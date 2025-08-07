|
Les news du 7 Août 2025
Les news du 7 Août 2025
|SADISTIC GOATMESSIAH (Black/Thrash, Allemagne) a mis en ligne le morceau "Curse of Eternal Winter" extrait de son premier long-format Violence à venir le 19 septembre chez Dying Victims Productions. Trackist :
1. Iron Lungs (The Choirs of Hell)
2. The 7th Circle of Hell
3. Forces of Evil
4. Slaughter of the Gods
5. Messiah of Death and Doom
6. Witchfire
7. Curse of Eternal Winter
8. Stainless Steel
9. Euphoria of Death
10. Darkness and Evil
|I, CURSED (Death/Grind, Finlande) sortira un nouvel EP intitulé Heretical Onslaught via Inverse Records et Meara Music. Tracklist :
1. Malignant
2. Impure
3. Nothing From The Ruins
4. Disfigurement
5. Funerary
6. Loss
7. Swarm
8. Death Pays It All
|GORLEBEN (Doom/Death/Hardcore, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel album Menetekel le 15 octobre sur Darkness Shall Rise Productions. Tracklist :
1. Countdown [12:58]
2. Sarkophag [11:26]
3. Erg [9:20]
4. Menetekel [9:48]
|PSYCH-WAR (Crust, USA) a sorti le 30 juillet dernier son premier album intitulé Psychotic Warmonger. Celui-ci sera disponible en vinyle via Agipunk Records et Archaic Records aux alentours du 15 septembre mais se découvre en intégralité ci-dessous :
01. L.A.W.S (Lethal Autonomous Weapon System)
02. Lucifers Jaw
03. Screams At The Sky
04. Ripping Inferno
05. Interlude
06. Starving Dogs
07. Criminal Mission
08. Napalm Grave
09. Horrendous Stressor
10. The Blood
11. Rotting World
|BELPHEGOR (Black / Death, Autriche) vient de partager un nouveau morceau intitulé "Sanctus Diaboli Confidimus" et disponible ci-dessous sous la forme d'un clip vidéo. Ce nouveau single s'accompagne de l'arrivé des Autrichiens sur le label Reigning Phoenix Music.
|C'est le 17 octobre prochain sur Metal Blade Records que les Américains de WRETCHED (Deathcore / Thrash Mélodique, USA) sortiront leur cinquième album intitulé Decay. En voici un premier extrait avec le clip du morceau-titre à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Decay
02. Malus Incarnate
03. The Royal Body
04. The Crimson Sky
05. Radiance
06. Clairvoyance
07. The Mortal Line
08. Behind The Glass
09. Lights
10. The Golden Tide
11. Blackout
12. The Golden Skyway
|DIE SPITZ (Doom / Punk / Allternative, USA) sortira son premier album intitulé Something To Consume le 12 septembre prochain sur Third Man Records. Après "Throw Yourself To The Sword", en voici un nouvel extrait avec le clip de "Pop Punk Anthem (Sorry For The Delay)" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Pop Punk Anthem (Sorry For The Delay)
02. Voir Dire
03. Throw Yourself To The Sword
04. American Porn
05. Sound To No One
06. Go Get Dressed
07. Red40
08. RIDING WITH MY GIRLS
09. Punishers
10. Down On It
11. A Strange Moon / Selenophilia
