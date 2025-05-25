chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
285 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Gom Jabbar
 Gom Jabbar - Obsidian Black... (C)
Par Lestat		   
Veitsi
 Veitsi - Perikato (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Meth Leppard
 Meth Leppard - Gatekeepers (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Les news du 22 Mai 2025
 Les news du 22 Mai 2025 - B... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Leviathan
 Leviathan - A Silhouette In... (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Tour 2025
 Tour 2025 - Daria + The Jes... (R)
Par Sosthène		   
Les news du 14 Mai 2025
 Les news du 14 Mai 2025 - B... (N)
Par Keyser		   
Pallbearer - Tour 2025
 Pallbearer - Tour 2025 - De... (R)
Par Lestat		   
Samael Cooper
 Samael Cooper - The Ancient... (C)
Par SamSam666		   
Crypts Of Despair
 Crypts Of Despair - We Belo... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Behemoth
 Behemoth - The Shit ov God (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Ad Hominem
 Ad Hominem - Totalitarian B... (C)
Par mayhem13		   
Lhaäd
 Lhaäd - Beyond (C)
Par Hoover		   
Putrid Offal
 Putrid Offal - Obliterated ... (C)
Par Lestat		   
Catbreath
 Catbreath - Slice 'Em All (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Numinous
 Numinous - Numinous (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Glace
 Glace - Vie Mystique (C)
Par 32bites		   
Blood Incantation
 Blood Incantation - Lumines... (C)
Par Troll Traya		   
Absolute Elsetour - Europe 2025
 Absolute Elsetour - Europe ... (R)
Par Troll Traya		   
Harvey Milk
 Harvey Milk - A Small Turn ... (C)
Par Ikea		   

Les news du 25 Mai 2025

News
Les news du 25 Mai 2025 eGorGe - Trivax - Unmerciful - Analtopsy - Hellcrash - Patristic - Iron Division - Waste Cult - Recorruptor - Eminentia Tenebris - Sexmag - Drouth - Death Reapers - Rotgut - Mourir - Metal Charm
»
(Lien direct)
EGORGE (Digital Hardcore)

»
(Lien direct)
TRIVAX (Black/Death, Iran/Angleterre) offre son nouveau disque The Great Satan en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 30 mai chez Osmose Productions. Tracklist :

1. Atash [2:59]
2. To Liberation and Beyond [5:02]
3. Lawless Eternal… [3:49]
4. Here Comes the Flood [6:33]
5. The Great Satan [3:35]
6. Daemon's Melancholia [7:14]
7. Ya Saheb Az Zaman [1:06]
8. Operation Ramadan [8:18]
9. Tamam Shod [4:01]

»
(Lien direct)
UNMERCIFUL (Brutal Death, USA) a sorti son nouvel opus Devouring Darkness via Willowtip Records. Tracklist :

01. Miracle in Fire
02. Unnatural Ferocity
03. Malice Unbound
04. Devouring Darkness
05. Relentless Malevolence
06. Vomit You Out (Origin cover)
07. Infernal Conquering
08. The Reaping
09. Voracious Lunacy
10. Vengeance Transcending

»
(Lien direct)
ANALTOPSY (Brutal Death, Indonésie) publiera son premier EP Intense Digestive Release le 26 juin sur Lethal Scissor Records. Tracklist :

01. Act of Desecration (Intro)
02. Intense Digestive Release
03. Squirming
04. Forced Violation
05. Excrement Inhaling Ritual

»
(Lien direct)
HELLCRASH (Black/Speed, Italie) vient de sortir son nouvel album Inferno Crematörio via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Flames of Hades
2. Inferno Crematörio
3. Black Fire Demon
4. Purgatory Raiders
5. Sword of Baphomet
6. Rapid Possession
7. Oathbreaker
8. Mark of the Beast
9. Templars' Curse

»
(Lien direct)
PATRISTIC (Blackened Death Metal, Italie) a dévoilé le titre "A Vinculis Soluta I" issu de son premier long-format Catechesis prévu le 20 juin sur Willowtip Records. Tracklist :

1. A Vinculis Soluta I
2. A Vinculis Soluta II
3. Catechesis I
4. Catechesis II
5. Catechesis III
6. Catechesis IV


»
(Lien direct)
IRON DIVISION (Black/Death, Danemark) vient de sortir sa première démo Blood Tactics chez Extremely Rotten Productions au format cassette. Tracklist :

1. Profane Iron Conqueror
2. Apex Savagery
3. Berserker (Subjugat)
4. Blood Tactics

»
(Lien direct)
WASTE CULT (Stoner/Slusge/Doom, Italie) a mis en ligne le morceau "The Warmest Shelter", troisième extrait de son premier full-length Blame à venir le 6 juin via Aesthetic Death. Tracklist :

1 – Ad Astra
2 – Delirium Of Manners
3 – Blame
4 – Blended As One
5 – Kerberos
6 – Pictures
7 – The Warmest Shelter
8 - Maze

»
(Lien direct)
RECORRUPTOR (Melodic Death Metal, Deathcore, USA) sortira son nouveau disque Sorrow Will Drown Us All le 18 juillet sur Time To Kill Records. Tracklist :

