Les news du 29 Mai 2025
News
Les news du 29 Mai 2025 Skräcken - Wald Krypta - Biolence
|SKRÄCKEN (Heavy Metal/Hard Rock, Suède) a mis en ligne le morceau "Visions of Fire" extrait de son premier long-format Echoes From the Void à venir le 20 juin via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Demoner Utan Ögon [1:12]
2. By His Word [3:38]
3. House Of Greed [3:12]2
4. Witch [3:57]
5. Her Presence [6:36]
6. Sweet Silence [3:57]
7. Visions Of Fire [4:44]
8. The Ghost Of Society [4:35]
9. Wasteland [8:40]
|WALD KRYPTA (Black Metal, USA) offre son nouvel album Disenchantment en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie demain sur Eternal Death. Tracklist :
1. Into Solace
2. Opulent Impudence
3. Depraved Insolence
4. Altar of Desecration
5. Of Disenchantment
6. Rotten Vessel
7. Beneath Broken Heavens
|
|BIOLENCE (Thrash/Death, Portugal) sortira son nouvel opus Violent Obliteration le 1er septembre chez Doomed Records, Raging Planet et Selvajaria Records.
