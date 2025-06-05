BELENOS (Pagan Black Metal, France) a rendu disponible en avant-première l'intégralité de son nouvel album "Egor" sur la chaîne YouTube Black Metal Promotion. Le disque sortira le 6 juin chez Northern Silence Productions et contiendra 12 compositions. Tracklist :
01. D'ar viken (Towards Eternity)
02. Bolz-noz ifernus (Infernal Nightsky)
03. Morzhol tan (Hammer of Fire)
04. E gor an egor (In the Heat of Space)
05. Tenvalijenn (Obscurity)
06. Kabalastral
07. Korollarvest meurdezus (Majestic Ballet)
08. Sterenn du (Black Star) 05:00
09. Heg vras an didermen (Great Torment of Infinity)
10. Dreist an hollved hewel (Beyond the Visible Universe)
11. Tuzumded (Heaviness)
12. Hurlink (Nightmare)
PUTRIDITY (Brutal Death, Italie) a publié le morceau "In Disgust They Shine" extrait de son nouveau disque Morbid Ataraxia dont la sortie est programmée pour demain via Willowtip Records. Tracklist :
1. Prenatal Obituary
2. Mors Mater Nostra
3. In Disgust They Shine
4. Adipocere Retribution
5. Molten Mirrors Of The Subjugated
6. Morbid Ataraxia
7. Overflowing Mortal Smell
8. Immersed In The Spell Of Death
REFUSAL (Death Metal, Finlande) a posté à cette adresse son nouvel opus Venomous Human Concept prévu demain chez Time To Kill Records. Tracklist :
01. Scholar of Perversion
02. Venomous Human Concept
03. The Grip Tightens
04. Insatiable God
05. War of Nothing
06. Dehumanize
07. We Are the Undead
08. Sleeping Leviathan
09. Congregation of the Eyeless
10. Eternal Refrain
SOMBRETOUR (Melodic Deathgaze, France) a sorti fin mai en auto-production son premier long-format To any World beyond the Tomb (avec Hannes Grossmann en "session drums"). Vous pouvez le découvrir ci-dessous. Tracklist :
1. To Any World Beyond the Tomb
2. No Star Will Light My Coming Night
3. Her Spectral Imagination
4. Remembrance Never Dies
5. A Spell : The Winterwind
6. In Dungeons Dark I Cannot Sing
