BEHEMOTH (Black Metal, Pologne) va rééditer le 24 septembre prochain via Metal Blade Records son album Pandemonic Incantations paru initialement en 1998. Cette réédition augmentée (plusieurs titres bonus supplémentaires) se fera sous la forme d'un double LP et d'un double CD. Découvrez ci-dessous la vidéo "visualizer" qui accompagne cette annonce :
01. Diableria (The Great Introdvction)
02. The Thovsand Plagves I Witness
03. Satan's Sword (I Have Become)
04. In Thy Pandemaeternvm
05. Driven By The Five-Winged Star
06. The Past Is Like A Fvneral
07. The Entrance To The Spheres Of Mars
08. With Spell Of Inferno
09. Chwała Mordercom Wojciecha (997-1997 Dziesięć Wieków Hańby)
10. With Spell Of Inferno (Mefisto)
11. Hidden In A Fog (1997 Version)
12. Sventevith (Storming Near The Baltic) (1997 Version)
13. The Thovsand Plagves I Witness (Rough Mix)
14. Satan's Sword (I Have Become) (Rough Mix)
15. Entrance To The Spheres Of Mars (Rough Mix)
16. Driven By The Five-Winged Star (Rough Mix)
Intitulé Cycle Of The Dying Sun (Dawn Of Ashen Realms), le nouvel almbum de RUNEMAGICK (Death Metal, Suède) sortira le 24 octobre prochain sur Hammerheart Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Old Bones" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Wyrd Unwoven
02. Old Bones
03. The Hollow Chant Of The Seer
04. The Runestones Lament
05. Womb Of The Veiled Sun
06. Ashen Realms
07. Spires Of The Drowned Horizon
08. Embers Of The Unwritten Dawn - Part 1
09. Embers Of The Unwritten Dawn - Part 2
SCHREIGARM (Atmospheric Black Metal, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel opus Mara Comes and Darkness Shall Reign le 12 septembre chez Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :
1. Darkness Shall Reign
2. Winds of the Ancient Pantheons
3. Whispers of the Blackened Woods
4. When The Ravens Flow Through My Veins
5. Through Time, Death and the Beast Within
6. Nine Days on the Gallows Tree
7. Mara Comes
8. Born from the Ashes of War
