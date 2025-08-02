»

(Lien direct) BEHEMOTH (Black Metal, Pologne) va rééditer le 24 septembre prochain via Metal Blade Records son album Pandemonic Incantations paru initialement en 1998. Cette réédition augmentée (plusieurs titres bonus supplémentaires) se fera sous la forme d'un double LP et d'un double CD. Découvrez ci-dessous la vidéo "visualizer" qui accompagne cette annonce :



01. Diableria (The Great Introdvction)

02. The Thovsand Plagves I Witness

03. Satan's Sword (I Have Become)

04. In Thy Pandemaeternvm

05. Driven By The Five-Winged Star

06. The Past Is Like A Fvneral

07. The Entrance To The Spheres Of Mars

08. With Spell Of Inferno

09. Chwała Mordercom Wojciecha (997-1997 Dziesięć Wieków Hańby)

10. With Spell Of Inferno (Mefisto)

11. Hidden In A Fog (1997 Version)

12. Sventevith (Storming Near The Baltic) (1997 Version)

13. The Thovsand Plagves I Witness (Rough Mix)

14. Satan's Sword (I Have Become) (Rough Mix)

15. Entrance To The Spheres Of Mars (Rough Mix)

16. Driven By The Five-Winged Star (Rough Mix)



