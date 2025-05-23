»

(Lien direct) BLACKBRAID (Black Metal, Etats-Unis) a enregistré un clip pour le titre "Wardrums at Dawn on the Day of my Death", issu du LP Blackbraid III qui sortira le 8 août en indépendant. Tracklist :



01. Dusk (Eulogy)

02. Wardrums at Dawn on the Day of My Death

03. The Dying Breath of a Sacred Stag

04. The Earth Is Weeping

05. God of Black Blood

06. Traversing the Forest of Eternal Dusk

07. Tears of the Dawn

08. Like Wind Through the Reeds Making Waves like Water

09. And He Became the Burning Stars…

10. Fleshbound



