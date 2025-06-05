»

(Lien direct) SOMBRETOUR (Melodic Deathgaze, France) a sorti fin mai en auto-production son premier long-format To any World beyond the Tomb (avec Hannes Grossmann en "session drums"). Vous pouvez le découvrir ci-dessous. Tracklist :



1. To Any World Beyond the Tomb

2. No Star Will Light My Coming Night

3. Her Spectral Imagination

4. Remembrance Never Dies

5. A Spell : The Winterwind

6. In Dungeons Dark I Cannot Sing



<a href="https://sombretour.bandcamp.com/album/to-any-world-beyond-the-tomb">To any World beyond the Tomb de Sombretour</a>