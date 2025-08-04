chargement...

Les news du 4 Août 2025

News
Les news du 4 Août 2025 Stillbirth - Illusions Play - Vindicator - Gjallarhorn's Wrath - Cruel Bomb - Septarian - Wintereve
»
(Lien direct)
STILLBIRTH (Brutal Death Metal/Deathcore, Allemagne) a annoncé la sortie de son prochain album. Il est intitulé Survival Protocol et sortira le 31 octobre 2025 chez Reigning Phoenix Music. Tracklist :

1. Existence Erased
2. Trapped in Darkness
3. Throne of Bones
4. Apex Predator
5. Baptized in Blood
6. Cult of the Green
7. Sacrificial Slaughter
8. The Survival Protocol
9. Kill to Rule

Le premier single "Baptized in Blood" est déjà disponible sur les plateformes de streaming :

»
(Lien direct)
ILLUSIONS PLAY (Atmospheric Death/Doom, Turquie) a posté une vidéo pour son nouveau single "Into Infinity".

»
(Lien direct)
VINDICATOR (Thrash Metal, USA) propose en écoute le titre "Battle Box" qui figure sur son nouvel album Whispers of Death à venir le 22 août sur Speed Meddle Records. Tracklist :

1. Whispers of Death... Anxiety's Grip
2. Charnel Pastures
3. Thirst for Violence
4. Your World Dies in Flame
5. Exhaustion
6. Novocain
7. Bleed Between the Lines
8. Merry Evenings Make Sad Mournings
9. Battle Box
10. Abominable Intelligence
11. Ripper Attack
12. Obsoletion Complete


»
(Lien direct)
GJALLARHORN'S WRATH (Black Metal, Espagne) a dévoilé le morceau "A Silent Scream" tiré de son premier longue-durée The Silver Key qui sort le 5 septembre chez Non Serviam Records. Tracklist :

1. At the Center of Infinity
2. Wiccan Wyrd
3. The Abysswalker
4. Mistletoe's Secret
5. Fangs of Fate
6. Through the Gates of the Silver Key
7. Falcon of Darkness
8. With Souls Reborn
9. Pain Remains the Core of this World
10. A Silent Scream

»
(Lien direct)
CRUEL BOMB (Thrash Metal, USA) sortira son premier long-format éponyme le 15 août en auto-production. Tracklist :

01. Cruel Bomb
02. Target Neutralized
03. Hell Hounds
04. AC-130
05. Scorched Earth
06. Atomic Demolition Munition
07. Glass House
08. Night of the Hunt
09. Gravemind
10. The End
11. World Breaker

»
(Lien direct)
SEPTARIAN (Melodic Death/Thrash, USA) a mis en ligne le titre "Arsenal" extrait de son nouveau disque Blood Scripture prévu dans le courant du mois via Dark Sails Entertainment.

»
(Lien direct)
WINTEREVE (Gothic/Doom, France) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "Grief Eternal" issu de son troisième album Birth Of Tragedy. à paraître à l'automne. Par ailleurs, le quintet a lancé une campagne de crowdfunding pour l'aider à financer la sortie en CD + LP de l'opus. Tracklist :

1. Like Shadows We Wander in the night
2. Revel in Solitude
3. Odium
4. A Wreath of Roses
5. Fading Light
6. Dead Memories Torn
7. Grief Eternal
Thrasho Lestat + Keyser
4 Août 2025

