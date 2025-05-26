|
Les news du 26 Mai 2025
Les news du 26 Mai 2025 Pincer Consortium - Enterré Vivant - Eternal Darkness - Estrotomy - Midnight - Fragments Of Unbecoming - Beneath
|PINCER CONSORTIUM (Black Death Metal Industriel, Royaume-Uni) a tourné un clip afin d'illustrer le titre "Spectral Dyad" extrait de l'album Geminus Schism paru le 13 septembre dernier sur le label Deformeathing Production.
|ENTERRÉ VIVANT (Black Metal Atmosphérique, France / Japon) a dévoilé en avant-première sur la chaîne YouTube Black Metal Promotion l'intégralité de son nouvel album Akuzaï. C'est en écoute ci-dessous ! Tracklist :
01. Jaken
02. Chûtô
03. Sesshô
04. Waruguchi
05. Jain
06. Don'yoku
07. Môgo
08. Shin'i
09. Kigo
10. Ryôshita
|ETERNAL DARKNESS (Doom Death Metal, Suède) revient sur le devant de la scène avec un nouvel album qui sera composé de huit titres écrits entre 2019 et 2024. La sortie est prévue pour le 18 juillet. Pour patienter, le groupe nous propose un "lyric video" pour la chanson "The Beyond".
|ESTROTOMY (Brutal Slam Death Metal, Inde) diffuse via la chaîne de son label Inherited Suffering Records son premier album Carcinogenic Humanity. Tracklist :
1. Un-algorythmically Programmed Parasitic Ruination Invasion (02:51)
2. Purgatorial Paradigm (02:50)
3. Traumatized Visualization (02:43)
4. Amidst the Chaos (02:45)
5. Constructed Through Extinction (02:50)
6. Disorganized Paradoxical State Prevailing Multiversal Genocide (03:15)
7. Agonized Lifeform Continuation (02:53)
8. Cataclysmic Misanthropic Humankind (03:28)
|MIDNIGHT (Speed Black metal, Etats-Unis) a déjà mis en ligne son album de reprises (+ deux titres originaux inédits) intitulé Steel, Rust And Disgust, sorti le 23 mai chez Metal Blade Records. Tracklist :
01. Cleveland Metal (Brand new Midnight original track)
02. Iron Beast (Kratos cover)
03. I'm Insane (Synastryche cover)
04. Final Solution (Rocket From The Tombs cover)
05. Frenzy (Screamin' Jay Hawkins cover)
06. Child Eaters (Rubber City Rebels cover)
07. 3rd Generation Nation (Dead Boys cover)
08. Rock N' Roll Fever (David Allan Coe cover)
09. Carrions Keep (False Hope cover)
10. Black Leather Rock (Electric Eels cover)
11. Steel, Rust And Disgust (Brand new Midnight original track)
12. Agitated (Electric Eels cover)
|FRAGMENTS OF UNBECOMING (Death Métal Mélodique, Allemagne) a publié l'intégralité de son album Dawnbringer: Chapter VII - The Amber Emperor, sorti le 23 mai chez Apostasy Records. Tracklist :
01. Dawnbringer
02. Among the Shades
03. Broken Breath of Time
04. To Everyone and None
05. Thou Shalt Eternally Wander
06. The Amber Emperor
07. Caught in the Endlessness
08. In Times of Doom
09. Devoured by Cold
10. Lakespectre
|BENEATH (Death Metal, Islande) qui vient de reprendre ses activités musicales a annoncé le retour de son ancien chanteur Gísli Sigmundsson.
