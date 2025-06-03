|
Les news du 3 Juin 2025
|WRITTEN IN BLOOD (Melodic Death Metal, Pays-Bas) vient de sortir un nouveau single intitulé "Black Widow Walpurga".
|DEVS MORTVORVM (Doom/Death, Chili) offre son premier EP The Oldest Crypt en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 6 juin chez Apocalyptic Productions. Tracklist :
01. Orgy in the Graveyard
02. Love for the Dead
03. The Oldest Crypt
04. Acid Orgy (Goatlord cover)
05. Orgy in the Graveyard (live)
|BELETH'S TRUMPET (Black Metal, Finlande) sortira son premier long-format Chapel of Bones le 1er juillet via Dominance of Darkness Records. Tracklist :
1. Triumphant Voice of Beleth
2. Mass Grave (Of Angels)
3. Chapel of Bones
4. Extermination of God’s Dominion
5. Clandestine Ritual
6. Death’s Cold Hand
7. Black Light
|INCINERATED (Death Metal, Indonésie) sortira son nouveau disque The Epitome of Transgression le 14 juillet sur BlackSeed Productions. Tracklist :
1. Preludium: The Saint's Humanity [1:01]
2. Deciphering the Signs of Salvation [12:11]
3. The Cyclic Perdition [9:12]
4. Confronting & Unfolding Fana [3:24]
5. Traces to Eternity [9:54]
|MOUTH OF MADNESS (Black/Thrash, Allemagne) sortira son premier full-length Event Horizon le 16 juillet chez Darkness Shall Rise Productions. Tracklist :
1. Transhimalaja+ Part I
2. Sex and Thanatos
3. Year of the Dog
4. At the Heart of the Unknown
5. Worms
6. Transhimalaja+ Part II
7. Fireborn
8. Masaan
9. Transhimalaja+ Part III
|PLASMODULATED (Death Metal, USA) sortira son premier longue-durée An Ocean ov Putrid, Stinky, Vile, Disgusting Hell le 1er août via Personal Records (CD), Dawnbreed Records (CD & K7) et Gurgling Gore (LP & K7). Tracklist :
1. Enveloping Effluvium
2. Gelatinous Mutation Ov Brewed Origin
3. Such Rapid Sphacelation
4. Excess Virulent Seepage
5. Entering The Gastral Realm (Pt.1 – Parasitic Mutant From Beyond)
6. Entering The Gastral Realm (Pt. 2 – Ingurgitation Simulation)
7. The Final Fuckening
8. Drowning In Sputum
9. Trapped In The Plasmovoid
10. An Ocean Ov Putrid, Stinky, Vile, Disgusting Hell
|PARALYSIS (Thrash/Crossover, USA) sortira son nouvel album Spiral of Suffering le 8 août en auto-production.
|TEMPTRESS (Heavy Metal, Italie) a mis en ligne le morceau "Dream Metal" extrait de son premier long-format Catch the Endless Dawn à venir le 25 juillet sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Beneath the Waves of Fantasia - Breathe the Dust of Time
2. Dream Metal
3. Woman of the Dark
4. Catch the Endless Dawn
5. Awake the Enchanter
6. Fears Like Towers
7. Nightflight over Dreamland
8. She's Cold
|CREEPING FEAR (Death Metal, France) a dévoilé un troisième extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Realm Of The Impaled qui sortira le 27 juin via Dolorem Records. "Feast Of Violence" se découvre ici :
