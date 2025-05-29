chargement...

Les news du 28 Mai 2025
 Les news du 28 Mai 2025 - P... (N)
Par Sosthène		   
Deadguy
 Deadguy - Whitemeat (EP) (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Les news du 27 Mai 2025
 Les news du 27 Mai 2025 - M... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Spirit Of War
 Spirit Of War - Eden et Hol... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Gom Jabbar
 Gom Jabbar - Obsidian Black... (C)
Par Lestat		   
Veitsi
 Veitsi - Perikato (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Meth Leppard
 Meth Leppard - Gatekeepers (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Les news du 22 Mai 2025
 Les news du 22 Mai 2025 - B... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Leviathan
 Leviathan - A Silhouette In... (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Tour 2025
 Tour 2025 - Daria + The Jes... (R)
Par Sosthène		   
Les news du 14 Mai 2025
 Les news du 14 Mai 2025 - B... (N)
Par Keyser		   
Pallbearer - Tour 2025
 Pallbearer - Tour 2025 - De... (R)
Par Lestat		   
Samael Cooper
 Samael Cooper - The Ancient... (C)
Par SamSam666		   
Crypts Of Despair
 Crypts Of Despair - We Belo... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Behemoth
 Behemoth - The Shit ov God (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Ad Hominem
 Ad Hominem - Totalitarian B... (C)
Par mayhem13		   
Lhaäd
 Lhaäd - Beyond (C)
Par Hoover		   
Putrid Offal
 Putrid Offal - Obliterated ... (C)
Par Lestat		   

Les news du 29 Mai 2025

News
Les news du 29 Mai 2025 Dope Spell - SALTMYR - Cénotaphe - HEMELBESTORMER - Månegarm - Skräcken - Wald Krypta - Biolence
»
(Lien direct)
DOPE SPELL (Modern Metal/Hardcore avec notamment l'ex-L'Esprit du Clan Vince, France) vient de sortir un nouveau single/clip vidéo avec le morceau "No Hole For Glory".

»
(Lien direct)
SALTMYR (black metal), projet solo de Maxence (chanteur dans Repurgator et Elisirius) vient de mettre en ligne un nouveau titre à découvrir ci-dessous : "Storm Over Marshes".



Le premier album Under The Sign Of The Cross s'écoute quant à lui en entier ici :

»
(Lien direct)
CÉNOTAPHE (Black Metal, France) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Chimères le 16 juin prochain sur Ossuaire Records et Ancien Culte ainsi que sur Nuclear War Now! Productions pour une édition vinyle annoncée pour la mi-juillet. En voici un extrait avec le titre "Titans" à découvrir ci-dessous :

»
(Lien direct)
HEMELBESTORMER (Post Metal, Belgique) a mis en image le morceau "Turms", extrait de l'album The Radiant Veil qui arrivera le 25 juillet depuis le label Pelagic Records. Tracklist :

1. Usil
2. Turms
3. Turan
4. Cel
5. Tiur
6. Laran
7. Tinia
8. Satre

»
(Lien direct)
MÅNEGARM (Viking Black Metal) publie un clip pour le titre "Hör mitt kall" issu de l'album Edsvuren qui nous est promis pour le 29 août chez Napalm Records. Tracklist :

01. I skogsfruns famn
02. Lögrinns värn
03. En Blodvittneskrans
04. Rodhins hav
05. Till gudars följe
06. En nidings dåd
07. Hör mitt kall
08. I runor ristades orden
09. Skild från hugen
10. Likgökens fest
11. Edsvuren
12. Ofredsfylgjor

»
(Lien direct)
SKRÄCKEN (Heavy Metal/Hard Rock, Suède) a mis en ligne le morceau "Visions of Fire" extrait de son premier long-format Echoes From the Void à venir le 20 juin via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Demoner Utan Ögon [1:12]
2. By His Word [3:38]
3. House Of Greed [3:12]2
4. Witch [3:57]
5. Her Presence [6:36]
6. Sweet Silence [3:57]
7. Visions Of Fire [4:44]
8. The Ghost Of Society [4:35]
9. Wasteland [8:40]

»
(Lien direct)
WALD KRYPTA (Black Metal, USA) offre son nouvel album Disenchantment en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie demain sur Eternal Death. Tracklist :

1. Into Solace
2. Opulent Impudence
3. Depraved Insolence
4. Altar of Desecration
5. Of Disenchantment
6. Rotten Vessel
7. Beneath Broken Heavens

»
(Lien direct)
BIOLENCE (Thrash/Death, Portugal) sortira son nouvel opus Violent Obliteration le 1er septembre chez Doomed Records, Raging Planet et Selvajaria Records.
29 Mai 2025
29 Mai 2025

