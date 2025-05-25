»

(Lien direct) RECORRUPTOR (Melodic Death Metal, Deathcore, USA) sortira son nouveau disque Sorrow Will Drown Us All le 18 juillet sur Time To Kill Records. Tracklist :



1. Bathe in the Ashes of Heaven

2. Sorrow Will Drown Us All

3. Bearing the Befouled Spawn

4. Within the Vault

5. Urn of Verglas

6. Envenoming

7. An Unnatural Lust

8. Devoured by Centipedes

9. Insidious Rot

10. Putrid Aberration of Malevolent Divinity

11. Death at the Hands of His Image

12. Scourge of Prometheus (Ft. Enrico H. Di Lorenzo of Hideous Divinity)



