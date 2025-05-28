chargement...

Deadguy
 Deadguy - Whitemeat (EP) (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Les news du 27 Mai 2025
 Les news du 27 Mai 2025 - M... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Spirit Of War
 Spirit Of War - Eden et Hol... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Gom Jabbar
 Gom Jabbar - Obsidian Black... (C)
Par Lestat		   
Veitsi
 Veitsi - Perikato (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Meth Leppard
 Meth Leppard - Gatekeepers (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Les news du 22 Mai 2025
 Les news du 22 Mai 2025 - B... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Leviathan
 Leviathan - A Silhouette In... (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Tour 2025
 Tour 2025 - Daria + The Jes... (R)
Par Sosthène		   
Les news du 14 Mai 2025
 Les news du 14 Mai 2025 - B... (N)
Par Keyser		   
Pallbearer - Tour 2025
 Pallbearer - Tour 2025 - De... (R)
Par Lestat		   
Samael Cooper
 Samael Cooper - The Ancient... (C)
Par SamSam666		   
Crypts Of Despair
 Crypts Of Despair - We Belo... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Behemoth
 Behemoth - The Shit ov God (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Ad Hominem
 Ad Hominem - Totalitarian B... (C)
Par mayhem13		   
Lhaäd
 Lhaäd - Beyond (C)
Par Hoover		   
Putrid Offal
 Putrid Offal - Obliterated ... (C)
Par Lestat		   
Catbreath
 Catbreath - Slice 'Em All (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   

Les news du 28 Mai 2025

News
Les news du 28 Mai 2025 Feral Forms - VULGAR DISSECTION - Loathfinder - Avatar - Changeling - Progeny of Sun - Morbyda - Svart Vinter - Sargeist - King - Wound Collector - Then We Died - Deciduous Forest - Deadguy - Filth
»
(Lien direct)
FERAL FORMS (Black Death Metal, Italie) poursuit la promotion de son premier album Through Demonic Spell paru en novembre 2024 chez Everlasting Spew Records avec un clip illustrant le morceau "Sadistic Inner Hate".


»
(Lien direct)
VULGAR DISSECTION (Brutal Death Metal, Royaume-Uni) nous propose un clip pour accompagner la sortie de son single "Gasmask Asphyxiation", disponible depuis le 23 mai en indépendant.


»
(Lien direct)
LOATHFINDER (Sludge Doom Metal, Pologne) propose à l'écoute l'intégralité de son premier album, Broken Branches and Torn Roots, qui paraîtra le 30 mai chez Godz ov War Productions. Cette sortie s'accompagnera dans la foulée (le 2 juin) d'une réédition de l'EP The Great Tired Ones, datant de 2017. Tracklist de l'album :

1. Grey Pilgrimage (09:45)
2. Difference (04:06)
3. Peel It Off Me (06:57)
4. Dead Dogs (04:45)
5. Above the Water (04:53)
6. Flies Know First (05:21)
7. Broken Branches and Torn Roots (07:10)

»
(Lien direct)
AVATAR (Rock Metal Théâtral, Suède) a tourné un clip pour son tout nouveau single "Captain Goat" dont la sortie officielle est prévue ce 28 mai.

»
(Lien direct)
CHANGELING (Death Metal Progressif, Allemagne) vient de sortir sur la chaîne de son label Season of Mist une vidéo d'animation pour illustrer le titre "World? What World?" où figure Andy LaRocque en featuring. Ce morceau est extrait de l'album éponyme paru le 25 avril dernier.


»
(Lien direct)
PROGENY OF SUN (Blackened Death Metal, Finlande) a posté le morceau "Decimation" issu de son nouvel opus Prophets of the Void prévu le 5 septembre sur Inverse Records. Tracklist :

1. Swarmspawn
2. Penance
3. Worldstone
4. Decimation
5. Colonus
6. Lifeless Light
7. Sun and Moon
8. Circle of Keres
9. Diary Ender
10. Deface
11. Rain for Discouraged
12. Forsaken Brigade

