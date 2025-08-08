»

(Lien direct) Private Music, le nouvel album de DEFTONES (Nu Metal, USA) sortira le 22 août prochain sur Reprise / Warner Music. Après "My Mind Is A Mountain", en voici un deuxième extrait avec le titre "Milk Of The Madonna" à découvrir ci-dessous :



01. My Mind Is A Mountain

02. Locked Club

03. Ecdysis

04. Infinite Source

05. Souvenir

06. CXZ

07. I Think About You All The Time

08. Milk Of The Madonna

09. Cut Hands

10. Metal Dream

11. Departing The Body





