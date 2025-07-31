»

(Lien direct) VERTEBRA (Death Metal, Brésil) ont enfin sorti leur premier longue-durée The Same via Xtreem Music. Tracklist :



01. Oblivion

02. Behavior in the Eyes

03. Humanity

04. Behind the World

05. Overcoming the Void

06. 10.000 and One Nights

07. The Same

08. Architecture of Perspective

09. 95 Eyes

10. Fanatic and Picturesque

11. Blessed are the Forgetful

12. Humanity *

(*) CD bonus taken from Demo '95



<a href="https://xtreemmusic.bandcamp.com/album/the-same">The Same de VERTEBRA</a>