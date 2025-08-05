chargement...

442 visiteurs
Grave Circles
 Grave Circles - World Withi... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Eurohorror Tour Vol 666
 Eurohorror Tour Vol 666 - F... (R)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Nocturnus AD
 Nocturnus AD - Unicursal (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Cannibalism
 Cannibalism - Primitive Way... (C)
Par Niktareum		   
Today Is The Day
 Today Is The Day - Kiss The... (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Woods of Infinity
 Woods of Infinity - Hamptjärn (C)
Par Raimondakis		   
Diapsiquir
 Diapsiquir - A.N.T.I. (C)
Par Raimondakis		   
Leviathan
 Leviathan - Scar Sighted (C)
Par Raimondakis		   
Sulfuric Cautery
 Sulfuric Cautery - Suffocat... (C)
Par Raimondakis		   
Les news du 5 Août 2025
 Les news du 5 Août 2025 - H... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Redmind
 Redmind - Through the walls... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Deliquesce
 Deliquesce - Saviour / Ensl... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Pissgrave
 Pissgrave - Malignant Worth... (C)
Par Raimondakis		   
Corrupter
 Corrupter - Gloria In Profu... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Massacra
 Massacra - Final Holocaust (C)
Par Cujo		   

Les news du 5 Août 2025

News
Les news du 5 Août 2025 Hooded Menace - Pestilential Shadows - Trypanon - Exmortis - Redenção Pelas Chamas - Firmament - Impending Rot
»
(Lien direct)
HOODED MENACE (Death / Doom, Finlande) sera de retour le 3 octobre prochain avec un nouvel album intitulé Lachrymose Monuments Of Obscuration à paraître sur Season Of Mist Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le clip vidéo de "Portrait Without A Face" :

01. Twilight Passages
02. Pale Masquerade
03. Portrait Without A Face
04. Daughters Of Lingering Pain
05. Lugubrious Dance
06. Save A Prayer
07. Into Haunted Oblivion

»
(Lien direct)
PESTILENTIAL SHADOWS (Black Metal, Australie) a posté une vidéo pour le morceau "Death-Knell" tiré de son nouveau disque Wretch qui sort le 5 septembre chez Northern Silence Productions. Tracklist :

1. Wretch
2. Erebus Divination
3. Despondent
4. Death-Knell
5. Where Sunlight Goes To Die
6. Aherbelts
7. Cold Entropy
8. Embraced By The Spirit-Realm

»
(Lien direct)
TRYPANON (Black/Sludge, Finlande) a mis en ligne le titre "Gnaw out the Flesh to Free Yourself" issu de son nouvel opus Through the Portal of Flesh to Achieve Divinity prévu le 5 septembre via Time To Kill Records. Tracklist :

​1. Carriers Of The Chalice
2. Ruumis
3. Gnaw Out The Flesh To Free Yourself
4. Veiled In Shadows
5. Loss
6. Fire Pits
7. Cryptic Device

»
(Lien direct)
EXMORTIS (Death Metal, USA) vient de rééditer sa compilation Darkened Path Revealed (2011) pour la première fois aux formats K7 et vinyle sur Xtreem Music. Elle contient les démos Descent Into Chaos (1988) et Immortality's End (1989), l'EP Fade From Reality (1991) (avec 1 bonus) et deux morceaux issus d'une compilation de 1994. Les détails :

01. Winds of Hell
02. Lords of Abomination
03. Exmortis
04. Pathogenic Silence
05. Immortality's End
06. The Resurrection
07. Beyond the Realms of Madness
08. Casual Killing
09. Immortal Outro
10. Dreams of the Dead
11. The Unforbidden
12. Fade from Reality
13. Necrotic Visions
14. Silence of Darkness

»
(Lien direct)
REDENÇÃO PELAS CHAMAS (Black Metal, Portugal) sortira son premier long-format éponyme le 12 septembre chez Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :

1. Intro
2. Frente Triunfal
3. Misantropia Total
4. Clamor Distante
5. Ritual Apotropaico
6. Nortada
7. Floresta De Ecos
8. Cruor
9. Outro
10. S.V.

»
(Lien direct)
FIRMAMENT (Heavy Metal, Hard Rock, Allemagne) a dévoilé le morceau "Brother of Sleep" extrait de son nouvel album For Centuries Alive à venir le 19 septembre via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Solarion's Wake
2. Pulsar
3. A Legend Of The Fall
4. Swear By The Moon
5. An Anthem For The Spotless Mind
6. Brother Of Sleep
7. Starbeast
8. Into The Realms Of Distant Wonders
9. The Empress And The Foundling

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band IMPENDING ROT (Death/Grind avec Adrian de Stenched, Mexique) va rééditer son dernier EP Anatomical Discorporated Aberration (2023) le 19 septembre sur Blood Harvest Records. Tracklist :

1. Systematic Coma
2. Machine-driven Vivisection
3. Programmed Asphyxia Mors
4. Biomechanical Autopsia Complexa
5. Automated Vertebrae Inhumane System
6. Postmortem Cadaveric Motion Simulator
7. Instruments Ov Death
Thrasho AxGxB + Keyser
5 Août 2025

1 COMMENTAIRE(S)

Jean-Clint citer
Jean-Clint
06/08/2025 11:53
Très sympa l'extrait d'HOODED MENACE, hâte d'écouter le reste ! Sourire

