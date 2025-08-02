chargement...

Les news du 1 Août 2025

News
Les news du 1 Août 2025 Déhà - Behemoth - Runemagick - Steelfest Open Air - Thirteen Goats - Schreigarm - Cancer Void
»
(Lien direct)
DÉHÀ (Black Metal, Belgique) a mis en ligne son nouvel album intitulé Ashes as Rain, sorti en autoproduction aujourd'hui. Tracklist :

1. Purification by Death
2. A Chandelier of Skulls
3. Tales from the Forgotten Tower
4. The Wolfking
5. Drifting to the Void
6. The Faithless Wanderer
7. Serenity Prayer
8. Ashes as Rain

DÉHÀ (groupe_style)

»
(Lien direct)
BEHEMOTH (Black Metal, Pologne) va rééditer le 24 septembre prochain via Metal Blade Records son album Pandemonic Incantations paru initialement en 1998. Cette réédition augmentée (plusieurs titres bonus supplémentaires) se fera sous la forme d'un double LP et d'un double CD. Découvrez ci-dessous la vidéo "visualizer" qui accompagne cette annonce :

01. Diableria (The Great Introdvction)
02. The Thovsand Plagves I Witness
03. Satan's Sword (I Have Become)
04. In Thy Pandemaeternvm
05. Driven By The Five-Winged Star
06. The Past Is Like A Fvneral
07. The Entrance To The Spheres Of Mars
08. With Spell Of Inferno
09. Chwała Mordercom Wojciecha (997-1997 Dziesięć Wieków Hańby)
10. With Spell Of Inferno (Mefisto)
11. Hidden In A Fog (1997 Version)
12. Sventevith (Storming Near The Baltic) (1997 Version)
13. The Thovsand Plagves I Witness (Rough Mix)
14. Satan's Sword (I Have Become) (Rough Mix)
15. Entrance To The Spheres Of Mars (Rough Mix)
16. Driven By The Five-Winged Star (Rough Mix)

»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé Cycle Of The Dying Sun (Dawn Of Ashen Realms), le nouvel almbum de RUNEMAGICK (Death Metal, Suède) sortira le 24 octobre prochain sur Hammerheart Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Old Bones" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Wyrd Unwoven
02. Old Bones
03. The Hollow Chant Of The Seer
04. The Runestones Lament
05. Womb Of The Veiled Sun
06. Ashen Realms
07. Spires Of The Drowned Horizon
08. Embers Of The Unwritten Dawn - Part 1
09. Embers Of The Unwritten Dawn - Part 2

»
(Lien direct)
Le STEELFEST OPEN AIR vient d'annoncer une salve de premiers groupes pour l'année prochaine :

REVENGE
FORTERESSE
TORMENTOR
SATANIC WARMASTER
DESTRÖYER 666
INQUISITION
AKHLYS
IFERNACH
WARMOON LORD
WHITE DEATH
MORGAL
COMMANDER AGARES
CIRITH GORGOR
SURRENDER OF DIVINITY
HEINOUS
SABATHAN
THY ANTICHRIST
BEZMIR
TORTURE KILLER
DEATHCHAIN
AUTUMN STRIFE
CHAMBER OF UNLIGHT
CONCRETE WINDS
FAMULUS AB SATANAS
MALIGNAMENT
VITSAUS
HIISI

La 14ème édition du festival finlandais aura lieu du 14 au 16 mai à Hyvinkää.

»
(Lien direct)
THIRTEEN GOATS (Death/Thrash, Canada) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "Animal Kingdom" qui clôture son album Capricorn Rising paru en juillet 2024 via Exitus Stratagem Records.

»
(Lien direct)
SCHREIGARM (Atmospheric Black Metal, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel opus Mara Comes and Darkness Shall Reign le 12 septembre chez Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :

1. Darkness Shall Reign
2. Winds of the Ancient Pantheons
3. Whispers of the Blackened Woods
4. When The Ravens Flow Through My Veins
5. Through Time, Death and the Beast Within
6. Nine Days on the Gallows Tree
7. Mara Comes
8. Born from the Ashes of War

»
(Lien direct)
CANCER VOID (Death Metal, République Tchèque) sort aujourd'hui son premier EP First Metastasis sur Me Saco Un Ojo Records (LP) et Iron Fortress (K7). Tracklist :

1. Introduction
2. Breeding Pyramids
3. Encased In Veins
4. Interlude
5. Ammonian Baths
6. Cosmic Caverns Of Extinction
Thrasho Lestat + AxGxB + Keyser
2 Août 2025

