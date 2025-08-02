|
Les news du 2 Août 2025
|VIOLATOR (Thrash Metal, Brésil) a mis en ligne le morceau "Chapel of the Sick" figurant sur son nouvel opus Unholy Retribution qui sort le 5 septembre sur Kill Again Records. Tracklist :
1. Hang The Merchants Of Illusion
2. Cult Of Death
3. Persecution Personality
4. Destroy The Altar
5. The Evil Order
6. Chapel Of The Sick
7. Rot In Hell
8. Vengeance Storm
|GRIDLINK (Technical Grindcore, USA) va rééditer ses deux premiers albums Amber Grey (2008) et Orphan le 29 août chez Willowtip Records dans une version spéciale remixée/réenregistrée baptisée Perfect Amber avec des pistes de guitares supplémentaires de Takafumi Matsubara et de basse de Mauro Cordoba. Tracklist :
1. Amber Grey
2. 3 Miles Below Sea Level
3. The Jenova
4. Crash Logs
5. Black
6. Pattern Recognition
7. AntiTheist
8. Stake Knife
9. Asuka
10. Burning Tiamat
11. Severance Package
12. Dar Al-Harb
13. Orphan
14. Deliverables
15. Scopedog
16. Red Eye
17. Cargo 200
18. Thorn Farmer
19. Embers, Blood, and Treasure
20. I Accept Your Last Wish
21. Hearts
22. FlatWorlder
23. The Last Red Shoulder
|RIBSPREADER (Death Metal, Suède) sortira son nouveau disque As Gods Devour le 30 septembre via Xtreem Music. Tracklist :
1. As Gods Devour
2. The Pig in You
3. Cold Dead World
4. Massgrave Madness
5. Rotten Soil Serenade
6. Punish You
7. As Corpses Cry
8. Feeder Bleeder
9. Deadhunter
|TORN FROM EXISTENCE (Blackened Symphonic Death Metal, USA) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "Tempted by the Necromancer" qui clôture son premier full-length Hearken the Darkened Skies paru en octobre 2024 en indépendant.
|DET (Speed/Black/Death, Finlande) sortira son premier longue-durée Destructive Elite Terror le 17 octobre sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Intro
2. Annihilation
3. Catacomb
4. Strike
5. Nosferatu
6. Impaler
7. Sinister
8. Vengeance
9. Bloodshed
10. Cruel
11. Possessor
12. Serpentine
13. Destructive Elite Terror
|BLACK ALTAR (Black Metal, Pologne) a posté une vidéo pour le morceau "In the Labyrinths of Sitra Achra" tiré du split Drakonian Elitism (2023) avec Ofermod et Αχέροντας.
|Le one-man band PANOPTICON (Atmospheric Black/Folk, USA) a dévoilé le titre "Ely in the Dark" troisième et dernier single issu de son nouvel opus Laurentian Blue prévu le 15 août chez Nordvis Produktion et Bindrune Recordings. Tracklist :
01. A Liberation Song
02. The Poetry in Roadkill
03. Ever North (Laurentian Blue)
04. Dialogue (I Want to Be Alone) (Jackson Carey Frank cover)
05. Flowers in the Ditch
06. An Argument with God
07. Irony and Actuality
08. Down Along the Border
09. This Mortal Coil Is Rusted
10. Broken Bars 06:08
11. Ely in the Dark
|MEDIEVAL DEMON (Melodic Black Metal, Grèce) a mis en ligne le morceau "Fullmoon Over the Temple of Belial" extrait de son nouvel album All Powers of Darkness à venir le 22 août via Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :
1. Raging Lord of the Deeps
2. Eosforean Night
3. Archaic Sacrificial Rites
4. Mystic Path Towards the Abyss
5. Fullmoon Over the Temple of Belial
6. Abaddon
7. Tartarean Winds of Vengeance
8. All Powers of Darkness
|CHEMICAL STORM (Thrash Metal, Angleterre) vient de sortir un nouveau single intitulé "Blood Sigil".
|Le one-man band ECHOES OF GLOOM (Atmospheric Black Metal, Australie) a signé sur ATMF pour la sortie de son premier long-format The Mind's Eternal Storm (juillet 2025) au format physique le 25 septembre. Tracklist :
1. Intro (00:53)
2. Immortality Manifest (06:17)
3. The Wandering Moon (05:04)
4. Great Malignant Towers of Delirium (05:36)
5. Throes of Bereavement I (06:21)
6. Throes of Bereavement II (05:24)
7. Tome of Fathomless Darkness (01:11)
8. Wanderer of the Mind’s Eternal Storm (10:38)
DUrée totale : 41:24
|SPECIES (Thrash Technique, Pologne) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Changelings le 19 septembre sur 20 Buck Spin Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "The Essence" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Inspirit Creation
02. The Essence
03. Waves Of Time
04. Voyager
05. Born Of Stitch And Flesh
06. Terror Unknown
07. Biological Masterpiece