1. Bathe in the Ashes of Heaven
2. Sorrow Will Drown Us All
3. Bearing the Befouled Spawn
4. Within the Vault
5. Urn of Verglas
6. Envenoming
7. An Unnatural Lust
8. Devoured by Centipedes
9. Insidious Rot
10. Putrid Aberration of Malevolent Divinity
11. Death at the Hands of His Image
12. Scourge of Prometheus (Ft. Enrico H. Di Lorenzo of Hideous Divinity)

»
(Lien direct)
EMINENTIA TENEBRIS (Atmospheric Black Metal, France) sortira son nouvel opus Whispers of the Undying Le 4 juillet chez Antiq. Tracklist :

1. Forever Etched
2. Echoes of Triumph
3. The Great Betrayal
4. Beneath the Moon
5. Through Chaos and Shadow
6. Embers of Glory
7. Marching as One
8. Time's Cruel Reign

»
(Lien direct)
SEXMAG (Speed/Thrash, Pologne) vient de sortir son premier longue-durée Sexorcyzm via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Intro (Total Metal)
2. Inkubus
3. Smród palonych dusz
4. Odurzony śmiercią
5. Sex z diabłem
6. Córy Koryntu
7. Psalm I - Intronizacja Szatana
8. Sexorcyzm

»
(Lien direct)
DROUTH (Black/Death, USA) a sorti la semaine dernière son nouvel album The Teeth of Time sur Eternal Warfare Records. Tracklist :

1. Hurl Your Thunderbolt Even Unto Death
2. False Grail
3. The Teeth of Time
4. Through a Glass, Darkly
5. Exult, Ye Flagellant

»
(Lien direct)
DEATH REAPERS (Melodic Death/Thrash, Pologne) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Enemy" extrait de son premier long-format Thirst For Chaos à venir le 13 juin en indépendant. Tracklist :

1 Thirst For Chaos
2 Concrete Horizon
3 No Absolution
4 The Hermit
5 Enemy
6 Dark Fortune
7 Wear Your Leather Proud
8 Break the Window
9 Kiss of The Sky
10 Sightless (Bonus Track)

»
(Lien direct)
ROTGUT (Black/Thrash 'n Roll, USA) a posté une "lyric video" pour le titre "Return of the Dead Without Eyes" tiré de son premier EP 24 oz CANTRIP prévu le 20 juin en auto-production. Tracklist :

1) Bonemelter
2) The Hunger
3) I: Return of the Dead Without Eyes
4) II: Under the Scarlet Cross
5) III: Blood and Cooper

»
(Lien direct)
MOURIR (Black Metal, France) vient de sortir son nouvel EP Insolence au format cassette sur Distant Voices. Tracklist :

1. Hubris
2. Punitive
3. Nemesis
4. Illusions

»
(Lien direct)
METAL CHARM (Melodic Death Metal, Turquie) vient de sortir son nouvel album Visions of Escape via Bitume Prods. Tracklist :

1. The Respect of Hate
2. Future in That Moment
3. Unjust World
4. Time to Restart
5. A Biased Side
6. Bare Souls
7. Visions of Escape
Thrasho Sosthène + Keyser
25 Mai 2025

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Mindlag Project
 Mindlag Project
Exophronicon
2025 - Batcat records		   
Spirit of War
 Spirit of War
Eden et Holocauste (EP)
2024 - Darker Than Black		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
eGorGe
 eGorGe
Digital Hardcore - 2025 - France		   
Mourir
 Mourir
Black Metal - 2019 - France		   
Sexmag
 Sexmag
Speed / Thrash - 2019 - Pologne		   
Unmerciful
 Unmerciful
Brutal Death - 2001 - Etats-Unis		   
Spirit of War
Eden et Holocauste (EP)
Lire la chronique
Mindlag Project
Exophronicon
Lire la chronique
Gom Jabbar
Obsidian Black Carrion (EP)
Lire la chronique
Veitsi
Perikato
Lire la chronique
Putrid Yell
Labyrinth Of Flagellations ...
Lire la chronique
Rawmoor
En route
Lire la chronique
Veneraxiom
Apocryphilia
Lire la chronique
Earth Crisis
Destroy The Machines
Lire la chronique
Urfaust
The Constellatory Practice
Lire la chronique
Imperishable
Swallowing the World
Lire la chronique
Meth Leppard
Gatekeepers
Lire la chronique
Disfuneral
In Horror, Reborn
Lire la chronique
Leviathan
A Silhouette In Splinters
Lire la chronique
Deafheaven
Lonely People with Power
Lire la chronique
Morbific
Bloom Of The Abnormal Flesh
Lire la chronique
Gallower
Vengeance & Wrath
Lire la chronique
Tour 2025
Daria + The Jesus Lizard
Lire le live report
Liturgy
Immortal Life II (Réenr.)
Lire la chronique
De Shigenso à Akuzaï : Guerre et Péchés
Lire l'interview
Horseback
The Invisible Mountain
Lire la chronique
Pallbearer - Tour 2025
Decline of the I + Pallbearer
Lire le live report
Behemoth
The Shit ov God
Lire la chronique
Samael Cooper
The Ancient Black Metal Fil...
Lire la chronique
Crypts Of Despair
We Belong In The Grave
Lire la chronique
La photo mystère du 16 Mai 2025
Jouer à la Photo mystère
Ingurgitating Oblivion
Cadence and Perspective in ...
Lire la chronique
Vengeance Horde
Surging Vengeance
Lire la chronique
Bleed
Bleed
Lire la chronique
Helvitnir
Wolves Of The Underworld
Lire la chronique
Entretien avec Infern
Lire le podcast