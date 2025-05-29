»

(Lien direct) SKRÄCKEN (Heavy Metal/Hard Rock, Suède) a mis en ligne le morceau "Visions of Fire" extrait de son premier long-format Echoes From the Void à venir le 20 juin via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :



1. Demoner Utan Ögon [1:12]

2. By His Word [3:38]

3. House Of Greed [3:12]2

4. Witch [3:57]

5. Her Presence [6:36]

6. Sweet Silence [3:57]

7. Visions Of Fire [4:44]

8. The Ghost Of Society [4:35]

9. Wasteland [8:40]



