(Lien direct) GJALLARHORN'S WRATH (Black Metal, Espagne) a dévoilé le morceau "A Silent Scream" tiré de son premier longue-durée The Silver Key qui sort le 5 septembre chez Non Serviam Records. Tracklist :



1. At the Center of Infinity

2. Wiccan Wyrd

3. The Abysswalker

4. Mistletoe's Secret

5. Fangs of Fate

6. Through the Gates of the Silver Key

7. Falcon of Darkness

8. With Souls Reborn

9. Pain Remains the Core of this World

10. A Silent Scream



