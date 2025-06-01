chargement...

Les news du 1 Juin 2025

News
Les news du 1 Juin 2025 Anchorite - Quadvium - Sarastus - Lucille - Grave with a View
»
(Lien direct)
ANCHORITE (Malte/Suède/Danemark) sortira son nouvel album Realm of Ruin le 1er août sur Personal Records. Tracklist :

1. Realm of Ruin [5:38]
2. The Lighthouse Chronicles [7:19]
3. Devil on the Throne [6:57]
4. The Apostate's Prayer [7:22]
5. Room in the Mirror [5:57]
6. No Vestige of Light [6:41]
7. The Unforgiving Ghost [7:05]
8. Kingdom Undone [7:16]

»
(Lien direct)
QUADVIUM (Instrumental Progressive Metal/Fusion, USA/Pays-Bas), projet formé par les bassistes Steve Di Giorgio et Jeroen Paul Thesseling, vient de sortir son premier longue-durée Tetradōm
1. Moksha
2. Náströnd
3. Apophis
4. Ghardus
5. Adhyasa
6. Sarab
7. Eidolon

»
(Lien direct)
SARASTUS (Black Metal, Finlande) a posté le morceau "Where Cruelty Ends" qui figure sur son nouveau disque Agony Eternal prévu le 1er juillet via Dominance of Darkness Records. Tracklist :

1. Gravelust
2. Agony Eternal
3. Towards Eternity
4. Where Cruelty Never Ends
5. No Horizon
6. Metamorphosis
7. From Pride, To Shame, To Misery
8. Into The Lair
9. 1644

»
(Lien direct)
LUCILLE (Thrash Metal, Pologne) a mis en ligne le morceau "Machine of Death" extrait de son premier long-format Dawn of Destruction à venir le 20 juin via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Desolate Winds [1:27]
2. Brand New World [6:37]
3. Genetic Curse [5:07]
4. Prophets of Disease [5:40]
5. Nightstalker [4:54]
6. Dawn of Destruction [3:50]
7. On Your Knees [4:44]
8. Thrash Resurrection [3:38]
9. Machine of Death [6:50]

»
(Lien direct)
GRAVE WITH A VIEW (Black Metal, Finlande) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "The Lash" issu de son dernier opus Raw Illumination paru l'année dernière sur Dusktone.
