CÉNOTAPHE (Black Metal, France) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Chimères le 16 juin prochain sur Ossuaire Records et Ancien Culte ainsi que sur Nuclear War Now! Productions pour une édition vinyle annoncée pour la mi-juillet. En voici un extrait avec le titre "Titans" à découvrir ci-dessous :
SKRÄCKEN (Heavy Metal/Hard Rock, Suède) a mis en ligne le morceau "Visions of Fire" extrait de son premier long-format Echoes From the Void à venir le 20 juin via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Demoner Utan Ögon [1:12]
2. By His Word [3:38]
3. House Of Greed [3:12]2
4. Witch [3:57]
5. Her Presence [6:36]
6. Sweet Silence [3:57]
7. Visions Of Fire [4:44]
8. The Ghost Of Society [4:35]
9. Wasteland [8:40]
