ANCHORITE (Malte/Suède/Danemark) sortira son nouvel album Realm of Ruin le 1er août sur Personal Records. Tracklist :
1. Realm of Ruin [5:38]
2. The Lighthouse Chronicles [7:19]
3. Devil on the Throne [6:57]
4. The Apostate's Prayer [7:22]
5. Room in the Mirror [5:57]
6. No Vestige of Light [6:41]
7. The Unforgiving Ghost [7:05]
8. Kingdom Undone [7:16]
QUADVIUM (Instrumental Progressive Metal/Fusion, USA/Pays-Bas), projet formé par les bassistes Steve Di Giorgio et Jeroen Paul Thesseling, vient de sortir son premier longue-durée Tetradōm
1. Moksha
2. Náströnd
3. Apophis
4. Ghardus
5. Adhyasa
6. Sarab
7. Eidolon
LUCILLE (Thrash Metal, Pologne) a mis en ligne le morceau "Machine of Death" extrait de son premier long-format Dawn of Destruction à venir le 20 juin via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Desolate Winds [1:27]
2. Brand New World [6:37]
3. Genetic Curse [5:07]
4. Prophets of Disease [5:40]
5. Nightstalker [4:54]
6. Dawn of Destruction [3:50]
7. On Your Knees [4:44]
8. Thrash Resurrection [3:38]
9. Machine of Death [6:50]
