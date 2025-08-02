chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
444 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Grave Circles
 Grave Circles - World Withi... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Eurohorror Tour Vol 666
 Eurohorror Tour Vol 666 - F... (R)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Nocturnus AD
 Nocturnus AD - Unicursal (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Cannibalism
 Cannibalism - Primitive Way... (C)
Par Niktareum		   
Today Is The Day
 Today Is The Day - Kiss The... (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Woods of Infinity
 Woods of Infinity - Hamptjärn (C)
Par Raimondakis		   
Diapsiquir
 Diapsiquir - A.N.T.I. (C)
Par Raimondakis		   
Leviathan
 Leviathan - Scar Sighted (C)
Par Raimondakis		   
Sulfuric Cautery
 Sulfuric Cautery - Suffocat... (C)
Par Raimondakis		   
Les news du 5 Août 2025
 Les news du 5 Août 2025 - H... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Redmind
 Redmind - Through the walls... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Deliquesce
 Deliquesce - Saviour / Ensl... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Pissgrave
 Pissgrave - Malignant Worth... (C)
Par Raimondakis		   
Corrupter
 Corrupter - Gloria In Profu... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Massacra
 Massacra - Final Holocaust (C)
Par Cujo		   

Les news du 2 Août 2025

News
Les news du 2 Août 2025 Violator - Gridlink - Ribspreader - Torn from Existence - DET - Black Altar - Panopticon - Medieval Demon - Chemical Storm - Echoes of Gloom - Species
»
(Lien direct)
VIOLATOR (Thrash Metal, Brésil) a mis en ligne le morceau "Chapel of the Sick" figurant sur son nouvel opus Unholy Retribution qui sort le 5 septembre sur Kill Again Records. Tracklist :

1. Hang The Merchants Of Illusion
2. Cult Of Death
3. Persecution Personality
4. Destroy The Altar
5. The Evil Order
6. Chapel Of The Sick
7. Rot In Hell
8. Vengeance Storm

»
(Lien direct)
GRIDLINK (Technical Grindcore, USA) va rééditer ses deux premiers albums Amber Grey (2008) et Orphan le 29 août chez Willowtip Records dans une version spéciale remixée/réenregistrée baptisée Perfect Amber avec des pistes de guitares supplémentaires de Takafumi Matsubara et de basse de Mauro Cordoba. Tracklist :

1. Amber Grey
2. 3 Miles Below Sea Level
3. The Jenova
4. Crash Logs
5. Black
6. Pattern Recognition
7. AntiTheist
8. Stake Knife
9. Asuka
10. Burning Tiamat
11. Severance Package

12. Dar Al-Harb
13. Orphan
14. Deliverables
15. Scopedog
16. Red Eye
17. Cargo 200
18. Thorn Farmer
19. Embers, Blood, and Treasure
20. I Accept Your Last Wish
21. Hearts
22. FlatWorlder
23. The Last Red Shoulder

»
(Lien direct)
RIBSPREADER (Death Metal, Suède) sortira son nouveau disque As Gods Devour le 30 septembre via Xtreem Music. Tracklist :

1. As Gods Devour
2. The Pig in You
3. Cold Dead World
4. Massgrave Madness
5. Rotten Soil Serenade
6. Punish You
7. As Corpses Cry
8. Feeder Bleeder
9. Deadhunter

»
(Lien direct)
TORN FROM EXISTENCE (Blackened Symphonic Death Metal, USA) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "Tempted by the Necromancer" qui clôture son premier full-length Hearken the Darkened Skies paru en octobre 2024 en indépendant.

»
(Lien direct)
DET (Speed/Black/Death, Finlande) sortira son premier longue-durée Destructive Elite Terror le 17 octobre sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Intro
2. Annihilation
3. Catacomb
4. Strike
5. Nosferatu
6. Impaler
7. Sinister
8. Vengeance
9. Bloodshed
10. Cruel
11. Possessor
12. Serpentine
13. Destructive Elite Terror

»
(Lien direct)
BLACK ALTAR (Black Metal, Pologne) a posté une vidéo pour le morceau "In the Labyrinths of Sitra Achra" tiré du split Drakonian Elitism (2023) avec Ofermod et Αχέροντας.

