VINDICATOR (Thrash Metal, USA) propose en écoute le titre "Battle Box" qui figure sur son nouvel album Whispers of Death à venir le 22 août sur Speed Meddle Records. Tracklist :
1. Whispers of Death... Anxiety's Grip
2. Charnel Pastures
3. Thirst for Violence
4. Your World Dies in Flame
5. Exhaustion
6. Novocain
7. Bleed Between the Lines
8. Merry Evenings Make Sad Mournings
9. Battle Box
10. Abominable Intelligence
11. Ripper Attack
12. Obsoletion Complete
GJALLARHORN'S WRATH (Black Metal, Espagne) a dévoilé le morceau "A Silent Scream" tiré de son premier longue-durée The Silver Key qui sort le 5 septembre chez Non Serviam Records. Tracklist :
1. At the Center of Infinity
2. Wiccan Wyrd
3. The Abysswalker
4. Mistletoe's Secret
5. Fangs of Fate
6. Through the Gates of the Silver Key
7. Falcon of Darkness
8. With Souls Reborn
9. Pain Remains the Core of this World
10. A Silent Scream
WINTEREVE (Gothic/Doom, France) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "Grief Eternal" issu de son troisième album Birth Of Tragedy. à paraître à l'automne. Par ailleurs, le quintet a lancé une campagne de crowdfunding pour l'aider à financer la sortie en CD + LP de l'opus. Tracklist :
1. Like Shadows We Wander in the night
2. Revel in Solitude
3. Odium
4. A Wreath of Roses
5. Fading Light
6. Dead Memories Torn
7. Grief Eternal
