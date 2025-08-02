»

(Lien direct) PANOPTICON (Atmospheric Black/Folk, USA) a dévoilé le titre "Ely in the Dark" troisième et dernier single issu de son nouvel opus Laurentian Blue prévu le 15 août chez Nordvis Produktion et Bindrune Recordings. Tracklist :



01. A Liberation Song

02. The Poetry in Roadkill

03. Ever North (Laurentian Blue)

04. Dialogue (I Want to Be Alone) (Jackson Carey Frank cover)

05. Flowers in the Ditch

06. An Argument with God

07. Irony and Actuality

08. Down Along the Border

09. This Mortal Coil Is Rusted

10. Broken Bars 06:08

11. Ely in the Dark



<a href="https://panopticon-nordvis.bandcamp.com/album/laurentian-blue">Laurentian Blue de Panopticon</a>