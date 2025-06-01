»

ANCHORITE (Malte/Suède/Danemark) sortira son nouvel album Realm of Ruin le 1er août sur Personal Records. Tracklist :



1. Realm of Ruin [5:38]

2. The Lighthouse Chronicles [7:19]

3. Devil on the Throne [6:57]

4. The Apostate's Prayer [7:22]

5. Room in the Mirror [5:57]

6. No Vestige of Light [6:41]

7. The Unforgiving Ghost [7:05]

8. Kingdom Undone [7:16]



<a href="https://personal-records.bandcamp.com/album/realm-of-ruin">Realm Of Ruin de ANCHORITE</a>