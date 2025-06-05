chargement...

Les news du 5 Juin 2025

News
Les news du 5 Juin 2025 Belenos - Putridity - Affliction Vector - Refusal - Sodom - Trypanon - Obsidian Scapes - Iätön - Sombretour
»
(Lien direct)
BELENOS (Pagan Black Metal, France) a rendu disponible en avant-première l'intégralité de son nouvel album "Egor" sur la chaîne YouTube Black Metal Promotion. Le disque sortira le 6 juin chez Northern Silence Productions et contiendra 12 compositions. Tracklist :

01. D'ar viken (Towards Eternity)
02. Bolz-noz ifernus (Infernal Nightsky)
03. Morzhol tan (Hammer of Fire)
04. E gor an egor (In the Heat of Space)
05. Tenvalijenn (Obscurity)
06. Kabalastral
07. Korollarvest meurdezus (Majestic Ballet)
08. Sterenn du (Black Star) 05:00
09. Heg vras an didermen (Great Torment of Infinity)
10. Dreist an hollved hewel (Beyond the Visible Universe)
11. Tuzumded (Heaviness)
12. Hurlink (Nightmare)

»
(Lien direct)
PUTRIDITY (Brutal Death, Italie) a publié le morceau "In Disgust They Shine" extrait de son nouveau disque Morbid Ataraxia dont la sortie est programmée pour demain via Willowtip Records. Tracklist :

1. Prenatal Obituary
2. Mors Mater Nostra
3. In Disgust They Shine
4. Adipocere Retribution
5. Molten Mirrors Of The Subjugated
6. Morbid Ataraxia
7. Overflowing Mortal Smell
8. Immersed In The Spell Of Death

»
(Lien direct)
AFFLICTION VECTOR (Black/Death, Italie) a mis en ligne son premier long-format Contra Hominem qui sort demain sur Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

1. Antiuomo
2. Lethal
3. Cavern's Murmur
4. Ephemeral Lifeless
5. Abyss Rises
6. Nero Gorgo
7. Animalis Irae
8. To Lucifer

»
(Lien direct)
REFUSAL (Death Metal, Finlande) a posté à cette adresse son nouvel opus Venomous Human Concept prévu demain chez Time To Kill Records. Tracklist :

01. Scholar of Perversion
02. Venomous Human Concept
03. The Grip Tightens
04. Insatiable God
05. War of Nothing
06. Dehumanize
07. We Are the Undead
08. Sleeping Leviathan
09. Congregation of the Eyeless
10. Eternal Refrain

»
(Lien direct)
SODOM (Thrash Metal, Allemagne) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son album The Arsonist prévu pour le 27 juin via Steamhammer. "Taphephobia " s'écoute ici :

»
(Lien direct)
TRYPANON (Blackened Sludge, Finlande) a signé sur Time To Kill Records pour la sortie dans les prochains mois de son nouvel album Through the Portal of Flesh to Achieve Divinity.

»
(Lien direct)
OBSIDIAN SCAPES (Doom Metal, Allemagne) propose son premier full-length Death Chants Echo From Aphotic Void en streaming complet. Sortie demain via Darkness Shall Rise Productions. Tracklist :

1. The Pettiness Of Life [11:16]
2. My Utter Contempt For The Sun [11:11]
3. Endless Sea of Dead Mirrors [7:53]
4. Despise Everything [9:13]
5. Trapped in Equilibrium [11:51]

»
(Lien direct)
IÄTÖN (Black Metal, Finlande) offre son premier longue-durée Portit pohjolan en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie demain sur Signal Rex. Tracklist :

1. Intro
2. Myrskyn laulu
3. Korpin musta viisaus
4. Yön hämärässä
5. Varjoista ja hopeasta
6. Vainajalan vaeltaja
7. Korpimaiden kutsu
8. Portit pohjolan näkyvät

»
(Lien direct)
SOMBRETOUR (Melodic Deathgaze, France) a sorti fin mai en auto-production son premier long-format To any World beyond the Tomb (avec Hannes Grossmann en "session drums"). Vous pouvez le découvrir ci-dessous. Tracklist :

1. To Any World Beyond the Tomb
2. No Star Will Light My Coming Night
3. Her Spectral Imagination
4. Remembrance Never Dies
5. A Spell : The Winterwind
6. In Dungeons Dark I Cannot Sing
Thrasho Sosthène + Keyser + Jean-Clint
5 Juin 2025

