(Lien direct) UNLEASHED (Death Metal, Suède) nous offre une première vidéo pour le titre "War Comes Again", extrait de l'album Fire upon Your Lands qui sortira le 15 août chez Napalm Records. Tracklist :



01. Left for Dead

02. A Toast to the Fallen

03. The Road to Haifa Pier

04. War Comes Again

05. Fire upon Your Lands

06. Loyal to the End

07. Midjardarhaf

08. Hail the Varangians!

09. To My Only Son

10. Hold Your Hammers High!

11. Unknown Flag