»
(Lien direct)
MORBYDA (Blackened Speed Metal, Allemagne) propose en écoute le titre "Morbid Ways of Dying" tiré de son premier longue-durée Under the Spell qui sort le 20 juin chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Evil [3:33]
2. Mother Of Decay [5:44]
3. Open The Gates Of Fire [4:43]
4. Turning The Wheel Of Steel [6:19]
5. The Curse [3:49]
6. Sacrifice [4:36]
7. Under Her Spell [6:18]
8. Morbid Ways Of Dying [5:08]

»
(Lien direct)
SVART VINTER (Atmospheric Black Metal, Italie) offre son nouvel album Isvind en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie vendredi 30 mai via Non Serviam Records. Tracklist :

1. Torment
2. Frozen Tomb
3. Isvind
4. Ritual
5. Abyss
6. Where The Shadows Lie
7. My Last Winter
8. Of Cold And Grief
9. Beneath The Night’s Cold Gaze

»
(Lien direct)
SARGEIST (Black Metal, Finlande) sort aujourd'hui son nouveau disque Flame Within Flame sur W.T.C. Productions. Tracklist :

1. An Eternal Dream Beyond the Accursed Portent
2. Flame Within Flame
3. The Chant of Rotting Tongues
4. Incandescence of the Funeral Pyre
5. Ordained and Adorned
6. To The Mistress of Blackest Magic
7.Juravit Sanguine
8. Behold Our Temples Arise
9. Rite of Ascension

Cette sortie coïncide avec le début de la tournée européenne du groupe sur les dates suivantes :

May 28 - Erfurt, Germany @ From Hell
May 29 - Grosserlach, Germany @ VFRR
May 30 - Aarburg, Switzerland @ Musigburg
May 31 - Sterzing, Italy @ Adventus Mort
June 1 - Vienna, Austria @ Escape
June 2 - Budapest, Hungary @ Blue Hell/KVLT
June 3 - Annaberg-Buchholz, Germany @ Tanks MC
June 5 - Paris, France @ Backstage
June 6 - Oberhausen, Germany @ Helvete
June 7 - Kortrijk, Belgium @ DVG Club
June 8 - Tilburg, Netherlands @ Little Devil

»
(Lien direct)
KING (Death/Black, Colombie) sortira son nouvel opus K le 27 juin chez Horror Pain Gore Death Productions. Tracklist :

1. The Gathering
2. I-I
3. K-II
4. The Black Mass Or The Lahar
5. Death's Cold Wind
6. Dying Heart
7. Nine Angels Blazes
8. Only Ashes Remain (Dead Congregation cover)
9. Una Tormenta
10. K-I
11. I-II

»
(Lien direct)
WOUND COLLECTOR (Progressive Death Metal, Belgique) a signé sur Wormholedeath pour la sortie d'un nouvel album. Plus d'infos prochainement.

»
(Lien direct)
THEN WE DIED (Black/Grind/Death, USA) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau-titre de sa première démo Broken Skull Opera parue le 21 mai en CD via CDN Records. Tracklist :

01. Scenes from a Macabre Landfill
02. Broken Skull Opera
03. Flesh Farm
04. Face Down in the Mud Covered in Blood
05. Where Eagles Dare

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band DECIDUOUS FOREST (Atmospheric Black Metal, Australie) a mis en ligne le morceau "The Formless Dark" extrait de son premier long-format Fields of Yore à venir le 23 juin sur Gutter Prince Cabal. Tracklist :

1. The Formless Dark
2. Ghost of Lies
3. Fields of Yore
4. Ages Past
5. Anemoia

»
(Lien direct)
Découvrez ci-dessous "Knife Sharpener", troisième extrait du prochain album de DEADGUY (Hardcore, USA) intitulé Near-Death Travel Services à paraître le 27 juin prochain sur Relapse Records.

01. Kill Fee
02. Barn Burner
03. New Best Friend
04. Cheap Trick
05. The Forever People
06. War With Strangers
07. Knife Sharpener
08. The Alarmist
09. The Long Search For Perfect Timing
10. All Stick & No Carrot
11. Wax Princess

»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé Time To Rot, le premier album de FILTH (Death Metal, Suède) sortira le 18 juillet prochain sur Me Saco Un Ojo Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le morceau-titre à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Odious Obsession
02. Time To Rot
03. Flesh Dress
04. Live In Agony Die In Pain
05. Decrepit Womb
06. Emaciated
Thrasho Sosthène + Keyser + AxGxB
28 Mai 2025

