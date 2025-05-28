»

(Lien direct) SARGEIST (Black Metal, Finlande) sort aujourd'hui son nouveau disque Flame Within Flame sur W.T.C. Productions. Tracklist :



1. An Eternal Dream Beyond the Accursed Portent

2. Flame Within Flame

3. The Chant of Rotting Tongues

4. Incandescence of the Funeral Pyre

5. Ordained and Adorned

6. To The Mistress of Blackest Magic

7.Juravit Sanguine

8. Behold Our Temples Arise

9. Rite of Ascension



Cette sortie coïncide avec le début de la tournée européenne du groupe sur les dates suivantes :



May 28 - Erfurt, Germany @ From Hell

May 29 - Grosserlach, Germany @ VFRR

May 30 - Aarburg, Switzerland @ Musigburg

May 31 - Sterzing, Italy @ Adventus Mort

June 1 - Vienna, Austria @ Escape

June 2 - Budapest, Hungary @ Blue Hell/KVLT

June 3 - Annaberg-Buchholz, Germany @ Tanks MC

June 5 - Paris, France @ Backstage

June 6 - Oberhausen, Germany @ Helvete

June 7 - Kortrijk, Belgium @ DVG Club

June 8 - Tilburg, Netherlands @ Little Devil



