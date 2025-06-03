»

(Lien direct) PLASMODULATED (Death Metal, USA) sortira son premier longue-durée An Ocean ov Putrid, Stinky, Vile, Disgusting Hell le 1er août via Personal Records (CD), Dawnbreed Records (CD & K7) et Gurgling Gore (LP & K7). Tracklist :



1. Enveloping Effluvium

2. Gelatinous Mutation Ov Brewed Origin

3. Such Rapid Sphacelation

4. Excess Virulent Seepage

5. Entering The Gastral Realm (Pt.1 – Parasitic Mutant From Beyond)

6. Entering The Gastral Realm (Pt. 2 – Ingurgitation Simulation)

7. The Final Fuckening

8. Drowning In Sputum

9. Trapped In The Plasmovoid

10. An Ocean Ov Putrid, Stinky, Vile, Disgusting Hell