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band PANOPTICON (Atmospheric Black/Folk, USA) a dévoilé le titre "Ely in the Dark" troisième et dernier single issu de son nouvel opus Laurentian Blue prévu le 15 août chez Nordvis Produktion et Bindrune Recordings. Tracklist :

01. A Liberation Song
02. The Poetry in Roadkill
03. Ever North (Laurentian Blue)
04. Dialogue (I Want to Be Alone) (Jackson Carey Frank cover)
05. Flowers in the Ditch
06. An Argument with God
07. Irony and Actuality
08. Down Along the Border
09. This Mortal Coil Is Rusted
10. Broken Bars 06:08
11. Ely in the Dark

»
(Lien direct)
MEDIEVAL DEMON (Melodic Black Metal, Grèce) a mis en ligne le morceau "Fullmoon Over the Temple of Belial" extrait de son nouvel album All Powers of Darkness à venir le 22 août via Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :

1. Raging Lord of the Deeps
2. Eosforean Night
3. Archaic Sacrificial Rites
4. Mystic Path Towards the Abyss
5. Fullmoon Over the Temple of Belial
6. Abaddon
7. Tartarean Winds of Vengeance
8. All Powers of Darkness

»
(Lien direct)
CHEMICAL STORM (Thrash Metal, Angleterre) vient de sortir un nouveau single intitulé "Blood Sigil".

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band ECHOES OF GLOOM (Atmospheric Black Metal, Australie) a signé sur ATMF pour la sortie de son premier long-format The Mind's Eternal Storm (juillet 2025) au format physique le 25 septembre. Tracklist :

1. Intro (00:53)
2. Immortality Manifest (06:17)
3. The Wandering Moon (05:04)
4. Great Malignant Towers of Delirium (05:36)
5. Throes of Bereavement I (06:21)
6. Throes of Bereavement II (05:24)
7. Tome of Fathomless Darkness (01:11)
8. Wanderer of the Mind’s Eternal Storm (10:38)

DUrée totale : 41:24

»
(Lien direct)
SPECIES (Thrash Technique, Pologne) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Changelings le 19 septembre sur 20 Buck Spin Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "The Essence" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Inspirit Creation
02. The Essence
03. Waves Of Time
04. Voyager
05. Born Of Stitch And Flesh
06. Terror Unknown
07. Biological Masterpiece
Thrasho Keyser + AxGxB
2 Août 2025

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Exutory
 Exutory
Post Scaenae
2025 - Indépendant		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Gridlink
 Gridlink
Tech-Grind - 2004 † 2023 - Etats-Unis		   
Medieval Demon
 Medieval Demon
Black metal - 1993 - Grèce		   
Panopticon
 Panopticon
Black Metal Atmosphérique - 2007 - Etats-Unis		   
Ribspreader
 Ribspreader
Swedish death metal - 2003 - Suède		   
Species
 Species
2018 - Pologne		   
Torn from Existence
 Torn from Existence
Black Death Sympho - 2021 - Etats-Unis		   
Mehrwertsteuer
Krone der Schöpfung
Lire la chronique
Grave Circles
World Within The World
Lire la chronique
Limbless
Mutilated and Dismembered (EP)
Lire la chronique
Psych-War
Psychotic Warmonger
Lire la chronique
Eurohorror Tour Vol 666
Faillïte + Global Horror + ...
Lire le live report
Graf Valthrakar
Through Searing Skies and G...
Lire la chronique
Nocturnus AD
Unicursal
Lire la chronique
Today Is The Day
Kiss The Pig
Lire la chronique
Cryptual
Convulsing Above The Ground...
Lire la chronique
Cannibalism
Primitive Ways to Extermina...
Lire la chronique
Leper Colony
Those Of The Morbid
Lire la chronique
Deliquesce
Saviour / Enslaver
Lire la chronique
Ash Magick
Rituals of Anathematic East
Lire la chronique
Pus
Hunting Season
Lire la chronique
Redmind
Through the walls (EP)
Lire la chronique
Exutory
Post Scaenae
Lire la chronique
Phantom Spell
Heather & Hearth
Lire la chronique
Shed The Skin
The Carnage Cast Shadows
Lire la chronique
La photo mystère du 1 Août 2025
Jouer à la Photo mystère
Entretien avec Cryogenical Excision
Lire le podcast
Autumn Nostalgie
Metanoia
Lire la chronique
ByoNoiseGenerator
Subnormal Dives
Lire la chronique
Clairvoyance
Chasm Of Immurement
Lire la chronique
Fabulous Desaster
Crucify This!
Lire la chronique
Deliquesce
Cursed With Malevolence
Lire la chronique
Dead Chasm
Spectral Tyranny (EP)
Lire la chronique
Mortal Sin
Mayhemic Destruction
Lire la chronique
Mudslider
Eerie Visions
Lire la chronique
Benediction
Ravage Of Empires
Lire la chronique
Clairvoyance
Threshold Of Nothingness (EP)
Lire la chronique