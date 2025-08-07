»

(Lien direct) DIE SPITZ (Doom / Punk / Allternative, USA) sortira son premier album intitulé Something To Consume le 12 septembre prochain sur Third Man Records. Après "Throw Yourself To The Sword", en voici un nouvel extrait avec le clip de "Pop Punk Anthem (Sorry For The Delay)" à découvrir ci-dessous :



01. Pop Punk Anthem (Sorry For The Delay)

02. Voir Dire

03. Throw Yourself To The Sword

04. American Porn

05. Sound To No One

06. Go Get Dressed

07. Red40

08. RIDING WITH MY GIRLS

09. Punishers

10. Down On It

11. A Strange Moon / Selenophilia





