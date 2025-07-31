|
Les news du 31 Juillet 2025
News
Les news du 31 Juillet 2025 Sanguisugabogg - End It - AngelMaker - Tithe - An Abstract Illusion - Armoured Knight - Ancient Torment - Grave Hex - Vertebra - Plasmodulated
|SANGUISUGABOGG (Death Metal, USA) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait clippé de son prochain album intitulé Hideous Aftermath. Celui-ci sortira le 10 octobre prochain sur Century Media Records :
01. Rotted Entaglement
02. Felony Abuse Of A Corpse
03. Ritual Autophagia
04. Heinous Testimony
05. Abhorrent Contraception
06. Repulsive Demise
07. Erotic Beheading
08. Sanctified Defilement
09. Semi Automatic Facial Reconstruction
10. Paid In Flesh
|Intitulé Wrong Side Of Heaven, le nouvel album de END IT (Hardcore, USA) sortira le 29 août prochain sur Flatspot Records. En voici un troisième extrait avec le clip de "Optical Delusions" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Wrong Side Of Heaven
02. Pale Horse (YouTube)
03. Exploiter (SYBAU)
04. Billion Dollar Question
05. Cloutbusting
06. Life Sublime (YouTube)
07. Optical Delusions
08. I Lament
09. Used 2 Be
10. Anti-Colonial
11. Future Without A Past
12. Disdain (U Mad)
13. Hookworm
14. Could You Love Me?
15. Empire's Demise
|ANGELMAKER (Deathcore, Canada) vient de mettre en ligne le clip de "Silken Hands", son nouveau single.
|TITHE (Death / Grind, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Communion In Anguish le 19 septembre prochain sur Profound Lore Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "The Fruits Of Spiritual Apartheid" :
01. Nostrum
02. At The Altar Of Starving Children
03. Ostiary
04. The Fruits Of Spiritual Apartheid
05. Infected Blood
06. Shallow Grave Of Karmic Retribution
07. Burn The Throne Of God
|AN ABSTRACT ILLUSION (Atmospheric Progressive Death Metal, Suède) sortira son nouvel album The Sleeping City le 17 octobre sur Willowtip Records. Tracklist :
1. Blackmurmur
2. No Dreams Beyond Empty Horizons
3. Like A Geyser Ever Erupting
4. Frost Flower
5. Emmett
6. Silverfields
7. The Sleeping City
|ARMOURED KNIGHT (Heavy/Speed, Chili) sortira son premier longue-durée The Quest for the Sacred Melody le 17 octobre chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Wielders of Dark Wisdom
2. Age of Speeches
3. Endless Light
4. Forgotten Grace
5. Run From Here
6. Oath of the Sacred Melody
7. Behind the Mask
8. Guardians of the Stargates
|ANCIENT TORMENT (Black Metal, USA) offre son premier long-format Follow the Echo of Curses en streaming complet. Sortie demain sur Eternal Death (CD) et plus tard en LP via Goatowarex. Tracklist :
1. Hanging from a Dead Star [6:44]
2. Spectre at the Crossroads [5:47]
3. Sorrow Verses [7:04]
4. Dejected Dreams Molested in Purgatory [5:08]
5. Under the Guise of Virtue [7:31]
6. Rotting Temperament [9:00]
|GRAVE HEX (Death/Punk, Finlande) a dévoilé le morceau "Steeping Master Worm Flesh" extrait de son premier full-length Vermian Death à venir le 22 août chez Night Terrors Records (K7) et Cavernous Records (CD). Tracklist :
I. Steeping Master Worm Flesh (3:25)
II. Vultural Scourge (2:23)
III. Den Of Evil (4:13)
IV. Endless Impossible Constructs (5:13)
V. Vermian Death (3:59)
VI. Pungent Pulsating Pools Of Blood (2:33)
VII. Halls Beneath The Primal Mere (5:34)
|Les vétérans de VERTEBRA (Death Metal, Brésil) ont enfin sorti leur premier longue-durée The Same via Xtreem Music. Tracklist :
01. Oblivion
02. Behavior in the Eyes
03. Humanity
04. Behind the World
05. Overcoming the Void
06. 10.000 and One Nights
07. The Same
08. Architecture of Perspective
09. 95 Eyes
10. Fanatic and Picturesque
11. Blessed are the Forgetful
12. Humanity *
(*) CD bonus taken from Demo '95
|PLASMODULATED (Death Metal, USA) a mis son premier long-format An Ocean ov Putrid, Stinky, Vile, Disgusting Hell en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie demain sur Personal Records (CD) et Dawnbreed Records (CD, LP & K7) ainsi que Gurgling Gore (LP & K7). Tracklist :
1. Enveloping Effluvium
2. Gelatinous Mutation Ov Brewed Origin
3. Such Rapid Sphacelation
4. Excess Virulent Seepage
5. Entering The Gastral Realm (Pt.1 – Parasitic Mutant From Beyond)
6. Entering The Gastral Realm (Pt. 2 – Ingurgitation Simulation)
7. The Final Fuckening
8. Drowning In Sputum
9. Trapped In The Plasmovoid
10. An Ocean Ov Putrid, Stinky, Vile, Disgusting Hell
