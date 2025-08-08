chargement...

Les news du 8 Août 2025

News
Les news du 8 Août 2025 Deftones - Gloombound - Penthos - Slomatics - Plague Vessel - Willfire - Fell Omen
»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé Private Music, le nouvel album de DEFTONES (Nu Metal, USA) sortira le 22 août prochain sur Reprise / Warner Music. Après "My Mind Is A Mountain", en voici un deuxième extrait avec le titre "Milk Of The Madonna" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. My Mind Is A Mountain
02. Locked Club
03. Ecdysis
04. Infinite Source
05. Souvenir
06. CXZ
07. I Think About You All The Time
08. Milk Of The Madonna
09. Cut Hands
10. Metal Dream
11. Departing The Body

»
(Lien direct)
GLOOMBOUND (Funeral Doom, Norvège) a sorti fin juillet son premier album intitulé Dreaming Delusion. Tracklist :

1. At the Precipice to Longinquity
2. An Eternity of Complete Acquiescence
3. Salvation
4. Luminary Dissolution
5. Dreaming Delusion

»
(Lien direct)
PENTHOS (Black Metal, Grèce) sortira son nouveau disque Erevos le 15 octobre chez Darkness Shall Rise Productions. Tracklist :

1. Nekyia
2. Dancing Dead
3. Bloodstained Path
4. Όλεθρος (Olethros)
5. Thanatos
6. Charon
7. Lady in Black (Witch II)
8. Echoes of the Sanatorium
9. Forlorn Voyage

»
(Lien direct)
SLOMATICS (Sludge/Doom, Irlande du Nord) sortira son nouvel opus Atomicult le 12 septembre via Majestic Mountain Records. Tracklist :

01. Obey Capricorn
02. Phantom Castle Warning
03. Auto-Skull
04. Relics
05. Night Grief
06. Physical Witching
07. Chrome Sisters
08. Biclops
09. Summer Skeletons
10. To Ultramegaphonium

»
(Lien direct)
PLAGUE VESSEL (Death Metal,Finlande) rejoint Memento Mori pour la sortie l'année prochaine d'un premier longue-durée après avoir sorti en mai son premier EP Human Waste Conglomerate.

»
(Lien direct)
WILLFIRE (Heavy Metal/Hard Rock, Finlande) a signé avec Wormholedeath pour la sortie en CD de son premier long-format Homebrewed Recordings le 19 septembre. Tracklist :

1. Bitter Belief
2. Hideout Blues
3. Inside Job
4. Once I Knew (Candle)
5. Intolerable Intolerance
6. You Don't Have To Say
7. Field Of Sorrow
8. Into The Night
9. Pieces
10. Action Road Mayhem
11. Buried

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band FELL OMEN (Black Metal/Punk, Grèce) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "The Fire Is Still Warm" extrait de son nouvel album Caelid Dog Summer à venir le 15 août sur True Cult Records. Tracklist :

1. Starscourge Phase One & Phase Two
2. Northern Lights Bomb
3. The Horrors Persist But So Does Steel
4. Born To Siege
5. Poise On Rune
6. Caelid Dog Summer
7. The Fire Is Still Warm
Thrasho AxGxB + Lestat + Keyser
8 Août 2025

