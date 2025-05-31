GOLEM OF GORE (Goregrind, Italie) a sorti son nouvel album Ultimo Mondo Cane hier 30 mai et il est déjà disponible en intégralité sur la chaîne YouTube de son label Everlasting Spew Records. Le disque est présenté par le groupe comme étant son travail le plus dégoûtant à ce jour.
IMPUREZA (Death Metal hispanisant, France) continue de nous dévoiler le contenu de son album Alcázares qui paraîtra le 11 juillet chez Season of Mist. Le titre "La Orden del Yelmo Negro" fait l'objet d'une "Official Lyric Video".
SUMERIAN TOMBS (Black Metal, Allemagne) a mis en ligne sur la chaîne de son label Ván Records son deuxième album intitulé Age of Eternal Night, paru le 11 avril dernier. Tracklist :
1. The Gates of Ganzir Open (01:07)
2. Edimmu Rising (06:24)
3. Naamah - Temptress of the Night (06:38)
4. Cuutha - Necropolis (06:40)
5. Epitaph in Blood (07:02)
6. A Key to Unlock The Seal (00:58)
7. The Seal - Blood Meditation (08:40)
8. Age of Eternal Night (06:53)
DEVOURED BY THE ABYSS (Deathcore technique, Mexique) nous offre l'intégralité de son troisième album Genetic Purification paru ce 31 mai en indépendant. Tracklist :
01. 2197 : Annihilation Protocol
02. The Beasts of the Purge
03. Lumuxwr
04. Planetary Vivisection
05. The Dark Fragment
06. The Vyrraks
07. The Black Ziggurat
08. The Wraiths Communion
09. The Abyssal Devastating
10. Genetic Purification
