de type "Vocal Performance" pour illustrer le titre "Floating Chrysanthema" qui figurera sur l'album Harbingers dont la sortie est planifiée pour le 13 juin chez Metal Blade Records. Tracklist :
1. Consequentia
2. A Place We Cannot Go
3. Floating Chrysanthema
4. The Clockmaker's Intention
5. Riddance
6. Harbinger
7. The Unobtainable Sleep
8. Kobayashi Maru
9. Irene
|
|»
|COMATOSE (Death Metal, Philippines), à l'occasion de la distribution ce 21 mai de son troisième album The Unhallowed Congregation par Satanath Records, nous en dévoile l'intégralité. Le disque était d'abord sorti en indépendant le 11 février. Tracklist :
1. Scrolls of Profanity (02:59)
2. Descent to Necropolis (03:50)
3. Horrors Beyond Horrors (04:17)
4. The Unhallowed Congregation (03:37)
5. Arena of Death (03:41)
6. Eternal Life Eternal Lies (03:37)
7. Face the Reaper (02:58)
8. Fallen Ones of the Dead Light (03:24)
9. Condemned to Darkness (04:22)
|
|»
|BALMOG (Black Metal, Espagne) révèle en exclusivité son album Laio sur la chaîne YouTube bien connue Black Metal Promotion. Tracklist :
1. Falling (00:46)
2. Mud to Gold (06:20)
3. Tongue in Pieces (05:30)
4. Like God Who Knows (06:10)
5. Ortus Umbra (02:09)
6. Mashalam (05:06)
7. The Silence of the Trumpets (04:37)
8. Getsemaní (08:49)
|
|»
|PANDEMIA (Death Metal, République Tchèque) a mis en ligne son nouvel album intitulé Darkened Devotion, débarqué le 16 mai sur le label Hammerheart Records. Tracklist :
1. Depths (01:58)
2. A Sea to Breathe In (03:19)
3. The Wretched Dance (03:46)
4. Nightmare Paradox (03:41)
5. Heights of Your Fear (04:48)
6. Catalepsy (02:44)
7. Sleep Paralysis (02:58)
8. The Pallor of Detest (03:22)
9. Blessed, Blessed Oblivion (06:19)
|
|»
|DEATHGOAT (Death Metal, Finlande) a publié un "Official Visualizer" pour le titre "Clinically Undead" issu de son nouveau disque Dragged into Realms Below prévu le 10 juin via Xtreem Music. Tracklist :
1. Alkulima
2. Pestilent Retribution
3. Congregation of Disease
4. Dying to Be Dead
5. Compulsive Cannibalism
6. Monoxcide
7. Flashback Psychosis
8. Clinically Undead
9. Dragged Into Realms Below
|
|»
|GRUESOME (Death Metal, Etats-Unis) vient de tourner un clip pour le titre "Condemned Identity" qui figurera sur l'album Silent Echoes, à paraître le 6 juin chez Relapse Records. Tracklist :
1. Condemned Identity (04:14)
2. A Darkened Window (04:03)
3. Frailty (04:27)
4. Shards (03:55)
5. Silent Echoes (04:21)
6. Voice within the Void (Astral Oceans) (04:45)
7. Fragments of Psyche (04:03)
8. Reason Denied (03:33)
|
|»
|KATAKLYSM (Groove Death Metal Mélodique, Canada) a dévoilé le morceau "The Rabbit Hole" extrait du single éponyme sorti le 22 mai chez Nuclear Blast Records. Tracklist :
1. Down the Rabbit Hole (00:49)
2. The Rabbit Hole (04:02)
|
|»
|ANIMALIZE (Heavy Metal, France) n'a pas traîné pour mettre en écoute la totalité de son album Verminateur paru ce 23 mai chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
01. Armées de la Nuit
02. Damnée
03. Cheval Astral
04. Verminateur
05. Au Jugement de Soi
06. Invasion
07. Envahisseurs
08. Prière de Remords
09. Bons Baisers d'Outre-Tombe
10. Reviens-moi
|
|»
|MORS PRINCIPIUM EST (Death Metal Mélodique, Finlande) nous fait profiter d'un extrait de l'album Darkness Invisible qui sortira le 26 septembre prochain chez Reigning Phoenix Music. Il s'agit du titre "Of Death". Tracklist :
01. Of Death (05:34)
02. Venator (03:45)
03. Monuments (05:59)
04. Tenebrae Latebra (01:49)
05. Summoning the Dark (05:56)
06. Beyond the Horizon (05:45)
07. The Rivers of Avernus (04:57)
08. In Sleep There Is Peace (04:21)
09. An Aria of the Damned (02:29)
10. All Life Is Evil (06:22)
11. Makso mitä makso (Isac Elliot cover) (02:49)
|
|»
|UNMERCIFUL (Brutal Death Metal, Etats-Unis) a mis en ligne sur la chaîne YouTube de son label Willowtip Records l'intégralité de son nouvel album intitulé Devouring Darkness, paru ce 23 mai. Tracklist :
01. Miracle In Fire
02. Unnatural Ferocity
03. Malice Unbound
04. Devouring Darkness
05. Relentless Malevolence
06. Vomit You Out (Origin cover)
07. Infernal Conquering
08. The Reaping
09. Voracious Lunacy
10. Vengeance Transcending
|
|»
|UNLEASHED (Death Metal, Suède) nous offre une première vidéo pour le titre "War Comes Again", extrait de l'album Fire upon Your Lands qui sortira le 15 août chez Napalm Records. Tracklist :
01. Left for Dead
02. A Toast to the Fallen
03. The Road to Haifa Pier
04. War Comes Again
05. Fire upon Your Lands
06. Loyal to the End
07. Midjardarhaf
08. Hail the Varangians!
09. To My Only Son
10. Hold Your Hammers High!
11. Unknown Flag
|
|»
|CRYPTOSIS (Thrash Metal Progressif, Pays-Bas) a enregistré un clip pour le titre "In Between Realities", extrait de son dernier album Celestial Death sorti le 7 mars dernier sur le label Century Media Records.
|
|»
|HEXROT (Death Metal Progressif, Etats-Unis) dévoile un nouvel extrait de son premier album Formless Ruin of Oblivion qui paraîtra le 29 août chez Transcending Obscurity Records. Il s'agit du morceau "What Lies Veiled". Tracklist :
1. What Lies Veiled
2. Heavenward
3. Consecrating Luminous Conflagration
4. Ghostly Retrograde I
5. Clandestine Haunt
6. Ghostly Retrograde II
7. Formless Ruin of Oblivion
|
|»
|THY CATAFALQUE (Black Metal Expérimental, Hongrie) nous offre une vidéo live de son titre "Vasgyár", issu de l'album XII: A gyönyörű álmok ezután jönnek paru le 15 novembre dernier chez Season of Mist.
|
|»
|ATOMIC WITCH (Death / Thrash Technique, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Death Etiquette le 25 juillet prochain via Redefining Darkness Productions. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Of Flesh & Chrome" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Morgue Rat
02. Of Flesh & Chrome
03. Worms & Dirt
04. Dream Rot
05. Sabbath Breaker
06. Death Edging
07. Skelecidal
08. Vicious Mistress
|
3 COMMENTAIRE(S)
| citer
|
Rien de transcendant chez le nouveau UNLEASHED... comme pour le ENTRAILS d'ailleurs !
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
|
3 COMMENTAIRE(S)
22/05/2025 10:57
Bon courage pour tes chroniques !
Merci, il va m'en falloir je pense !
22/05/2025 10:50
Bon courage pour tes chroniques !
22/05/2025 10:20