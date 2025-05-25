|
Les news du 25 Mai 2025
News
Les news du 25 Mai 2025 eGorGe - Trivax - Unmerciful - Analtopsy - Hellcrash - Patristic - Iron Division - Waste Cult - Recorruptor - Eminentia Tenebris - Sexmag - Drouth - Death Reapers - Rotgut - Mourir - Metal Charm
|»
|TRIVAX (Black/Death, Iran/Angleterre) offre son nouveau disque The Great Satan en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 30 mai chez Osmose Productions. Tracklist :
1. Atash [2:59]
2. To Liberation and Beyond [5:02]
3. Lawless Eternal… [3:49]
4. Here Comes the Flood [6:33]
5. The Great Satan [3:35]
6. Daemon's Melancholia [7:14]
7. Ya Saheb Az Zaman [1:06]
8. Operation Ramadan [8:18]
9. Tamam Shod [4:01]
|
|»
|UNMERCIFUL (Brutal Death, USA) a sorti son nouvel opus Devouring Darkness via Willowtip Records. Tracklist :
01. Miracle in Fire
02. Unnatural Ferocity
03. Malice Unbound
04. Devouring Darkness
05. Relentless Malevolence
06. Vomit You Out (Origin cover)
07. Infernal Conquering
08. The Reaping
09. Voracious Lunacy
10. Vengeance Transcending
|
|»
|ANALTOPSY (Brutal Death, Indonésie) publiera son premier EP Intense Digestive Release le 26 juin sur Lethal Scissor Records. Tracklist :
01. Act of Desecration (Intro)
02. Intense Digestive Release
03. Squirming
04. Forced Violation
05. Excrement Inhaling Ritual
|
|»
|HELLCRASH (Black/Speed, Italie) vient de sortir son nouvel album Inferno Crematörio via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Flames of Hades
2. Inferno Crematörio
3. Black Fire Demon
4. Purgatory Raiders
5. Sword of Baphomet
6. Rapid Possession
7. Oathbreaker
8. Mark of the Beast
9. Templars' Curse
|
|»
|PATRISTIC (Blackened Death Metal, Italie) a dévoilé le titre "A Vinculis Soluta I" issu de son premier long-format Catechesis prévu le 20 juin sur Willowtip Records. Tracklist :
1. A Vinculis Soluta I
2. A Vinculis Soluta II
3. Catechesis I
4. Catechesis II
5. Catechesis III
6. Catechesis IV
|
|»
|IRON DIVISION (Black/Death, Danemark) vient de sortir sa première démo Blood Tactics chez Extremely Rotten Productions au format cassette. Tracklist :
1. Profane Iron Conqueror
2. Apex Savagery
3. Berserker (Subjugat)
4. Blood Tactics
|
|»
|WASTE CULT (Stoner/Slusge/Doom, Italie) a mis en ligne le morceau "The Warmest Shelter", troisième extrait de son premier full-length Blame à venir le 6 juin via Aesthetic Death. Tracklist :
1 – Ad Astra
2 – Delirium Of Manners
3 – Blame
4 – Blended As One
5 – Kerberos
6 – Pictures
7 – The Warmest Shelter
8 - Maze
|
|»
|RECORRUPTOR (Melodic Death Metal, Deathcore, USA) sortira son nouveau disque Sorrow Will Drown Us All le 18 juillet sur Time To Kill Records. Tracklist :
1. Bathe in the Ashes of Heaven
2. Sorrow Will Drown Us All
3. Bearing the Befouled Spawn
4. Within the Vault
5. Urn of Verglas
6. Envenoming
7. An Unnatural Lust
8. Devoured by Centipedes
9. Insidious Rot
10. Putrid Aberration of Malevolent Divinity
11. Death at the Hands of His Image
12. Scourge of Prometheus (Ft. Enrico H. Di Lorenzo of Hideous Divinity)
|
|»
|EMINENTIA TENEBRIS (Atmospheric Black Metal, France) sortira son nouvel opus Whispers of the Undying Le 4 juillet chez Antiq. Tracklist :
1. Forever Etched
2. Echoes of Triumph
3. The Great Betrayal
4. Beneath the Moon
5. Through Chaos and Shadow
6. Embers of Glory
7. Marching as One
8. Time's Cruel Reign
|
|»
|SEXMAG (Speed/Thrash, Pologne) vient de sortir son premier longue-durée Sexorcyzm via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Intro (Total Metal)
2. Inkubus
3. Smród palonych dusz
4. Odurzony śmiercią
5. Sex z diabłem
6. Córy Koryntu
7. Psalm I - Intronizacja Szatana
8. Sexorcyzm
|
|»
|DROUTH (Black/Death, USA) a sorti la semaine dernière son nouvel album The Teeth of Time sur Eternal Warfare Records. Tracklist :
1. Hurl Your Thunderbolt Even Unto Death
2. False Grail
3. The Teeth of Time
4. Through a Glass, Darkly
5. Exult, Ye Flagellant
|
|»
|DEATH REAPERS (Melodic Death/Thrash, Pologne) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Enemy" extrait de son premier long-format Thirst For Chaos à venir le 13 juin en indépendant. Tracklist :
1 Thirst For Chaos
2 Concrete Horizon
3 No Absolution
4 The Hermit
5 Enemy
6 Dark Fortune
7 Wear Your Leather Proud
8 Break the Window
9 Kiss of The Sky
10 Sightless (Bonus Track)
|
|»
|ROTGUT (Black/Thrash 'n Roll, USA) a posté une "lyric video" pour le titre "Return of the Dead Without Eyes" tiré de son premier EP 24 oz CANTRIP prévu le 20 juin en auto-production. Tracklist :
1) Bonemelter
2) The Hunger
3) I: Return of the Dead Without Eyes
4) II: Under the Scarlet Cross
5) III: Blood and Cooper
|
|»
|MOURIR (Black Metal, France) vient de sortir son nouvel EP Insolence au format cassette sur Distant Voices. Tracklist :
1. Hubris
2. Punitive
3. Nemesis
4. Illusions
|
|»
|METAL CHARM (Melodic Death Metal, Turquie) vient de sortir son nouvel album Visions of Escape via Bitume Prods. Tracklist :
1. The Respect of Hate
2. Future in That Moment
3. Unjust World
4. Time to Restart
5. A Biased Side
6. Bare Souls
7. Visions of Escape
|
|
