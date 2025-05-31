»

(Lien direct) SUMERIAN TOMBS (Black Metal, Allemagne) a mis en ligne sur la chaîne de son label Ván Records son deuxième album intitulé Age of Eternal Night, paru le 11 avril dernier. Tracklist :



1. The Gates of Ganzir Open (01:07)

2. Edimmu Rising (06:24)

3. Naamah - Temptress of the Night (06:38)

4. Cuutha - Necropolis (06:40)

5. Epitaph in Blood (07:02)

6. A Key to Unlock The Seal (00:58)

7. The Seal - Blood Meditation (08:40)

8. Age of Eternal Night (06:53)



