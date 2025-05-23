|
Les news du 23 Mai 2025
News
Les news du 23 Mai 2025 PeelingFlesh - Blackbraid - Grand Cadaver - Lord Belial - Aetherian - Drawn And Quartered - Beheaded - Temtris
|»
|PEELINGFLESH (Brutal Slam Death Metal, Etats-Unis) nous fait découvrir son tout nouveau single intitulé "Ice", sorti le 23 mai.
|
|»
|BLACKBRAID (Black Metal, Etats-Unis) a enregistré un clip pour le titre "Wardrums at Dawn on the Day of my Death", issu du LP Blackbraid III qui sortira le 8 août en indépendant. Tracklist :
01. Dusk (Eulogy)
02. Wardrums at Dawn on the Day of My Death
03. The Dying Breath of a Sacred Stag
04. The Earth Is Weeping
05. God of Black Blood
06. Traversing the Forest of Eternal Dusk
07. Tears of the Dawn
08. Like Wind Through the Reeds Making Waves like Water
09. And He Became the Burning Stars…
10. Fleshbound
|
|»
|GRAND CADAVER (Death Metal, Suède) nous fait profiter de son tout nouveau single, "The Rot Beneath", paru ce 23 mai chez Majestic Mountain Records. Ce titre est annonciateur d'un EP éponyme qui devrait arriver le 15 août.
|
|»
|LORD BELIAL (Black Metal, Suède) : c'est tout chaud, les Suédois viennent de publier le clip du morceau "The Whore", extrait de l'album Unholy Trinity qui sortira le 27 juin chez Hammerheart Records. Tracklist :
1. Ipse Venit
2. Glory to Darkness
3. Serpent's Feast
4. Blasphemy
5. In Chaos Transcend
6. The Whore
7. Scornful Vengeance
8. The Great Void
9. Antichrist
|
|»
|AETHERIAN (Death Metal Mélodique, Grèce) nous propose le clip vidéo de son dernier single intitulé "The Great Beyond", paru en indépendant le 23 mai.
|
|»
|DRAWN AND QUARTERED (Death Metal, Etats-Unis) a mis en ligne le tracklisting et un extrait de son nouvel opus intitulé Lord Of Two Horns qui sortira le 27 juin via Nuclear Winter Records. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :
1. Black Castle Butcher
2. Zealous Depopulation
3. Lord Of Two Horns
4. Into The Mouth Of The Dead
5. Three Rivers Of Poison (Blasphemous Persecution)
6. Grimoire Of Blood
7. The Devil's Work Is Never Done
8. Mass Grave Curse
|
|»
|BEHEADED (Death Metal, Malte) a tourné un clip pour le titre "Il-Kittieb", extrait de l'album Għadam qui arrivera le 25 juillet depuis le label Agonia Records. Tracklist :
01. Għadam
02. Xtrajt l-infern
03. B'niket inħabbru l-mewt
04. Iħirsa
05. Il-Kittieb
06. Ix-xjaten ta' moħħi
07. Iljieli bla qamar
08. Jidħaq il-lejl
09. Irmied
|
|»
|TEMTRIS (Heavy Metal, Australie) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Queen Of Crows qui sortira le 8 août via WormHoleDeath. L'ensemble se découvre ici :
1. Evil Lies
2. Scars Of Betrayal
3. The Risk
4. Narcosis
5. Murder Of Crows
6. Dying To Believe
7. Carnival Of Tears
8. No One Is Listening
9. The World Is Bleeding Out
|
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
|
Par Jean-Clint
Par Sosthène
Par Jean-Clint
Par gulo gulo
Par Sosthène
Par Keyser
Par Lestat
Par SamSam666
Par Keyser
Par Jean-Clint
Par mayhem13
Par Hoover
Par Lestat
Par Jean-Clint
Par gulo gulo
Par 32bites
Par Troll Traya
Par Troll Traya
Par Ikea