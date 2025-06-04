chargement...

Les news du 4 Juin 2025

News
Les news du 4 Juin 2025 Iron Spell - Ancient Torment - Hexella - Lepra - Funeral - Cradle Of Filth - Vacuous
»
(Lien direct)
IRON SPELL (Heavy Metal, Chili) a dévoilé le titre "Sorceress" tiré de son nouvel album From the Grave prévu le 25 juillet via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Curse Of The Ushers
2. Sorceress
3. Release From Darkness
4. While Witches Dance
5. Whispers Of Sorrow
6. Devil King
7. Deep In The Night
8. Black, Hot & Heavy
9. From The Grave
10. Children Of The Night

»
(Lien direct)
ANCIENT TORMENT (Black Metal, USA) sortira son premier longue-durée Follow the Echo of Curses le 1er août chez Eternal Death au format CD. La version LP suivra plus tard sur Goatowarex. Tracklist :

1. Hanging from a Dead Star [6:44]
2. Spectre at the Crossroads [5:47]
3. Sorrow Verses [7:04]
4. Dejected Dreams Molested in Purgatory [5:08]
5. Under the Guise of Virtue [7:31]
6. Rotting Temperament [9:00]

»
(Lien direct)
HEXELLA (Black 'n Roll, USA) a mis en ligne le morceau "Where the Scythe Falls" extrait de son premier long-format The Ancient Gaping Mouth à venir le 27 juin via Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :

1. Malefic Warpath
2. Leviathan Calls
3. Ophitic Revelation
4. Into 218
5. No Return
6. Black Earth
7. Obsidian Night
8. Storms of Uncreation
9. Voices of Vorsa
10. Nocturnal Fury
11. Where The Scythe Falls

»
(Lien direct)
LEPRA (Black/Death, Suède) sortira son premier EP Mortuus Morgana (décembre 2024) le 14 juillet sur BlackSeed Productions aux formats CD et vinyle. Trackllist :

1. Where Despair Has Made Its Home [6:38]
2. In Silence She Lay Still [7:48]
3. Morning Mist Horizon [3:32]
4. Endless Crimson Dawn [7:24]

»
(Lien direct)
FUNERAL (Doom Death Metal, Norvège) offre l'intégralité de son nouvel EP sobrement intitulé The Funereal EP, sorti le 2 juin chez Season of Mist. Tracklist :

1. Gamalt ljós, Pt. 1 (06:40)
2. Gamalt ljós, Pt. 2 (05:16)
3. Gamalt ljós, Pt. 3 (06:08)
4. Når Kisten Senkes (08:15)

»
(Lien direct)
CRADLE OF FILTH (Black Metal Symphonique, Royaume-Uni) a tourné un clip pour le morceau "Demagoguery" tiré de l'album The Screaming of the Valkyries, sorti le 21 mars sur le label Napalm Records.


»
(Lien direct)
VACUOUS (Death Metal, Royaume-Uni) poursuit la promotion de son nouvel album In His Blood paru le 28 février dernier chez Relapse Records avec un clip pour le titre "Flesh Parade".

Thrasho Keyser + Sosthène
4 Juin 2025

