Today Is The Day
 Today Is The Day - Today is... (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Tour 2025
 Tour 2025 - Daria + The Jes... (R)
Par Sosthène		   
Entretien avec Infern
 Entretien avec Infern - (D)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Blood Incantation
 Blood Incantation - Lumines... (C)
Par Troll Traya		   
Absolute Elsetour - Europe 2025
 Absolute Elsetour - Europe ... (R)
Par Troll Traya		   
Entretien avec Julien Helwin (IRON FLESH)
 Entretien avec Julien Helwi... (D)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Darkthrone
 Darkthrone - Ravishing Grim... (C)
Par Funky Globe		   
CKRAFT
 CKRAFT - (I)
Par Tachy_Bunker		   
Godflesh
 Godflesh - Purge (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Judas Priest
 Judas Priest - Screaming Fo... (C)
Par Ikea		   
Godflesh
 Godflesh - A World Lit Only... (C)
Par Ikea		   
Gore Beyond Necropsy
 Gore Beyond Necropsy - Nois... (C)
Par Flesh29		   
Teitanblood
 Teitanblood - From The Visc... (C)
Par Deathrash.		   
Allocer
 Allocer - Worship (EP) (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Gravekvlt
 Gravekvlt - Full Moon Fever (C)
Par Ikea		   
Nero Kane
 Nero Kane - Tales of Faith ... (C)
Par gulo gulo		   

Les news du 31 Mai 2025

Les news du 31 Mai 2025 Golem Of Gore - Impureza - Sumerian Tombs - DEVOURED BY THE ABYSS
GOLEM OF GORE (Goregrind, Italie) a sorti son nouvel album Ultimo Mondo Cane hier 30 mai et il est déjà disponible en intégralité sur la chaîne YouTube de son label Everlasting Spew Records. Le disque est présenté par le groupe comme étant son travail le plus dégoûtant à ce jour.


IMPUREZA (Death Metal hispanisant, France) continue de nous dévoiler le contenu de son album Alcázares qui paraîtra le 11 juillet chez Season of Mist. Le titre "La Orden del Yelmo Negro" fait l'objet d'une "Official Lyric Video".


SUMERIAN TOMBS (Black Metal, Allemagne) a mis en ligne sur la chaîne de son label Ván Records son deuxième album intitulé Age of Eternal Night, paru le 11 avril dernier. Tracklist :

1. The Gates of Ganzir Open (01:07)
2. Edimmu Rising (06:24)
3. Naamah - Temptress of the Night (06:38)
4. Cuutha - Necropolis (06:40)
5. Epitaph in Blood (07:02)
6. A Key to Unlock The Seal (00:58)
7. The Seal - Blood Meditation (08:40)
8. Age of Eternal Night (06:53)

DEVOURED BY THE ABYSS (Deathcore technique, Mexique) nous offre l'intégralité de son troisième album Genetic Purification paru ce 31 mai en indépendant. Tracklist :

01. 2197 : Annihilation Protocol
02. The Beasts of the Purge
03. Lumuxwr
04. Planetary Vivisection
05. The Dark Fragment
06. The Vyrraks
07. The Black Ziggurat
08. The Wraiths Communion
09. The Abyssal Devastating
10. Genetic Purification
Thrasho Sosthène
31 Mai 2025

Today Is The Day
 Today Is The Day
Today is the Day
1996 - Amphetamine Reptile Records		   
Sale Freux
 Sale Freux
Vol de travers
2024 - Ruralia		   

Golem Of Gore
 Golem Of Gore
Goregrind - Italie		   
Impureza
 Impureza
Death Metal hyspanique (mélange de Death / Prog / Sympho / Flamenco) - 2004 - France		   
Sale Freux
Vol de travers
Today Is The Day
Today is the Day
Spiritwood
The Apparition of Horns
Ossuary
Abhorrent Worship
Norrhem
Aurinko Ja Teräs
Trimarkisia
The Light Keeper (EP)
Wombbath
Beyond The Abyss
Prieuré
Jusqu'au bénitier
Deadguy
Whitemeat (EP)
Entropy
Ashen Existence (Rééd.)
Toughness
Black Respite Of Oblivion
Retador
Earëndel
Spirit Of War
Eden et Holocauste (EP)
Mindlag Project
Exophronicon
Gom Jabbar
Obsidian Black Carrion (EP)
Veitsi
Perikato
Putrid Yell
Labyrinth Of Flagellations ...
Rawmoor
En route
Veneraxiom
Apocryphilia
Earth Crisis
Destroy The Machines
Urfaust
The Constellatory Practice
Imperishable
Swallowing the World
Meth Leppard
Gatekeepers
Disfuneral
In Horror, Reborn
Leviathan
A Silhouette In Splinters
Deafheaven
Lonely People with Power
Morbific
Bloom Of The Abnormal Flesh
Gallower
Vengeance & Wrath
Tour 2025
Daria + The Jesus Lizard
Liturgy
Immortal Life II (Réenr.)
