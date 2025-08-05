HOODED MENACE (Death / Doom, Finlande) sera de retour le 3 octobre prochain avec un nouvel album intitulé Lachrymose Monuments Of Obscuration à paraître sur Season Of Mist Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le clip vidéo de "Portrait Without A Face" :
01. Twilight Passages
02. Pale Masquerade
03. Portrait Without A Face
04. Daughters Of Lingering Pain
05. Lugubrious Dance
06. Save A Prayer
07. Into Haunted Oblivion
TRYPANON (Black/Sludge, Finlande) a mis en ligne le titre "Gnaw out the Flesh to Free Yourself" issu de son nouvel opus Through the Portal of Flesh to Achieve Divinity prévu le 5 septembre via Time To Kill Records. Tracklist :
1. Carriers Of The Chalice
2. Ruumis
3. Gnaw Out The Flesh To Free Yourself
4. Veiled In Shadows
5. Loss
6. Fire Pits
7. Cryptic Device
EXMORTIS (Death Metal, USA) vient de rééditer sa compilation Darkened Path Revealed (2011) pour la première fois aux formats K7 et vinyle sur Xtreem Music. Elle contient les démos Descent Into Chaos (1988) et Immortality's End (1989), l'EP Fade From Reality (1991) (avec 1 bonus) et deux morceaux issus d'une compilation de 1994. Les détails :
01. Winds of Hell
02. Lords of Abomination
03. Exmortis
04. Pathogenic Silence
05. Immortality's End
06. The Resurrection
07. Beyond the Realms of Madness
08. Casual Killing
09. Immortal Outro
10. Dreams of the Dead
11. The Unforbidden
12. Fade from Reality
13. Necrotic Visions
14. Silence of Darkness
FIRMAMENT (Heavy Metal, Hard Rock, Allemagne) a dévoilé le morceau "Brother of Sleep" extrait de son nouvel album For Centuries Alive à venir le 19 septembre via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Solarion's Wake
2. Pulsar
3. A Legend Of The Fall
4. Swear By The Moon
5. An Anthem For The Spotless Mind
6. Brother Of Sleep
7. Starbeast
8. Into The Realms Of Distant Wonders
9. The Empress And The Foundling
Le one-man band IMPENDING ROT (Death/Grind avec Adrian de Stenched, Mexique) va rééditer son dernier EP Anatomical Discorporated Aberration (2023) le 19 septembre sur Blood Harvest Records. Tracklist :
1. Systematic Coma
2. Machine-driven Vivisection
3. Programmed Asphyxia Mors
4. Biomechanical Autopsia Complexa
5. Automated Vertebrae Inhumane System
6. Postmortem Cadaveric Motion Simulator
7. Instruments Ov Death
