Intitulé Private Music, le nouvel album de DEFTONES (Nu Metal, USA) sortira le 22 août prochain sur Reprise / Warner Music. Après "My Mind Is A Mountain", en voici un deuxième extrait avec le titre "Milk Of The Madonna" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. My Mind Is A Mountain
02. Locked Club
03. Ecdysis
04. Infinite Source
05. Souvenir
06. CXZ
07. I Think About You All The Time
08. Milk Of The Madonna
09. Cut Hands
10. Metal Dream
11. Departing The Body
WILLFIRE (Heavy Metal/Hard Rock, Finlande) a signé avec Wormholedeath pour la sortie en CD de son premier long-format Homebrewed Recordings le 19 septembre. Tracklist :
1. Bitter Belief
2. Hideout Blues
3. Inside Job
4. Once I Knew (Candle)
5. Intolerable Intolerance
6. You Don't Have To Say
7. Field Of Sorrow
8. Into The Night
9. Pieces
10. Action Road Mayhem
11. Buried
Le one-man band FELL OMEN (Black Metal/Punk, Grèce) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "The Fire Is Still Warm" extrait de son nouvel album Caelid Dog Summer à venir le 15 août sur True Cult Records. Tracklist :
1. Starscourge Phase One & Phase Two
2. Northern Lights Bomb
3. The Horrors Persist But So Does Steel
4. Born To Siege
5. Poise On Rune
6. Caelid Dog Summer
7. The Fire Is Still Warm
