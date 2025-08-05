»

(Lien direct) TRYPANON (Black/Sludge, Finlande) a mis en ligne le titre "Gnaw out the Flesh to Free Yourself" issu de son nouvel opus Through the Portal of Flesh to Achieve Divinity prévu le 5 septembre via Time To Kill Records. Tracklist :



​1. Carriers Of The Chalice

2. Ruumis

3. Gnaw Out The Flesh To Free Yourself

4. Veiled In Shadows

5. Loss

6. Fire Pits

7. Cryptic Device



