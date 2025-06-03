chargement...

Infernal Bloodshed Over Europe 2025
 Infernal Bloodshed Over Eur... (R)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Enterré Vivant
 Enterré Vivant - 悪罪 (Akuzaï... (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
MORTUAIRE
 MORTUAIRE - (I)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Fiesta des copains !
 Fiesta des copains ! - Grui... (R)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Today Is The Day
 Today Is The Day - Today is... (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Spiritwood
 Spiritwood - The Apparition... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Les news du 29 Mai 2025
 Les news du 29 Mai 2025 - G... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 28 Mai 2025
 Les news du 28 Mai 2025 - P... (N)
Par Sosthène		   
Deadguy
 Deadguy - Whitemeat (EP) (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Les news du 27 Mai 2025
 Les news du 27 Mai 2025 - M... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Spirit Of War
 Spirit Of War - Eden et Hol... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Gom Jabbar
 Gom Jabbar - Obsidian Black... (C)
Par Lestat		   
Veitsi
 Veitsi - Perikato (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Meth Leppard
 Meth Leppard - Gatekeepers (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Les news du 22 Mai 2025
 Les news du 22 Mai 2025 - B... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Leviathan
 Leviathan - A Silhouette In... (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Tour 2025
 Tour 2025 - Daria + The Jes... (R)
Par Sosthène		   
Les news du 14 Mai 2025
 Les news du 14 Mai 2025 - B... (N)
Par Keyser		   
Pallbearer - Tour 2025
 Pallbearer - Tour 2025 - De... (R)
Par Lestat		   
Samael Cooper
 Samael Cooper - The Ancient... (C)
Par SamSam666		   

Les news du 3 Juin 2025

News
Les news du 3 Juin 2025 Written in Blood - Devs Mortvorvm - Beleth's Trumpet - Incinerated - Mouth of Madness - Plasmodulated - Paralysis - Temptress - Creeping Fear
»
(Lien direct)
WRITTEN IN BLOOD (Melodic Death Metal, Pays-Bas) vient de sortir un nouveau single intitulé "Black Widow Walpurga".

»
(Lien direct)
DEVS MORTVORVM (Doom/Death, Chili) offre son premier EP The Oldest Crypt en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 6 juin chez Apocalyptic Productions. Tracklist :

01. Orgy in the Graveyard
02. Love for the Dead
03. The Oldest Crypt
04. Acid Orgy (Goatlord cover)
05. Orgy in the Graveyard (live)

»
(Lien direct)
BELETH'S TRUMPET (Black Metal, Finlande) sortira son premier long-format Chapel of Bones le 1er juillet via Dominance of Darkness Records. Tracklist :

1. Triumphant Voice of Beleth
2. Mass Grave (Of Angels)
3. Chapel of Bones
4. Extermination of God’s Dominion
5. Clandestine Ritual
6. Death’s Cold Hand
7. Black Light

»
(Lien direct)
INCINERATED (Death Metal, Indonésie) sortira son nouveau disque The Epitome of Transgression le 14 juillet sur BlackSeed Productions. Tracklist :

1. Preludium: The Saint's Humanity [1:01]
2. Deciphering the Signs of Salvation [12:11]
3. The Cyclic Perdition [9:12]
4. Confronting & Unfolding Fana [3:24]
5. Traces to Eternity [9:54]

»
(Lien direct)
MOUTH OF MADNESS (Black/Thrash, Allemagne) sortira son premier full-length Event Horizon le 16 juillet chez Darkness Shall Rise Productions. Tracklist :

1. Transhimalaja+ Part I
2. Sex and Thanatos
3. Year of the Dog
4. At the Heart of the Unknown
5. Worms
6. Transhimalaja+ Part II
7. Fireborn
8. Masaan
9. Transhimalaja+ Part III

»
(Lien direct)
PLASMODULATED (Death Metal, USA) sortira son premier longue-durée An Ocean ov Putrid, Stinky, Vile, Disgusting Hell le 1er août via Personal Records (CD), Dawnbreed Records (CD & K7) et Gurgling Gore (LP & K7). Tracklist :

1. Enveloping Effluvium
2. Gelatinous Mutation Ov Brewed Origin
3. Such Rapid Sphacelation
4. Excess Virulent Seepage
5. Entering The Gastral Realm (Pt.1 – Parasitic Mutant From Beyond)
6. Entering The Gastral Realm (Pt. 2 – Ingurgitation Simulation)
7. The Final Fuckening
8. Drowning In Sputum
9. Trapped In The Plasmovoid
10. An Ocean Ov Putrid, Stinky, Vile, Disgusting Hell

»
(Lien direct)
PARALYSIS (Thrash/Crossover, USA) sortira son nouvel album Spiral of Suffering le 8 août en auto-production.

»
(Lien direct)
TEMPTRESS (Heavy Metal, Italie) a mis en ligne le morceau "Dream Metal" extrait de son premier long-format Catch the Endless Dawn à venir le 25 juillet sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Beneath the Waves of Fantasia - Breathe the Dust of Time
2. Dream Metal
3. Woman of the Dark
4. Catch the Endless Dawn
5. Awake the Enchanter
6. Fears Like Towers
7. Nightflight over Dreamland
8. She's Cold

»
(Lien direct)
CREEPING FEAR (Death Metal, France) a dévoilé un troisième extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Realm Of The Impaled qui sortira le 27 juin via Dolorem Records. "Feast Of Violence" se découvre ici :
Thrasho Keyser + Jean-Clint
3 Juin 2025

